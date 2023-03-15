Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Barclays 2023 Global Healthcare Conference March 15, 2023 2:35 PM ET

Carter Gould

Okay. Good afternoon and welcome to Day 2 of the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Carter Gould, Senior Biopharma Analyst here at Barclays, and I am pleased to welcome Merck to the stage. Merck has been one of our top ranked names for a bit here, and certainly came – coming off a pretty stellar 2022, followed up with a solid start to 2023 with PAH data, which we’re going to touch on. Joining us from the company are President of Merck Human Health, Jannie Oosthuizen; as well as Peter Dannenbaum from the IR team.

Peter, Jannie, thank you very much for joining us today.

Jannie Oosthuizen

Well, thank you for having us.

Carter Gould

So we can hop in Q&A, unless you wanted to make any opening comments.

Jannie Oosthuizen

No, I was actually going to say Merck is coming off of great 2022, but you said that, and we had a really exciting start with some of the data releases and KEYNOTE-091 launch, but I’m sure that’s material for a good discussion now. So, I’m looking forward…

Carter Gould

Absolutely.

Jannie Oosthuizen

…looking forward to talk to you.

Carter Gould

Right. So we just spent time, I think, about 10 days ago now maybe not even – yes, I think we’re around 10 days since we were in New Orleans there on the back of the sotatercept Phase 3 data. And I guess the – I’ll open it up with a relatively broad question, which is, when we think about sotatercept’s potential integration into the treatment paradigm and PAH, how do you see that playing out on the back of this initial data?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes, as you said, it’s really been a very, very strong dataset we were able to communicate at the conclusion of the STELLAR trial. We believe that based on the data that sotatercept will change the way that PAH is treated, our aspiration is that sotatercept will become a foundational treatment in PAH. So as we know, this is a very specialized treatment community, peer experts, mostly pulmonologists and cardiologists with a keen interest in this disease treating most of these patients in highly specialized treatment centers. There’s about 150 of these throughout the country. And I think the feedback we’re hearing is really positive in terms of the scientific leaders, but increasingly the broader treatment community. So we think we are going to see really strong uptake of sotatercept as a treatment in this space as we move forward.

There is more to learn over the next few weeks in terms of just how physicians are thinking in terms of where to use it. This is a population in STELLAR that is very similar to what you find out in the market. These patients have been diagnosed for eight to nine years in the trial. They’ve been maybe 40% on the doublet, 60% on triple therapy, so highly treated patients. And so, we think it’s going to be very much an applicable dataset as physicians think of the existing patients that sit out in the market. But I think it’s going to be interesting to see how they think about how soon to introduce sotatercept with – for these patients.

Carter Gould

And when we think about like, what part of that population is going to be dynamic versus a patient, who maybe a little bit closer to stable, do PAH docs think about it like that? Or is it just going to be, hey, this is a new foundational treatment and you’re clearly seeing gains, so…

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes.

Carter Gould

You should adopt it.

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes. And, I think, so STELLAR is obviously one dataset. We’ve got another trial Hyperion…

Carter Gould

Yes.

Jannie Oosthuizen

That I think that is really answering the question how soon after diagnosis should you introduce sotatercept. We’ve heard some physicians saying that as soon as the patient is stable on a doublet vasodilator, they will think of introducing sotatercept. But I think the trial is really going to help us to figure that out. And then obviously the STELLAR population is continuing in SOTERIA, so there is also going to be an opportunity to continue to see how they do.

Carter Gould

Okay. So while the hazard ratio was outstanding, there was a bleeding risk associated with the drug. Let’s, first – I guess maybe let’s start off at a high level. Can you talk about that bleeding risk and how you think that may or may not impact commercial adoption?

Jannie Oosthuizen

So the epistaxis bleeding that we saw in the trial were mostly gum and nose. And they were mild. There were no discontinuations as a result of that. And I think the additional good news is that none of that were gastrointestinal or intracranial bleeds. So it was mild, it was manageable and didn’t lead to any discontinuation.

Carter Gould

Okay. On that point, I guess, so there were no GI bleeds?

