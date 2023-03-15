Avinger, Inc (AVGR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 9:15 PM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

Avinger, Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Kreps - Darrow Associates Investor Relations

Jeff Soinski - President, CEO & Director

Nabeel Subainati - VP, Controller, Principal Financial Officer & Accounting Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ramakanth Swayampakula - HC Wainwright

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Avinger Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results Call. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Matt Kreps. Investor Relations for Avinger. Matt, the floor is yours.

Matt Kreps

Thank you, Tom, and thank you everyone for participating in today's call. I'd like to welcome you to Avinger's fourth quarter 2022 conference call. Joining us today are Avinger's CEO, Jeff Soinski; and Principal Financial Officer, Nabeel Subainati. Earlier today, Avinger released financial results for the quarter and year ended September 31, 2022. A copy of the release is posted on the Avinger Web site under Investor Relations.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make statements during this call that include forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, which are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this call that are not statements of historical facts should be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, our future financial expectations, are based upon our current estimates and various assumptions. These statements involve material risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated or implied by these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.