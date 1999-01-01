CharlieChesvick

I’ve been following the wind industry for some time and the recent focus on offshore wind looks like it is primed to bear fruit for the turbine manufacturers and wind project developers. Here I review the offshore wind scene and look at the prospects for the largest offshore wind project developer Orsted (OTCPK:DNNGY). After a tough recent past, things look interesting.

The offshore wind scene

I’m with Elon Musk concerning the electrification of everything. It makes sense to address the problem of emissions resulting from burning fossil fuels and if renewable electricity becomes cheaper to make, why not?

On a single day in late February, my daily feed from IEEFA (Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis) had stories on Australian Government plans for an offshore wind precinct off NSW, US Government plans for the first offshore wind auction in the Gulf of Mexico as part of opening up coastal US to offshore wind, the Philippines Government awarded 55 service contracts covering an aggregate capacity of 40.68 GW, and finally, there was reaffirmation of provisional Government approval to Adani Green Energy for 500 MW of offshore wind projects in Sri Lanka. The Sri Lankan project commentary comes after the negative report on Adani by US-based short seller Hindenberg Research.

The above news reports are astonishing in their scale and geographical diversity, and the announcements have continued in March. It becomes clear in the project announcements that a series of issues raised in a recent report on the floating offshore wind industry by DNV (see below) are being addressed.

DNV report “Floating Wind: Turning Ambition Into Action”

The above report starts with the projection that in the next 30 years 20,000 floating offshore wind turbines will be installed, each mounted on a floating structure weighing 5,000 tons and secured by mooring lines. DNV claims that by 2050, 15% of the installed offshore wind turbines will be floating. The report is the result of surveying companies covering all aspects of the offshore floating industry, including technical, project development, finance, and service providers. 58% of companies surveyed were located in Europe and the UK, 31% in Asia Pacific, 8% in North America, and 3% in southern America and Africa. There were three areas considered important for investment in floating offshore wind. These were potential market size, regulatory and political stability, and power grid suitability. Local supply chains and attractive subsidies were also important issues.

Attractive features for risk minimisation for investors were seen as technology standardisation, regulatory certainty, reducing uncertainty in operations and management, Government subsidies, and quick ramp up of projects. Getting good solutions at scale was seen as crucial to the development of the industry. The report explores at a high level some of the key variables, such as cost of manufacture, the environment where the project is to be implemented, O&M costs, scale of the project, and experience of the developer.

Supply chain is a big issue and it is becoming clear that projects need buy-in concerning ports and infrastructure. Looking at the beginnings of the Australian offshore wind industry, it is clear that ports, ships, and connection to the power grid are key issues that are being addressed early. Going along with this are often plans to synchronize the development of the offshore wind project with wind-down of a large fossil fuel asset.

The reality is that a lot of these issues will not be clarified before the mid-2030s. These are big and complex projects and this is why I think that long experience and scale, such as has been demonstrated by Orsted is a key factor in choosing investment in this space. 80% of respondents to the DNV survey thought that full commercialization (subsidy-free projects) will be viable by 2040 and 60% thought that this could happen by 2035. My take is that this is getting traction now.

How Orsted is positioned?

Investors who don’t have a sense of the history might be surprised to learn that Orsted’s former name was DONG (Danish Oil & Natural Gas) Energy. Orsted may be the first oil & gas company to fully transition to renewables. The history of DONG Energy was oil & gas in the most severe environments. This company knows a lot about building and maintaining structures in hostile marine environments. It is well prepared to lead the offshore wind industry.

I’m a fan of quarterly reporting because one not only gets a current snapshot of a company’s recent performance, but you also hear from senior management and get their response to analyst questions. Orsted’s Q4 2022 report was detailed with lots of information about their progress in offshore wind globally. There is no doubt that recent years have been a challenge for the wind industry and 2022 may have been when a series of challenges came to a head, with supply chain bottlenecks still creating issues due to COVID-19, cost inflation becoming a big issue, and also major problems around permitting delays. There are signs that each of these areas is getting better managed by the industry and Governments.

The prospects for offshore wind are now quite huge, especially as a result of response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine creating issues about continued access to Russian oil & gas. Wind power (especially offshore) is one of the major ways that the Russian shortfall is being addressed. An additional positive for the ex-China renewables industry is acknowledgement of the need to address China’s dominance of the global renewables supply chains. This is particularly true for Europe and the US, but Asia is also stepping up action.

As a result of the above, the demand for offshore wind has greatly accelerated with annual buildout expected to be more than 20 GW annually towards 2030 and to more than 30 GW in the period between 2030 and 2035. This means a buildout of installed global offshore wind capacity in excess of 20% annually in the next decade.

Action taken by Orsted to make the company more profitable

2022 seems to be a watershed year when Orsted acknowledged that its hedging strategies were not suited to the current environment and they set out to fix the problem. In June, Orsted will host a Capital Markets day to update progress and long-term strategy. For 2023, the company expects earnings to increase by more than 80% for its generating offshore assets, which are a key value creation part of the business. The emphasis from CEO Mads Nipper is that the current goal of 50 GW installed renewable capacity (30 GW offshore wind) by 2030 is likely to be exceeded, but more to the point the company has a wide pipeline of substantial projects to choose from in achieving the target.

