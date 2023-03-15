Vaxart, Inc. (VXRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 8:51 PM ETVaxart, Inc. (VXRT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brant Biehn - Senior Vice President, Business Operations

Andrei Floroiu - Chief Executive Officer

James Cummings - Chief Medical Officer

Sean Tucker - Founder & Chief Scientific Officer

Phil Lee - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

Mayank Mamtani - B. Riley Securities

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to Vaxart Business Update and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. A question-and-answer session will follow management's opening remarks. Individual investors may submit written questions to ir@vaxart.com. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the webcast over to your host, Brant Biehn, Senior Vice President, Business Operations. Thank you. You may begin.

Brant Biehn

Good afternoon, and welcome to today's call. Joining us from Vaxart are Andrei Floroiu, our Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Sean Tucker, our Founder and Chief Science Officer; and Dr. James Cummings, our Chief Medical Officer; and Phil Lee, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started, I’d like to remind everyone that during this conference call, Vaxart may make forward-looking statements, including statements about the company's financial results, financial guidance, its future business strategies and operations and its product development and regulatory progress, including statements about its ongoing or planned clinical trials.

Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in these forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, including uncertainty inherent in the clinical development and regulatory process, and other risks described in the Risk Factors section of Vaxart's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Vaxart undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this call.

I'll now turn the call over to Andrei

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.