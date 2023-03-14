Consumers are still spending like drunken sailors, especially online, now that they don’t have to blow so much on gasoline anymore.
Retail sales in February dipped 0.4% from the huge spike in January, to $698 billion, seasonally adjusted, the second highest ever, just a hair below January, when sales had spiked by 3.2%, preceded by declines in December and November, and by a jump in October. You see, this data is volatile.
So is this tiny dip in February off the huge spike in January a sign that consumers are tapped out? Nah, goods inflation has subsided, gasoline got cheaper than it was a year ago, and a whole lot cheaper than it was in June, durable goods prices have dropped, as inflation has shifted into services, and consumers are still spending like drunken sailors, now that they don’t have to blow so much of their money on gasoline anymore:
Year-over-year, retail sales rose 5.6%, not seasonally adjusted, even as inflation in many goods that retailers sell was negative, such as for many durable goods and gasoline.
New and Used Vehicle and Parts Dealers (19% of total retail):
Ecommerce and other “nonstore retailers” (16% of total retail sales), ecommerce retailers, ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, and stalls and markets:
Food services and drinking places (13% of total retail), includes restaurants, cafeterias, bars, etc.
Food and Beverage Stores (11.6% of total retail):
General merchandise stores, without department stores (8.9% of total retail):
Gas stations (8.4% of total retail):
This chart shows the relationship between the CPI for gasoline as index value representing price levels not percentage changes (green) and sales in billions of dollars at gas stations, including all the other merchandise gas stations sell (red, left axis):
Building materials, garden supply and equipment stores (6.1% of total retail):
Clothing and accessory stores (3.8% of total retail):
Miscellaneous store retailers, includes cannabis stores (2.3% of total retail): Specialty stores, from art-supply stores to wine-making supply stores. Cannabis stores are the growth driver in this category.
Furniture and home furnishing stores (1.7% of total retail):
Department stores (now down to 1.7% of total retail, as consumers increasingly bought this stuff online, including at the ecommerce sites of the few surviving department store chains):
Sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores (1.3% of total retail);
Electronics and appliance stores: Sales at specialty electronics and appliance stores (Best Buy, Apple stores, etc.). Not included are the electronics and appliance sales at ecommerce operations and at other brick-and-mortar retailers, such as General Merchandise stores.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Comments