Is wind cheap?

The short answer is yes, but perhaps not as cheap as critics think it should be. To have coal, oil and gas critics go on about cost is a bit strange in view of the staggering increases in the cost of coal, oil and gas as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The fossil fuel industry thinks that the Russian situation is different and in some sense, it is because renewables provide independence from reliance on externalities like the Russian invasion.

The problem of recent years for the wind industry is that there have been a lot of wind projects initiated on a cost basis that is not realistic, especially after the supply chain and personnel issues as a result of COVID, the Russian invasion, and recent inflationary pressures. Vestas CEO Henrik Andersen has been very vocal about the need for wind turbine manufacturers and wind project developers to be more realistic about bidding for projects.

Having a smooth transition

Things are changing quickly as the chickens are coming home to roost concerning renewables projects that were developed with a focus on capacity but without a means to deliver the power to the grid.

The point is that a lot of big renewables projects got funded without attention to delivery of the generated power. Today, that is changing and Governments are getting the message that to have a smooth transition, one needs to coordinate closure of the fossil fuel supply (coal and gas) with switch on of the renewables and means to manage the intermittency.

A good example is the planning that is happening as Australia fast-tracks an offshore wind industry to have available power as the incumbent East Coast fossil fuel industry winds down.

What does the market think?

Wind power in general and Orsted, in particular, remain unloved, despite the background that I’ve pictured here. I suspect that in part this is due to the fact that Danish, German, and Chinese companies dominate the wind industry, with GE (GE) the major exception as a US company. As I’ve indicated previously, GE is not without complexity in the Energy area as it moves to spin out the GE Renewable Energy business next year. There seems to be a new emphasis on the gas business (gas is a fossil fuel), with also satisfaction that staff in onshore wind has been cut by ~20% in the past 3-4 months, and barely a word about the offshore wind or nuclear businesses. It is true that very recently Scott Strazik, CEO of GE Power & Renewable Energy has talked up new development of a huge 17-18 MW offshore turbine, which will be available in late 2024 or 2025.

I see complexity and challenge to sort out what kind of future GE sees for its Renewables business. GE CEO Larry Culp seems focused on onshore wind in the US recovering due to better pricing and approvals due to the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act. There was no mention of the effect of the Inflation Reduction Act on offshore wind, perhaps because there may be significant hurdles yet for offshore in the US with permitting and lack of available maritime vessels for installing offshore turbines.

Orsted is the world’s largest offshore wind project developer. I find it extraordinary that Seeking Alpha reported just 1 Wall Street rating (strong buy) in the past 90 days. Seeking Alpha authors did slightly better with 2 buy and a hold rating in the last 30 days. This has to be a clear reminder that a major element in the renewables switch from fossil fuels has been overlooked by the US market. One issue that might deter some potential US investors in Orsted is that the Danish Government holds 50.1% of the shares. Investors who can cope with this large Government shareholding might have a look at Orsted because here lies opportunity for astute investors.

Seeking Alpha’s quant rating is a “sell” for Orsted, with a sea of red in its ratings. My take on the Seeking Alpha rating is that Orsted is being compared with the wrong group of companies (Utilities stocks). Orsted lives in an emerging technology space. Its core business (offshore wind) is only just starting out, so I don’t think comparison with companies that keep the lights on is a relevant comparison for investors. Just my opinion, of course!!

For investors who are interested in ETF investment, First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (FAN) is a major ETF in the wind space. FAN’s performance (down 6.6% in the past 12 months) is substantially better than Orsted’s (down 31.2% in the past 12 months). FAN’s performance is significantly impacted by that of Vestas (OTCPK:VWDRY), the world’s biggest turbine manufacturer (which is up 1.1% year on year), which is its major holding at 9.28%. Orsted is Fan’s second biggest holding at 7.19%. Note that Orsted has not benefited from the share price recovery observed by Vestas since November 2022 as is seen in the comparison between Vestas, Orsted, and FAN below. Note that the numbers in the figure below are slightly different from those displayed for the individual stocks on Seeking Alpha.

Seeking Alpha

12-month share price comparison for Orsted, Vestas, and FAN.

Conclusion

I’ve made clear here that the wind industry has been significantly impacted by COVID-related material supply and personnel issues, along with a price war, inflation, and significant issues with permitting. As the above figure indicates, Vestas has had a significant recovery in the past 6 months (up 29.4%) while Orsted has continued to lag (down 11.5%). As discussed here, conditions are changing dramatically for the better for the offshore wind industry and Orsted has addressed a major setback that mostly relates to a problem in offshore wind developments in the US, which is largely a result of shipping issues concerning offshore turbine installation.

My take is that the market is yet to digest the global scale of offshore wind business coming. Orsted is well placed to reinforce its position as the world’s major offshore wind project development company and hence I’m confident that good times are coming. Of course, there is a lot of concern in the markets currently, and this might mean even more attractive entry opportunities for investors paying attention to the electrification of power, but I think that Orsted deserves being on a watch list for investors interested in benefitting from the major energy transitions happening now.

I am not a financial advisor but I pay close attention to the dramatic changes as the world gets serious about decarbonizing the energy system. I hope that my perspective is of interest to you and your financial advisor as you consider investment in this area.

