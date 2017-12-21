AlexSava

Brief Overview of Argonaut Gold

(All Dollar Figures Are Stated in USD Unless Stated Otherwise)

I believe that Argonaut Gold (TSX:AR:CA) (OTCPK:ARNGF) currently trades very cheaply because of excessive fear of financing risks. Although there are some short-term risks, Argonaut's core mine is nearing completion - which would significantly reduce long-term risk and increase profitability. I believe that investors already holding shares could wait until Q2 2023 before buying more.

Argonaut's Mines

Argonaut Gold is a Canadian gold company founded in 2007 that engages in mine acquisition, development, and production. Its core assets include:

Operating Mines: Florida Canyon in Nevada, La Colorada, San Agustin, and the El Castillo Complex all in Mexico. All open pit; 100% mine ownership

Development Projects: Magino in Canada, San Antonio, Cerro Del Gallo, and Ana Paula all in Mexico. All open pit; 100% mine ownership

Argonaut's Gold Production By Mine (Image created by author with data from company filings)

Argonaut is currently similar to many junior miners, operating under thin margins because its mines are low-grade and lack economies of scale. Occasionally, an efficient junior miner owns and operates high-grade mines with lower production or focuses solely on one or two large and low-grade mines with higher production levels. In the first scenario, the miner's cost of production is significantly lower, and in the second scenario, the miner is capable of building economies of scale infrastructure around its mines - which again, lowers average production cost.

Argonaut's Cost To Mine Gold (Image created by author with data from company filings)

Argonaut falls under none of those two categories. Despite the relative unattractiveness of Argonaut's mines, they still generate positive operating cash flows - enough to sustain the day-to-day activities of the company. Additionally, Argonaut's production efficiency could meaningfully change after the development of Argonaut's flagship Magino Project (more on this later).

The Magino Project is a historic underground mine, which various companies owned, operated, and explored from 1917 until today. A positive feasibility study was published in December 2017 showcasing a very attractive open-pit mining opportunity. Argonaut decided to take action and develop the Magino Property in October 2020.

The Magino Project in Construction (Company Website)

Everything at this time seemed to favor Argonaut - and everybody ranging from institutional to retail investors was calling bull on the company. Unfortunately, as Murphy's law states: "Anything That Can Go Wrong, Will Go Wrong," the problem soon arrived.

A Small History of Big Value Destruction

Argonaut's Historical Share Price (Image created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Prior to December 2021, everything worked in Argonaut's favor, and the bulls were raging. However, the rally soon ended.

Dec 14, 2021: Magino incurred an Estimate at Completion ( EAC ) cost overrun by CA$290m, bringing total estimated costs from CA$510m to CAD$800m. Argonaut's management stated that the company expects a funding shortfall – requiring CA$459m more capital commitment to complete Magino on a cash balance of CA$230m.

) cost overrun by CA$290m, bringing total estimated costs from CA$510m to CAD$800m. Argonaut's management stated that the company expects a funding shortfall – requiring CA$459m more capital commitment to complete Magino on a cash balance of CA$230m. May 11, 2022: Argonaut published another EAC re-estimate that raised the total EAC by another CA$120m to a total of CA$920m. Construction is also threatened by labor actions, which may cause delays to Magino's Construction.

June 23, 2022: Argonaut decided to finance the construction of Magino through both debt and equity - offering 434 million common shares (more than doubling their FDSO) at a price of CA$0.45 (less than half of the share price at that time).

Feb 27, 2023 (Most recent): Published 2022 Q4 results with a 31% decline in geo production, 53% reduction in operating cash flow, and a $174.9m loss (at a market cap of ~$550m). Cash costs and AISC rose to $2,005 and $2,266 respectively - which along with the net loss was largely attributable to a $135.5m impairment of four mines and a $22.9m inventory write-down. Another upwards EAC revision of Magino by $25m.

Argonaut's shareholders have seen their equity rapidly erode over the past year and fear the continuation of value destruction. The significantly higher trading volume likely signals higher market uncertainty towards Argonaut's future, and investors have priced in that towards their risk/return models.

Market Mispricing - Investors Have Overweighed Argonaut's Future Financing and EAC Revision Risk

I believe that the market's fear of future financing and share dilution risks are mostly unjustified for three main reasons: Argonaut's recent financing results, the Magino development nearing completion, and falling input prices.

