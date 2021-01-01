Inflation Is A Rorschach Test

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.15K Followers

Summary

  • The latest CPI release contains conflicting data, which can be used to support a belief in either high inflation or low inflation.
  • Inflation has not yet fully normalized, but it also hasn't been a large problem for months.
  • Softer labor markets, along with growing signs of financial stress, make further rate hikes less likely.

Inflation Concept

Ibrahim Akcengiz

Inflation data continues to be something of a Rorschach test, with conflicting evidence of both structural inflation and a return to low inflation allowing investors to slice the data to support their a priori beliefs. While inflation has remained higher

Median CPI Component Inflation and Standard Deviation of Inflation Between Components

Figure 1: Median CPI Component Inflation and Standard Deviation of Inflation Between Components (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

CPI Component Inflation by Ranked by Percentile

Figure 2: CPI Component Inflation by Ranked by Percentile (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

CPI Components with Declining Prices

Figure 3: CPI Components with Declining Prices (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Shelter Inflation

Figure 4: Shelter Inflation (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

Home Prices and Rent in the US

Figure 5: Home Prices and Rent in the US (source: Created by author using data from Zillow)

Core CPI Inflation ex Shelter

Figure 6: Core CPI Inflation ex Shelter (source: Created by author using data from BLS)

This article was written by

Richard Durant profile picture
Richard Durant
5.15K Followers
I have been managing my own investment portfolio for the past 9 years with a focus on fundamental research and deep value investing over long time horizons. My primary interest is finding early stage innovations which will create long-term value. I have a Bachelors degree in finance, an MBA and have completed the CFA and CMT exams.richarddurant.substack.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.