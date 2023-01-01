Investing In Gold: A Look At PHYS And The Outlook For 2023

Orchid Research
Summary

  • In light of impending US recession, investing in gold may present an attractive opportunity.
  • The Sprott Physical Gold Trust offers a secure and tax-efficient means to gain exposure to physical gold.
  • Monitoring macro signals, particularly US real interest rates, can provide insight into potential buying opportunities for gold.
  • With geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic uncertainty, central banks are likely to continue accumulating gold in their reserves, further supporting the demand for the precious metal.

Dark majestic wave cresting in golden morning light

lindsay_imagery

Thesis

When it comes to investing in gold, it is crucial to keep an eye on macroeconomic factors, particularly the US real interest rates, rather than solely focusing on gold's fundamentals. Although 2022 was an exception, typically, there exists a strong negative correlation between

Line chart of PHYS

Yahoo Finance

Chart showing PHYS on the left and the 10-year US TIPS yield on the right

Yahoo Finance, FRED, Orchid

Chart showing the performance of gold price before, during, and after a recession

World Gold Council

Orchid Macro focuses essentially on commodity and macro analysis, using quantitative tools. We conduct research on supply and demand trends across commodities. We also analyze global macro dynamics and their reflexive interactions with the commodity complex. With 10+ years of experience in macro and commodity research, Orchid Research seeks not only to deliver unbiased views and accurate forecasts, but also to identify trade opportunities generating α.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (2)

