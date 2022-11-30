NXG: This CEF Can Help You Play The Energy Transition And Get A High Yield

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
Marketplace

Summary

  • It is difficult to get exposure to renewable or clean energy companies and still get a high yield.
  • NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund invests in a portfolio of both traditional and renewable energy companies in an attempt to provide its investors with an incredibly high yield.
  • The NXB closed-end fund's portfolio has changed a lot over the past several months as it has shifted a great deal toward traditional energy companies.
  • The 8.64% distribution appears to be sustainable based on the fund's current investment performance.
  • The fund is trading at an incredibly attractive discount to the net asset value.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Earth Made From Printed Circuit Boards and A Ball Of Cable.

peepo

We spend a great deal of time discussing traditional energy companies such as midstream companies and high-yielding upstream companies here at Energy Profits in Dividends. The biggest reason for that is that these companies represent some of the few

NXG Asset Allocation

CEF Connect

NXG Top Ten Holdings

Cushing/NXG

NXG Historical Performance

Cushing/NXG

NXG Sector Allocations

Cushing/NXG

NXG Dividend History

CEF Connect

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge profile picture
Power Hedge
13.52K Followers
In-depth Research on underfollowed dividend stocks with 7%+ yields
Power Hedge is an independent stock research and analysis firm with a passion for macro- and microeconomic analysis. Power Hedge focuses our research primarily on dividend-paying, international companies of all sizes with sustainable competitive advantages. Power Hedge is neither a permabear nor a permabull. However, we believe that, given the current structural problems in the United States, the best investment opportunities may lie elsewhere in the world. The firm's strategy is primarily buy and hold, but will stray from that strategy on occasion. Our ideal holding period is forever, however we realize that both internal and external forces can impact an investment. For this reason, we believe that it is vital to keep a close eye on all of your investments. We do not believe in changing an investment based on short-term market swings.

Traditionally, we have not always responded to comments but in order to improve the quality of our research, comments will be reviewed and we will respond to issues regarding errors or omissions. This does not include our premium service, "Energy Profits In Dividends" which is available from the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. This service does include detailed discussions with our team both on the reports themselves and in a private forum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CEQP, MPLX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was originally posted to Energy Profits in Dividends prior to the market close on March 15, 2023. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.