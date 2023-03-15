Ontrak, Inc. (OTRK) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 6:42 PM ETOntrak, Inc. (OTRK), OTRKP
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Halsted - Investor Relations

Brandon LaVerne - Chief Executive Officer and COO

Mary Lou Osborne - President and CCO

James Park - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good day. And welcome to the Ontrak Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker’s presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Ryan Halsted, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Halsted

Thank you, Operator, and thank you all for participating in today’s call. Joining me today are Brandon LaVerne, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer; Mary Lou Osborne, President and Chief Commercial Officer; and James Park, Chief Financial Officer. Earlier today, Ontrak released financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. A copy of the press release is available on the company’s website.

Before we begin, I’d like to make the following remarks concerning forward-looking statements. All statements in this conference call other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. The words anticipate, believes, estimates, expects, intends, guidance, confidence, targets, projects and some other expressions typically are used to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance but may involve and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, other factors that may affect Ontrak’s business, financial condition and other operating results, which include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in the Risk Factors section of the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Ontrak expressly

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.