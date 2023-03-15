PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Management presents at Wolfe FinTech Forum Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 15, 2023 4:12 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Wolfe FinTech Forum March 15, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Kim - Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer

Conference Call Participants

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Darrin Peller

Get the ball rolling. And first of all, thank you again for all joining us. Day two of the Wolfe FinTech Forum. Really happy to have a company that we've spent probably way more time on than just one company usually gets in terms of our own energy. But we love covering PayPal so much, so much exciting, so many exciting things going on around it. So we do a lot of research around it. And so really happy to have you guys with us. We have John, who's the new Chief Product Officer of the company with us. We have Gabrielle, who's the acting CFO and Investor relations, and Ryan and the team in Investor relations and others as well. So guys, thank you all for joining us. Really great to have you. John, maybe you just came into this role, what six months ago now or so?

John Kim

That's right.

Darrin Peller

It's not too long ago, but obviously it was a role that I think a lot of investors were eager to see filled, really, to understand what you can do and what you're doing, to really innovate around the company and help the company progress to the next stage. So maybe before we even get into some of the weeds on this, if you could just give the audience a bit of your background on yourself, your role at PayPal as Chief Product Officer, a little more context.

John Kim

Yes, absolutely. So my background is I started off with a very traditional career in banking and consulting. I joined an internet company

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.