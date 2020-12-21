mypokcik/iStock via Getty Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate subsector metrics in industrials. It is also a review of sector exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, like the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU), and Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI), whose largest holdings are used to calculate these metrics.

The next two paragraphs in italic describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios for each subsector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). The reference universe includes large companies in the U.S. stock market. The five base metrics are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all of them, higher is better. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable or non-available when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also look at two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians to averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. A capital-weighted average is skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. My metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

I calculate historical baselines for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh, and they are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years. For example, the value of EYh for transportation in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield in transportation companies. The Value Score ("VS") is defined as the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score ("QS") is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

The scores are in percentage points. VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week's closing. Columns stand for all the data named and defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY Aerospace+Defense -24.27 -17.44 0.0456 0.5372 0.0267 15.95 19.12 0.0532 0.7625 0.0376 20.34 22.05 -2.64% 3.81% Building+Equipment -41.92 17.14 0.0308 0.3138 0.0143 11.52 30.73 0.0424 0.8074 0.0228 9.75 26.46 -0.92% 7.96% Machinery+Conglomerates -30.06 4.16 0.0383 0.3727 0.0187 21.05 37.63 0.0487 0.5382 0.0302 19.37 37.75 -3.09% 13.92% Services+Distribution -21.26 18.65 0.0364 0.3279 0.0209 35.03 44.48 0.0398 0.4558 0.0287 23.84 49.24 -3.39% 5.08% Transportation 20.69 4.14 0.0561 1.1131 0.0216 28.58 23.47 0.0542 0.7195 0.0208 23.82 26.58 -6.20% -5.56% Click to enlarge

Value and Quality chart

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by subsector (higher is better).

Value and quality in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Evolution since last month

Value scores have improved due to price action.

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum

The next chart plots momentum data.

Momentum in industrials (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Interpretation

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF's sector, transportation, currently is the most attractive industry regarding fundamental metrics. It is undervalued by about 21% relative to 11-year averages, and the quality score is above the baseline. Other subsectors are overvalued by 21% to 42% using the same metrics. Overvaluation may be partly offset by good quality scores for building/construction/electric equipment and services/distribution. Aerospace/defense is below the baseline in both value and quality.

Focus on RGI

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has been tracking the S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Index since 11/01/2006. It has a total expense ratio of 0.40%, significantly higher than XLI (0.10%) and FIDU (0.08%).

The fund holds 70 stocks as of writing. All constituents have the same weight after every rebalancing, but they may drift with price action. The next table shows the top 10 holdings now with some fundamental ratios. These are the stocks with the highest momentum since the last rebalancing. Their aggregate weight is 16.85% of asset value.

Ticker Name Weight% EPS growth %TTM P/E TTM P/E fwd Yield% GE General Electric Co. 2.02 -126.93 N/A 46.59 0.35 GNRC Generac Holdings Inc. 1.71 -34.63 20.79 18.23 0 TDG TransDigm Group Inc. 1.68 15.86 49.24 32.86 0 PNR Pentair plc 1.66 -12.04 18.37 15.00 1.65 URI United Rentals, Inc. 1.66 56.27 13.98 10.15 1.42 GWW W.W. Grainger, Inc. 1.64 51.53 22.70 20.60 1.00 AOS A. O. Smith Corp. 1.63 -51.16 45.72 20.34 1.78 BA The Boeing Co. 1.62 -16.33 N/A 2405.84 0 PH Parker-Hannifin Corp. 1.62 -30.05 34.51 17.06 1.59 FDX FedEx Corp. 1.61 -29.90 15.55 14.58 2.32 Click to enlarge

The heaviest industry in the portfolio is machinery, with 24.4% of assets.

RGI has outperformed XLI by almost one percentage point in annualized return since November 2006. Risk metrics are similar (drawdown and volatility).

Total Return Annual. Return Drawdown Sharpe Volatility RGI 359.38% 9.78% -60.87% 0.53 19.97% XLI 298.71% 8.83% -62.26% 0.48 19.73% Click to enlarge

RGI is a good solution for investors seeking an ETF in industrials with a lower exposure to large companies, and also to aerospace and defense, which is heavier in capital-weighted ETFs.

Dashboard List

I use the first table to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells us that a transportation company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0561 (or price/earnings below 17.83) is in the better half of the subsector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time. The list below was sent to subscribers several weeks ago based on data available at this time.

NSP Insperity, Inc. BLDR Builders FirstSource, Inc. BCC Boise Cascade Co. WIRE Encore Wire Corp MATX Matson, Inc. CHRW C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. TWI Titan International, Inc. VNT Vontier Corp. CARR Carrier Global Corp. XPO XPO, Inc. Click to enlarge

It is a rotational model with a statistical bias toward excess returns on the long-term, not the result of an analysis of each stock.