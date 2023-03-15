Adobe Is A Buy: Quarterly Update And A Cash Flow Returns On Investments Analysis

Summary

  • Adobe is a growth and quality company, and given the current share price, it represents good value. We assign a BUY rating.
  • The intrinsic value derived using Cash Flow Returns On Investment based DCF analysis tools points to a value higher than the current share price.
  • Q1 Revenue and EPS beat expectations.
  • Conventional valuation ratios, the P/E, and P/S also point in the same direction as our DCF analysis, concluding the company is undervalued.
  • We examine companies using our affiliate ROCGA Research’s Cash Flow Returns On Investment based DCF valuation and modeling tools.

Adobe Headquarters

hapabapa

There is very little doubt that Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is a growth stock and a value compounder. We will demonstrate why we think this is also a high-quality stock, and given the current price, represents good value.

Adobe

Adobe Financial CAGR

Adobe Financial CAGR (ROCGA Research)

Adobe Profitability

Adobe Profitability (ROCGA Research)

Gross asset utilization

Gross asset utilization (ROCGA Research)

Quality Measures ROCGA Research

Quality Measures (ROCGA Research)

Returns On Cash Generating Assets - Seeking Alpha Consensus & ROCGA Research CFROI

Returns On Cash Generating Assets (Seeking Alpha Consensus & ROCGA Research)

Model created by the author on ROCGA Research platform CFROI

Default Valuation Model (Model created by the author on ROCGA Research platform)

Default CFROI - ROCGA Valuation

Default Valuation (Created by the author on ROCGA Research platform)

Valuation with 2% higher WACC (Created by the author on ROCGA Research platform) CFROI

Valuation with 2% higher WACC (Created by the author on ROCGA Research platform)

We use Cash Flow Returns On Investment based DCF valuation tools provided by our affiliate company, ROCGA Research.With over 20 years of experience in investment analysis, we are actively seeking out undervalued and quality companies.ROCGA Research is an online platform that provides an objective and systematic framework to value companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

