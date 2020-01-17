Sundry Photography

Investment Outlook

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) offers a unique buying opportunity given their stock is trading ~50% below highs with an implied revenue growth of -14% over the next five years. With the airline industry returning to normal, Delta Air Lines is positioned perfectly to capture significant revenues from the increased demand in airline expenditures. Increased revenue projections can be seen from metrics such as Airline Expenditures to GDP, SkyMiles all time high Memberships, key international Joint Ventures, as well as leading all peers in LTM Revenue and EBITDA. Utilizing the DCF approach, Delta Air Lines is grossly undervalued and provides a strong buying opportunity for investors.

Delta Air Lines Business Description

Founded in 1924, Delta Air Lines is one of the oldest and most popular air transportation services in the United States. The company offers Airline services for people and cargo, as well as maintenance and repairs on aircraft vehicles. Delta Air Lines also offer rewards via the SkyMiles membership and maintains several Joint Ventures with international airline companies.

COVID

During the peak periods of COVID in 2020, DAL stock fell from $62.03 on 1/17/2020 to $19.19 on 5/15/2020.

This sharp decrease was brought upon by investors acknowledging the COVID lockdown restrictions, and recognizing that future revenues were sure to decline for DAL. Investors were right, as Revenues for DAL along with profitability dropped drastically.

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

As you can see from the above Income Statement, from 2019 to 2020 DAL 's revenues decreased by ~64%. DAL also saw a decrease in EBIT of -221% and -72.6% in 2020 and 2021. Due to the continued losses eating away at their equity, the company decided to stay afloat via debt.

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

DAL has always maintained a high debt to equity ratio, as seen below with their historicals at 76% D/E ratio. However, you can see from the table below the drastic increases of Deltas debt, not accounting for their lease agreements. Significant increase in fixed payments can have a material effect on the company's profitability if cash flow does not increase.

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

Strong Rebound

2022 Performance

DAL displayed very impressive FY 2022 results. As of 12/31/2022 DAL had $50 billion in revenue, surpassing its pre COVID revenue of $47 billion, and an increase of 69% from the prior year. DAL also showed tremendous EBITDA growth, growing from -$6.0 billion in 2021 to $5.6 billion in 2022. Although the company has considerable fixed payments, they have shown that revenues are beginning to stabilize and profits are returning and they should have no trouble handling servicing the debt.

Additionally, DAL is dominating the competition. When looking to a peer analysis, DAL is outperforming all competitors based on LTM Revenue, EBIT, and EBITDA.

CapIQ

This is a very impressive comparison, showing another reason why DAL is set up for long term growth through their operational efficiencies.

Long-Term Trend

Since the COVID travel restrictions have been lifted, people have returned to traveling and taking airfare. In DAL's recent slideshow investor presentation, they detailed the follow graph on Long Term Airline Trends.

Delta Air Lines Investor Slideshow 2023

In 2020 when COVID travel restriction were implemented, you can see airline travel revenue to GDP fell from a historical average of 1.3% to 0.7%, nearly cutting in half. Since 2020, the air travel industry has continued to return to the norm with 2022 returning in line with historicals at 1.2% of GDP. Increasing revenues in Air travel revenue to GDP is an indicator that Airline stocks are returning to normal.

This metric is incredibly helpful in determining future demand associated with the Airline industry. By back-solving for the growth rate the market has baked into the stock price utilizing my DCF method, one can see that the market projects DAL's revenues to decrease by 14% for the next 5 years. Assuming DAL can capture the same proportions of revenue it has historically, the uptick from .8% to 1.2% of GDP indicates strong demand for airline industries going forward. Considering DAL leads the competition in terms of revenue and profitability on a trailing twelve month basis, DAL should have no problem outperforming an implied -12% growth rate over the next 5 years.

Joint Ventures and Sky Miles

DAL plans to continue its growth via Joint Ventures with several other airlines. Below is a snapshot from DAL's 2023 investor presentation:

DAL Investor Slideshow 2023

DAL has a list of some pretty impressive Joint Ventures within the international air travel industry. DAL has JV's with Aeromexico, LATAM, Virgin galactic, and Korean Air. All of these JV's give DAL access to different international markets, with some like Aeromexico having #1 US-Mexico market share.

Additionally, Delta Air Lines offers a SkyMiles rewards membership where you can earn additional free air travel miles with each purchase. According to Delta's 10k, " In 2022, the SkyMiles program membership accelerated with a record 8.5 million new SkyMiles Members. We believe there is opportunity to continue this trend and expect the increased value we provide customers to deliver high-margin revenue and more resilient cash flows". This increase in revenue to new time highs in memberships is another indicator that Delta is trending back to pre-pandemic pricing.

International Joint Ventures provide diversified income streams for the company, expanding its customer base and diversifying services to different countries. Venturing into the international airline space can open the company to new revenues, opportunities, and diversification needs. Additionally, the SkyMiles program is great idea to help keep customers flying Delta with the opportunity to earn points on every Delta ticket purchase. Given the influx of new members, and reaching an all-time high member in 2022, makes me think DAL will be able to secure a healthy portion of the 1.2% airline expenditures to GDP. Additionally, Seeing DAL's large footprint in the global airline industry is another reason why I believe revenues will not decrease further like the market anticipates.

Valuation

To help asses a fair price per share for DAL stock, I utilized a Discounted Cash Flow Approach. Today's current price of $36.03 implies an Enterprise Value of ~$22.9 billion. To back into what growth rate the market is implying with that EV, one can see that the market is pricing in a -14% growth rate for the next 5 years and a 3% growth rate into perpetuity.

Implied DCF (Data gathered from CapIQ, calculations performed by Author)

For my model I made all assumptions regarding Capital expenditures depreciation, and changes in working capital equal to historicals averages. I also assumed a modest 5% growth rate and held EBITDA margins constant.

Considering the growth catalysts discussed above, if DAL is only able to increase their revenue by 5% over the next 5 years with a 3% growth rate into perpetuity, then their estimated EV would be ~$77.5 billion. This places Delta at approximately a ~70% discount to its current market value.

Data gathered from CapIQ, calculations performed by Author

Risks

There are several risks surrounding this analysis that could potentially change the current rating of DAL.

Since DAL is an airline company, they depend highly on jet fuel to travel. The COVID pandemic coupled with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine with Russia has had detrimental effects to oil prices over the last year. Since Crude Oil is a direct input to Jet Fuel, the company could see a deterioration of profits. An investor should closely watch the commodity prices of crude oil as a leading indicator to Jet Fuel Prices.

Additionally, there still remains at large uncertainty surrounding demand for airline travel. This is because of the rising levels of interest rates within the economy as well as increases in inflation. An increase in interest rates makes money more expensive, deterring consumption and investment within an economy. An increase in inflation lowers the consumers purchasing power ultimately making their dollar buy less. Decreased purchasing power combined with a decreased in spending can lead to lower than anticipated revenues for DAL, which is a major assumption in my model.

Summary Opportunity

DAL has seen its fair share of trouble in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID restriction on travel. With the lift from the COVID travel ban and as the economy returns to normal, DAL has seen revenues returning in line with historical levels and even outperforming its peers. DAL also has seen increases in their SkyMiles club membership numbers, reaching all-time highs as of 2022. Given the current price of DAL, one can back-solve using a DCF to see that the market anticipates DAL sales to decline by 14% for the next several years. With a modest assumption of 5% growth a year, the DCF projects a value of $77 million, or a ~70% discount to its current market value.