Jannie Oosthuizen

No, no, no GI.

Carter Gould

Okay. And when you think about just the uncertainty that that these – maybe comes to mind in these docs, is that going to just the uncertainty around bleeds? Is that going to have an impact in any way you think?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes, I think, in general in PAH side effects is something that physicians think about a lot in terms of the currently available treatments. I think when there is known side effects like this, everybody is going to be thinking about it. But I think the efficacy signal was so strong that we believe the benefit risk profile is really strong in favor of sotatercept. And then, as I said, with the Soteria, we’re going to be able to continue to monitor, there has been some other side effects that will receive the same attention, so nobody is dismissing it. But I think today we feel really good about the benefit risk profile and the fact that we have opportunity to continue to monitor how this is continuing to play out.

Carter Gould

Okay. And when we think about the go-to-market strategy here, is this going to require an additional sales force above and beyond kind of what’s already being used for your existing vericiguat or the Adempas?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes. So, we obviously have a legacy in cardiovascular with current heart failure products in the market in the U.S. but this is a slightly different treatment population, it’s really focused on PAH. As I said, it’s a fairly, tight small community. Most patients are sitting in these 150 centers in the U.S. And our commitment is to really stand up a world-class, rare disease operating model that can cater for this treatment community and the stakeholders involved in PAH. So that’s in the U.S. So it’s going to be, I think, a very efficient salesforce that we will put out. And we are going to highly augment it with some of our digital capabilities in terms of reaching this community also through different channels.

And leveraging just how connected this community is in terms of scientifically it is understanding of the data, getting interest in this area and every development that happens today. If you want outside the U.S. we have Adempas footprint, the product in collaboration with Bayer that we can leverage. In Europe there’s about 115 of these centers, so again we’re fairly concentrated, 45 of them in Germany and about 20 to 25 in France. So we think we can have a significant pace of reach through these highly concentrated engagement points.

Carter Gould

Okay. Maybe one last point on sotatercept, and that is, I think, it’s lost on some people that you do have cadence data not too far in the horizon. And what success in left heart disease might do for an asset like sotatercept and just what that might mean commercially?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes, that’s right. I mean, as we look at this exciting data in pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with the right heart, the question is when you look at the unloading that sotatercept brings on the right heart that we see through huge reduction in NT-proBNP, what could that mean for pulmonary hypertension associated with left heart disease, and that’s an area where it’s really nothing for these patients today. So huge unmet need even diagnosis is low. So we believe this could be a meaningful opportunity where we can make a significant difference for these patients, but really add a significant opportunity to sotatercept overall.

Carter Gould

And just thinking about patient numbers, can you help give us some context left heart?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes, I mean, right now the IPI is really low because there is really nothing, there’s very poor diagnosis, but we know this exists. So this is work as cadence plays out that we will continue to do to really inform ourselves how big this could be.

Carter Gould

Okay, perfect. Let’s go to the other kind of darling of ACC and that was the PCSK9 data. Marcus kind of framed this really about democratizing PCSK9 access with an oral. What gives you, I guess, confidence that this is really an oral/access issue and not a larger issue of just patient inertia around a generally asymptomatic disease?

Jannie Oosthuizen

So I think starting with the last one we know that there’s really broad high volume statin use already for a lot of these patients, right? So even though it’s asymptomatic, there is a sense of urgency to treat, and a lot of patients are attempting to get their LDL cholesterol to a reasonable target. But we know it’s really difficult to get these patients to target, right?

So, if you start with just the unmet need we know about 85% of cardiovascular disease results from ASCVD. So, that is out there. Despite that, only 5% of patients today or let me rather start with only 70% – only 70% of patients are managed to go, right. So, we know that with statins, it’s really difficult to get patients to the right dose to keep them on the right dose and really, really bring those lipid levels down.

