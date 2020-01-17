Delta Air Lines: Revenues And Profitability Soaring

Mar. 15, 2023 11:08 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)
Summary

  • COVID had significant impacts on Delta Air Lines operations and profitability in 2020 and 2021 but has since shown strong recovery and impressive margins in 2022.
  • Using an implied DCF approach, the market expects DAL's revenues to decline by ~12% over the next five years, which I believe to be an over-aggressive assumption.
  • Delta Air Lines significantly outperforms all US-based Airline Industries in LTM Revenue and EBITDA as of 12/31/2022, demonstrating the ability to secure large portions of airline expenditures.
  • Air travel purchases relative to GDP have returned to historical averages, indicating people have resumed traveling to pre-pandemic levels and providing opportunities for increases in DAL's revenue.
  • Delta Air Lines is a strong buy considering the growth catalysts mentioned above when compared to the markets implied -14% revenue growth.

Delta Airlines aircraft in flight

Sundry Photography

Investment Outlook

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) offers a unique buying opportunity given their stock is trading ~50% below highs with an implied revenue growth of -14% over the next five years. With the airline industry returning to normal, Delta Air Lines is

DAL stock price, 5 year historical

Google Stocks

Income Statement

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

Balance Sheet

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

Debt to Equity Ratio

Data sourced from CapIQ, Calculations performed by Author

Peer Analysis

CapIQ

Industry Demand

Delta Air Lines Investor Slideshow 2023

DAL's Joint Ventures

DAL Investor Slideshow 2023

Implied DCF

Implied DCF (Data gathered from CapIQ, calculations performed by Author)

DCF

Data gathered from CapIQ, calculations performed by Author

Mark Dougherty profile picture
Mark Dougherty
43 Followers
Hello, My name is Mark Dougherty. I currently have an MBA in finance, and am a CFA level I candidate. I have 7 years of work experience in financial modeling and valuation of private and public companies. I enjoy looking at long only equity positions that are considered value plays that involve a margin of safety with respect to the company intrinsic value vs market value.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

