Toronto-Dominion Bank And Royal Bank: Find Safety In Canada

Mar. 15, 2023 8:50 PM ETBAC, FHN, SCHW, SIVB, RY, RY:CA, TD, TD:CA
Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.08K Followers

Summary

  • Recently, we saw several U.S. banks implode due to bank runs.
  • Big U.S. banks tanked in tandem with their fallen regional siblings.
  • These U.S. banks are fairly safe, but big Canadian banks are arguably even safer.
  • Canadian banks are required to have 11% CET1 ratios.
  • They also have very minimal unrealized securities losses.

Canada flag waving with stack of money coins macro

Golden_Brown

The past week saw big risks materialize in the financial services sector. First, Silicon Valley Bank (NASDAQ:SIVB) collapsed after a bank run made it unable to pay off depositors. Then, Signature Bank collapsed, as the

TD Bank unrealized gains and losses

TD Bank unrealized gains and losses (TD Bank)

Royal Bank unrealized gains and losses

Royal Bank unrealized gains and losses (Royal Bank)

This article was written by

Growth at a Good Price profile picture
Growth at a Good Price
8.08K Followers
Financial journalist. Passed CFA Level 1. "Growth at a reasonable price" investor. Tech and dividend growth. Like classic value plays as well as GARP-y tech stocks. Follow me on Twitter: twitter.com/AJButton2

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TD, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.