So, today, only about 5% of patients are accessing an injectable PCSK9. So, when you look at all this, there is no doubt a significant opportunity, significant unmet. We know part of the issue with injectable PCSK9 is clearly the payer restrictions due to whether starting from a pricing perspective, how it’s being managed, but it’s also the setting where patients need to access this. So if we bring that into then offering a solution in a tablet where we can really look at a price point and looking at innovative payer agreements where we can open access from a payer perspective and make this available in a primary care setting where patients can get this from their primary care physician. We believe that we can make a very meaningful difference and really broaden access, not just in the U.S. but also outside of the U.S.

Carter Gould

Do you think you can see that meaningful adoption even ahead of formal CPT data?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yeah, I mean, CPT data will always help, and we will pursue that, as you know, but we believe there’s a meaningful opportunity. I mean, if you just look at the second provincial market, it’s 40 million patients around the world where there’s a higher sense of urgency, we think there will also be a reference to some of the existing outcome data that could help. So, we think we can pursue a meaningful opportunity. We obviously need to open up payer access that we just talked about, so we’ll pursue innovative ways of creating that that will help with guideline updates, that will help with policy shifts. So I think it’s really creating all these positive aspects including outcome that will further expand, especially in some of the more restrictive models.

Carter Gould

I think the number one negative pushback to PCSK9 data was the focus and to what extent you think that’s going to limit adoption, I guess, the eight hour fasting ahead of time, I guess on some level, you probably didn’t make – wasn’t probably going to be that big of a hindrance if people are taking it right in the morning, but maybe there’s some nuance I’m missing and you think about it, how it’s going to impact the commercial adoption?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yeah, that’s right. I think a lot of patients that take the chronic medication is used to taking it the morning. That would probably be the right thing to advise patients off and then at a 30 minute wait before food intake, which is very similar to what the statins have to do today. So we don’t see that as a barrier. I think it’s very easy for patients to incorporate that approach into their daily.

Carter Gould

Okay. And then maybe just to wrap up on the CV portfolio, now you’ve got good momentum on the back of the sotatercept and PCSK9. Can you maybe help – you have some other additional assets beyond that, but just that momentum and kind of getting those foundational kind of linchpins to the franchise, what that – how that sets you up for the broader franchise and drives synergies across the entire CV?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yeah, I mean, from a CV perspective, we have some others. We also have enabled [indiscernible] that will come into PAH. So certainly we will continue to build in this space, but I also think we will continue to be in a way agnostic through the area. I think Merck’s approach have always been to pursue the best science, really look at unmet patient need clearly, we wanted to have a fit with some of our internal capabilities because that makes us the advantage owner of everything that we bring in and we can really develop for a differentiated patient impact. Ultimately, that really drives the long-term value. And we’ve done some of that recently. You’ve seen the collaboration with Kelun on some of the ADCs, the recent agreement with Moderna on the personalized cancer vaccine.

So we see this in terms of other areas that we will continue to pursue. But no doubt, these internal capabilities coupled with the scientific developments that happens outside of Merck’s walls is something that we see as beneficial in how we approach.

Carter Gould

Okay. And maybe ask an initial question on this sort of business development, how does that success within a portfolio then – potentially then drive additional focus in BD within CV now that you have that kind of that portfolio in the space and does more think about it like that in terms of like that portfolio approach? Or is it more agnostic and?

Jannie Oosthuizen

I think it’s more agnostic. I mean, again, certainly, once you have a presence, it helps if you build it out. We’ve seen that in oncology over the last few years, but we have never restricted ourselves to just stay within those areas. I think truly is about identify cutting edge science couple it with capability to assess and decide can we do something differentiated with this? And we’ve also continued to both capability, right, you look at immunology, we’ve brought in a lot of external capability. We’ve learned a lot from immuno-oncology that we applying into immunology, so it’s also dynamic in a way. But I think it benefits us to have an agnostic approach to this.

Carter Gould

Okay. Maybe to bring Peter in here real quick, just maybe could outline kind of what you guys have framed in terms of how big you think CV could be and over kind of what time frame?

