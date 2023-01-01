cemagraphics

By Haik Aram Kevorkian

Overconcentration within the S&P 500 has started to break down—and that’s when small caps have tended to shine.

After more than 12 long years, the stage may finally be set for an extended upswing in small-caps. While precisely timing the next cycle is impossible, we believe some key relative indicators are worth considering.

First, small-cap valuations relative to large-caps are touching historic lows. Current levels are similar to those observed in 1973 and 2000, which coincided with the starts of the past two small-cap cycles.

Second, we are also seeing a breakdown in the concentration of mega-cap leaders. The weight of the top five large-cap stocks peaked in 2020 and has been declining ever since. We saw similar peaks in 1973 and 2000, followed by declines.

When leadership concentration broke down in previous cycles, we saw multiyear periods where small caps outperformed large caps.

In 1973, the weight of the top five stocks in the S&P 500 index reached 24%; by 1994, it had dropped to 11%. But as large-cap concentration deteriorated, small-cap outperformance swelled: Between 1973 and 1985, small caps trounced large caps by a total of 220%.1

The same pattern played out beginning in 2000. In that year, the largest five names accounted for 18% of the index before eventually declining, to 11%, by 2014. Meanwhile, small caps again outpaced their larger counterparts, by 67%, between 2000 and 2007.2

In the current cycle, top-five concentration peaked at 24% in 2020 and has now ebbed to 19%, though small caps have not yet begun to rally in earnest.3 Yet.

Taken on their own, relative valuation and large-cap concentration measures are no substitute for business-cycle indicators or fundamental earnings analysis when assessing potential value within an asset class. But if history is any guide, these signals might just be hinting that the next small-cap cycle isn’t too far away—if not already here.

Source: (1) Furey Research; (2) Ibid; (3) Furey Research

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is not intended as a formal research report and should not be relied upon as a basis for making an investment decision. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Specific securities identified and described do not represent all of the securities purchased, sold or recommended for advisory clients. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.