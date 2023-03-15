Zomedica Corp. (ZOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 8:32 PM ETZomedica Corp. (ZOM), ZOM:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Larry Heaton - Chief Executive Officer

Ann Cotter - Chief Financial Officer

Paul Kuntz - Investor Relations

Greg Blair - Vice President, Business Development & Strategic Planning

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to Zomedica's Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and all participants are in a listen-only mode. The call will be open for questions and answers following the presentation. On today's call is Zomedica's CEO, Larry Heaton; and CFO, Ann Cotter.

Before we begin, the company would like to remind everyone that various remarks about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Zomedica cautions that these are forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause their actual results to differ materially from those indicated including risks described in the company's filings with the SEC.

Any forward-looking statements made on this conference call speak only as of today's date, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. And the company does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after today.

I will now pass the call over to Zomedica's Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton. Please go ahead.

Larry Heaton

Thank you. I'd like to start by thanking our shareholders for their support, and wishing our prospective investors and analysts and others a good afternoon, and welcome you to the Zomedica fiscal year 2022 earnings release call.

On this call, I'll be providing an update on the business, followed by Ann Cotter, our Chief Financial Officer, who will review our financial results. After our prepared remarks, we'll open the line to your questions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.