Peter Dannenbaum

Yes. So a year ago we hosted a deep data event focused on cardiovascular pipeline. And since that time, obviously based on the discussions, some positive things have happened. So at that time, we had said on a non-adjusted basis, we saw greater than $10 billion of commercial revenue potential by the mid-2030s. And as we’ve had some de-risk events, we’ve now been saying we have even greater confidence further that that can occur.

Carter Gould

Okay. So we’re 15 minutes into the presentation. We have not said the Keytruda word at all, which I don’t think would’ve happened anytime in the prior five years. So maybe let’s talk about some of the drivers on Keytruda. 2022 was a solid year for Keytruda on the back of the number of label extensions. As we think about 2023, are those drivers still going to be meaningful as even if sort of those approvals kind of anniversary?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes. I think exactly, I mean, we continue to hold all very strong position in IO and continue to increase share new patients as well as overall clashes. So I think there’s a really strong foundation. We continue to see good momentum growth across almost all of the tumor types. Certainly holding a very strong position in lung, which is a significant portion of Keytruda, but also very meaningful expansion into the earlier stage cancers, right?

Then really what we saw in 2022 was the triple-negative breast adjuvant triple – new adjuvant triple-negative breast, adjuvant melanoma, adjuvant RCC driving significant growth and a lot of that is continuing in 2023. And obviously, we continue to go further in terms of KEYNOTE-091. We’ve got a PDUFA on KEYNOTE-671.

So the early stage indications is going to continue to be a strong driver of growth. We expect that it will be about 50% of our growth between now and 2025, early stage would make up about 25% of Keytruda revenue by [indiscernible]. So I think we are in a good place in terms of the drivers playing.

Carter Gould

So I want to come back to the KEYNOTE-091 data. Pretty sure it was me who asked the question on the call, and I think Rob tried to level set expectations in terms of adoption based on the KEYNOTE-091 data. But then you follow it up with KEYNOTE-671 data that came way ahead of expectations, and now you got all PDUFA date. Does that potentially accelerate that adoption? Should we be thinking about that on a faster scale than maybe kind of how it would frame?

Jannie Oosthuizen

Yes. And I think there’s still exciting – the data there’s no issue with the data. We feel very strong about in KEYNOTE-091 pursuing Stage IB2 and IIIA with KEYNOTE-671 it’s Stage II, IIIA or IIIB, right? So [indiscernible] the data – no question about that data. I think what Rob was trying to get across is that if you look at two significant tumor areas like lung and triple-negative breast or lung and breast that almost equal in terms of the number of patients, but in breast, we see a high level of screening, we see a high level of diagnosis, we see a high level of treatment pre and post-surgery, right? Because most of those patients are young.

They’re healthy and they get this – whereas in lung cancer, what we see is really low screening rates in the U.S. around 6%, only about 44% of patients are diagnosed. And then what we also see is that significant number of patients are not eligible for surgery, right? So you have a little bit of a different drop off in the early stage lung setting that is very different from breast. So from that perspective, we will see uptake, but it’s not going to be – it’s probably not going to be as we saw it…

Carter Gould

Okay. That’s good context. Maybe moving subcutaneous Keytruda for the person running the commercial franchise, this is tremendous opportunity, but also a number of kind of issues to kind of potentially navigate here. Maybe help first off frame how you believe patients and clinicians will think about Keytruda kind of world, which we have biosimilar ID. We’ll maybe start there.

Jannie Oosthuizen

First of all, I mean, we continue to drive these to make the significant difference in terms of patient outcomes, whether it’s higher efficacy in this case, much, much greater convenience, right? So that’s really why we continue to innovate in this form. And Keytruda subcutaneous certainly will be a big time favor in terms of how patients get their drug administered.

So the way we think about it is that, if you think of the early stage where patients are typically on longer treatment cycles and it might be in most of the adjuvant settings, Keytruda only subcutaneous will be a very convenient way to deliver Keytruda both for the patient as well as for the offices, where its about – right it’s a very different logistical setup and it takes a lot of time and provides for efficiency. The other place is where Keytruda is used on its own, this is the place where subcutaneous could easily slot in as well as in combination with oral treatment [indiscernible] So that is roughly is going to be 2028 about 50% of where the Keytruda volume set is in a space where the subcutaneous Keytruda can bring a lot of patient convenience as well as efficiency for the practices where it’s being administered.

