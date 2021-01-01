DocGo: Strong Showing Overall With Potential Fast Topline Growth

Mar. 15, 2023 5:34 PM ETDocGo Inc. (DCGO)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
206 Followers

Summary

  • We saw our previous prediction of municipal contracts helping cushion DocGo's revenue (absent of the Covid test) work out for its full year of 2022.
  • The technological advantage in operations and low debt burden combined with ample liquidity put the company on a strong footing for future growth.
  • We believe its topline revenue has the potential to grow at a fast pace, with backlog coming online in late 2023 and more pending contracts potentially being rewarding.

Medic shows on phone medical app .

Natali_Mis/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Our previous "strong buy" recommendation of the stock resulted in almost 50% returns at its highs in about three months. We revisited the thesis by covering DocGo's (NASDAQ:DCGO) latest earnings report, concluding our previous

DocGo Cost and Expenses Analysis

DocGo Cost and Expenses Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo R&D Exp vs Operating Exp

DocGo R&D Exp vs Operating Exp (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo Revenue vs Gross Profit

DocGo Revenue vs Gross Profit (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGO Cash and Cash Flow Analysis

DocGO Cash and Cash Flow Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo Account Receivables vs Payables

DocGo Account Receivables vs Payables (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo Margin Analysis

DocGo Margin Analysis (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo Financial Overview

DocGo Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

DocGo Fair Valuation

DocGo Fair Valuation (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
206 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.