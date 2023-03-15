Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 5:02 PM ETEbix, Inc. (EBIX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Darren Joseph - Corporate VP, Finance & HR

Steven Hamil - Corporate EVP & Global CFO

Ash Sawhney - President, Insurance Solutions, North America

Robin Raina - Chairman, CEO & President

Conference Call Participants

Jeff Van Rhee - Craig-Hallum

Christopher Sakai - Singular Research

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Abby and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ebix Incorporated Annual Results Investor Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded and all lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And I will now turn the conference over to Darren Joseph, Corporate Vice President. You may begin.

Darren Joseph

Thank you. Welcome everyone to Ebix Incorporated's 2022 annual results earning conference call. Joining me to discuss the annual results is Ebix Chairman, President, and CEO, Robin Raina; President, Insurance Services North America, Ash Sawhney; and Ebix, EVP and CFO, Steve Hamil. Following our remarks, we will open the call for your questions.

Now, let me quickly cover the safe harbor. Some of the statements that we make today are forward-looking, including among others, statements regarding Ebix's future investments, our long-term growth and innovation, the expected performance of our businesses, and our use of cash. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that might cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statement.

Please note that these forward-looking statements reflect our opinions only as of the date of this presentation and we undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these