The House Finance Corp

In 2022, Argonaut raised roughly $US500m of new capital to fund the Magino Project. These funds break down by $41m of flow through equity (tax deductions), $150m equity offering (share dilution), $250m debt facilities ($200m term loan and $50m revolver at SOFR+6%), $52.5m from Franco Nevada in exchange of 2% of Magino’s Net Smelter Return (NSR), a $10m equity private placement, and Argonaut also entered derivative contracts to hedges fluctuating gold prices. In Q4 2022, Argonaut recently again revised EAC estimates upwards from CAD$920m to CAD$980m, a relatively small EAC revision - mostly due to an anticipated delay to Magino's construction.

We can do some math and figure out Argonaut's short-term liquidity risk in financing the Magino Project - It has already spent CA$750m on Magino with a total of CA$980m required funding, meaning it has to spend another CA$188m on building Magino. Argonaut currently has $73.3m cash on its balance sheet and $284m accessible cash from revolving credit facilities. Additionally, Argonaut recently entered a binding agreement to sell Ana Paula for US$30M and option San Antonio for US$80-150M and a 2% NSR. In total, Argonaut is left with roughly a $169m excess cash buffer - and unlikely to run into liquidity problems from the Magino construction.

Magino Mine Production Schedule (Image created by author with data from company filings)

What's equally important to Argonaut's recent financing developments is the Magino mine nearing completion. The Magino Project today is roughly 80% near completion and expects its first gold in Q2 2023. When Magino is complete, Argonaut's cash flows should significantly improve - both from the reduced need for capex and Magino's own gold production. Remember, the reason why Argonaut ran into financing problems in the first place was because of Magino.

Oil Price (macrotrends)

Magino cost far more than the company expected. The cost overrun could partially be attributed to management's lack of foresight, but also due to quickly rising prices of oil, gas, cyanide, and shipping - making both operating and developing mines more expensive. The price of oil, a core production input, almost tripled from ~$40/barrel in Oct 2020 (First EAC) to ~$110/barrel in May 2022 (Most recent EAC). With crude oil today trading at ~$76/barrel and other base commodities becoming cheaper, Argonaut's total EAC should actually fall below $920m.

In summary, the market is likely overweighing Argonaut's future financing risks. Through recent financing efforts, a safe cash balance, consistently positive operating cash flows, and the Magino project nearing completion, further risk of inadequate financing and share dilution becomes unlikely. This market mispricing - along with recent selloffs allows us to potentially purchase shares of the company at a discount.

Post-Magino Argonaut Gold: A Strong(er) Future Ahead

Significant Increase to Annual Production (Image created by author with data from company filings) Meaningful Reduction to Total AISC (Image created by author with data from company filings)

Magino expects 142 Koz annual production in its first five years, at an AISC of $963/oz with 2.43m contained P&P ounces of gold at 1.15g/ton. Through the Magino mine, Argonaut is transforming from a junior miner to an intermediate, lower-cost producer with longer mine lives - significantly increasing annual production, materially extending Argonaut's total mine life, and noticeably reducing Argonaut's total AISC.

Key Macro & Industry Tailwinds for Argonaut

As we know, a gold mining company's bottom line depends on the price of gold. I believe there are a few potential macroeconomic and industry headwinds for gold, although as a value investor, I would advise against relying solely on macro for investment decision making.

Gold historically tends to have an inverse relationship with the US Dollar, because it's priced in USD, and low dollar confidence leads to more investment in gold.

Macroeconomic Effects on Gold (Image created by author with data from Bloomberg)

In our current economic environment, we find ourselves in a long-term secular trend of falling real interest rates - driven by all-time-high levels of both federal and corporate debt. In the shorter term, all-time-high Debt/GDP (not including unfunded liabilities of $181 trillion) along with rising interest rates, should lead to financing problems within the United States. Historically, governments rarely default on their own debt, so they may soon lower real interest rates and “print away their debt,” which could reduce the value of the dollar and likely raise the price of gold.

Although rates are rapidly rising today - which is likely to hurt the price of gold, I do not believe that interest rates can continue to rise without an economic drawback large enough to force the Fed into rate cuts again.

Cause and Effect of Gold Capex Cycles (Image created by author)

Additionally, Argonaut is also supported by potential cyclical upsides. When gold prices are high, such as before 2013, there is heavy investment in gold exploration and development to increase supply. When supply eventually catches up to demand, prices fall, leading to capital investments to fall, and eventually, supply falls below demand again which pushes up the gold price. The industry is so cyclical because these mining cycles are incredibly expensive, time-consuming, regulated, and subject to macroeconomic conditions.

