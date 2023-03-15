UiPath Inc. (PATH) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 9:55 PM ETUiPath Inc. (PATH)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kelsey Turcotte - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Daniel Dines - Co-Founder and Co-CEO

Rob Enslin - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Ashim Gupta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Raimo Lenschow - Barclays

Dion Hu - Morgan Stanley

Chirag Ved - Evercore ISI

Matthew Hedberg - RBC

Bryan Bergin - TD Cowen

Michael Turrin - Wells Fargo Securities

Brad Sills - Bank of America Securities

Terry Tillman - Truist Securities

Billy Mandl - KeyBanc

Scott Berg - Needham

Operator

Greetings. And welcome to the UiPath Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

Please note, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Kelsey Turcotte, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for UiPath. Kelsey, you may begin.

Kelsey Turcotte

Good afternoon. And thank you for joining us today to review UiPath’s fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 financial results, which we announced in our earnings press release issued after the close of the market today.

On the call with me are Daniel Dines, UiPath’s Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer; Rob Enslin, Co-Chief Executive Officer; and Ashim Gupta, Chief Financial Officer. Rob will start the discussion and then turn the call over to Daniel. After that, Ashim will review our results and provide guidance. Then we will open the call for questions.

Our earnings press release and financial supplemental materials are posted on the UiPath Investor Relations website, ir.uipath.com. These materials include GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations. We will be discussing non-GAAP metrics on today’s call.

This afternoon’s call includes forward-looking statements about

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.