Carter Gould

Okay. And when – the added wrinkle here is IRA impact. And how that sort of when would the clock start for subcutaneous Keytruda?

Jannie Oosthuizen

That is a big question. I mean, one of the things with the IRA, we don’t know exactly how they would look at these formulations. This will be a unique coformulation, right? So from that perspective, it’ll be unique. It’ll be novel, it’ll bring significant treatment and patient value. We are looking closely at how we think the IRA is going to treat these. And that’s something we will hopefully get increasingly more clarity on as we work with CMS on rules and execution implementation of how the negotiation ultimately will happen.

Carter Gould

Okay. And maybe for Peter here, just how we think about the two formulations and talk about prioritizing the second formulation where – kind of what happens with the first formulation? Is that still potentially coming to market or just sort of…

Peter Dannenbaum

Yes. The Phase 3 on the initial subcutaneous program, we’ll read out this year and it’ll help inform our broader efforts with subcu. We’ve said that we are likely to prioritize the second program, which is in combination with hyaluronidase, in part because of the efficiency with which it delivers the drug into the body, fewer injection site reactions and the ability to potentially dose every six weeks, which – when you’re thinking about early stage patients, that’s a real benefit, right? And Jannie mentioned convenience, but it’s really being, like to say, if it’s an access issue for many of these patients, particularly in early stage or for patients that live far away from infusion centers to be able to access at their local physician’s office.

Carter Gould

Okay. Maybe coming back to lung for a second, the focus on TIGIT, we had Gilead here earlier, we had Roche, yesterday as I recall, just given sort of Keytruda’s strong position in lung today. When you think about what it would take to really move the needle in first line lung. How do you think about that? It seems on some level it would take a pretty overwhelming kind of hazard ratio or survival benefit to kind of move the needle, but you also have your own program. So kind of how you think about the balance there and the competitive thrust.

Jannie Oosthuizen

Well, first of all, I think when we move the needle in that setting, which will be great useful patients, right? So that’s why I think we’ll continue to try and do that. Because a lot of patients are benefiting, but we never forget that they are still patients who are not benefiting from current standard of care. So that will be a good thing the daywhen it happens and we hope it could be us, in terms of our TIGIT program within our key bioprogram, we have nine programs on ongoing, of which five are in the study right now in non-small cell, one in small cell, and recently announced adjuvant study melanoma.

Obviously we don’t compare head to head on the TIGIT assets, but we do believe we have an asset that is very clean, a high affinity for where it binds, it has performed well in models and in human cells. And we also have the opportunity to obviously combine it with Keytruda, right, which others are not able to do. So we hope that we can show the differentiated effect and the data will inform us. We continue to look at not just what’s happening within our own state of studies and data states, but also what’s happening externally to inform where we go next and how do we continue to develop this coformulation.

Peter Dannenbaum

And as you know, we have a strong position in lung based on really strong overall survival results in a variety of different settings in lungs. So whether it’s us or competitors, you need to show meaningful benefits over what’s already been achieved Keytruda, right.

Carter Gould

Out of time, the deeper question, but how do we know that melanoma data with Moderna is going to be at ACR? Can you maybe just kind of help frame the path forward there? There’ve been a lot of talk about potentially filing on that data just to lead us from promoting.

Peter Dannenbaum

Yes, we look forward to Moderna’s presentation of that data and it’s very exciting from the top line release. We have always said, it’s a relatively small Phase 2 trial in a novel setting and we look forward to proceeding as quickly as we can into Phase 3. We’ll have to see how those discussions with the regulators turn out. We always are open to the idea of filing on Phase 2, but we’re looking forward to the Phase 3 trials.

Carter Gould

Fair enough. And we’re out of time. Jannie, Peter, thank you very much for time.

Jannie Oosthuizen

Thank you very much, Carter.

Peter Dannenbaum

Great. Thank you, Carter.

