GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 8:10 PM ETGrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Clay Crumbliss - IR, ICR

Darren Lampert - Co-Founder and CEO

Greg Sanders - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Brian Nagel - Oppenheimer

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo

Eric Des Lauriers - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital MKM

Operator

Hello, and welcome to GrowGeneration’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. My name is JP, and I’ll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the call over to Clay Crumbliss with ICR.

Clay Crumbliss

Thank you, and welcome, everyone to the GrowGeneration Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

With us today are Darren Lampert, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer; and Greg Sanders, Chief Financial Officer of GrowGeneration Corp.

You should have access to the Company’s fourth quarter earnings press release issued after the market closed today. This information is available on the Investor Relations section of GrowGeneration’s website at ir.growgeneration.com.

Certain comments made on this call include forward-looking statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future events and are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to today’s press release and other filings with the SEC for a detailed discussion of the risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any of the forward-looking statements made today.

During the call, we’ll use some non-GAAP financial measures as we describe business

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.