The macroeconomic and supply side factors could have a very positive long-term effect on gold; geopolitical and economic uncertainty, along with quickly rising global demand from central banks and emerging markets such as India and China will likely also result in higher gold prices. Although I don't want to use these catalysts in my valuation, they are still very important to keep in mind.

More Internal Catalysts for Argonaut Gold

Positive Management Changes

Richard Young recently replaced the old CEO in Dec 2022, who was replaced due to personal health reasons. Richard Young holds over 30 years of experience in mining and was serially successful in growing Taranga Gold from a small to an intermediate producer. Marc Leduc was also recently appointed COO in February and will lead the continued development of the Magino Project. Marc also has experience dealing with Argonaut's situation. At NewCastle, he led the redesign of the Castle Mountain project to become a 218koz/year producer.

Magino Underground Mining Potential

Magino was historically an underground mine. It’s currently developing as an open pit mine and figures only include open pit data – but it has big underground potential with incredibly high mineral grades of 5-15g/t.

Sulfide Exploration in Florida Canyon

Sulfide minerals are the source of various precious metals, most notably gold, silver, and platinum. Management expects higher tonnage and higher grades leading to a 25% increase in production at Florida Canyon.

Valuing Argonaut's Mines

Given Argonaut's complicated financing situations, it trades significantly cheaper than its peers in terms of EV/EBITDA, Price/Book, Price/Nav, etc. Similarly, due to its complicated financing situations, I did not find any really good comparable companies - and so comparable don't tell us much. Looking at the intrinsic value of Argonaut's collection of mines, we come to a more accurate picture of what Argonaut should be worth. I believe that a lot of market participants underestimate the value of argonaut's non-core mines. Sure, they don't have the potential to be a top 10 Canadian mine like Magino, but they still make money.

Argonaut Gold NAV (Image created by author with data from company filings)

Another factor is that I'm more bullish towards the long-term gold price - and because Magino and Florida Canyon will become Argonaut's main producing mines, we need to estimate the gold price throughout the next decade, rather than using present prices. Similarly, because of Argonaut's relatively high-risk level compared to other miners, I have used a 7% discount rate (slightly higher than the company and industry's standard of 5%) as well as its current 0.6x P/NAV.

Argonaut's profitability should also become significantly higher after Magino's completion - I believe that Argonaut could even return to positive profitability in 2024. Net income declined significantly in 2022 particularly due to new management "cleaning up the mess" by writing down mine and inventory values. With the introduction of Magino, revenues will likely significantly rise, and the total average cost should fall. And it wouldn't be unlikely for Argonaut to earn around $100m in 2024 - making the company trade very cheap based on future earnings.

Risks - The Most Important Thing

Because our core investment thesis revolves around the market overweighing Argonaut's risk, understanding Argonaut's true risk levels is the most important thing. I have broken down some of Argonaut's key current risks and provided explanations.

Risks of Argonaut Gold (Image created by author)

IR1: Another upwards EAC revision is unlikely after already completing two estimates and cooling inflation. However, another revision would lead to more cash burn - which would be manageable because of Argonaut's very large cash buffer.

IR2: Although unlikely, if Argonaut produces significantly negative operating CF before Magino is completed, Argonaut could run into more financing problems - although again, the cash buffer would provide a significant safety net, making financing problems unlikely.

IR3: Operating estimate risk include both resource/reserve containment (very unlikely since they were estimated at $1200-$1600 gold) and Magino completion date estimates - which is unlikely because the project is already near completion.

ER1: A recession will likely benefit gold prices because it should lead to rate cuts. However, if the economy performs better than expected, the Fed should continue to tighten rates, putting more pressure on gold.

ER2: Falling gold prices have a minimal impact on argonaut because of large-scale derivative hedges, but sustained low gold prices over long periods will be detrimental to Argonaut, especially because of its high mining costs.

ER3: Many of Argonaut’s lower-quality mines are located in Mexico, which has some political risks, but Magino (Argonaut's most important mine) and Florida Canyon are safer in tier-one mining jurisdictions (Canada/USA).

Although gold prices continue to fall over the short term, argonaut is unlikely to run into more financing issues (the market's main worry) and is likely to return to operating profitably after Magino's completion.

Overall, I believe there are plenty of short-term risks for holding Argonaut Gold - especially in our uncomfortable macro environment. However, there is a small risk of permanent capital loss because Argonaut owns a tier 1 mine (Magino). So if Argonaut were to go bust because of liquidity problems, whoever acquires Argonaut's mines would probably bid enough to pay 0.6x NPV - and buy at a premium to the current share price.

Final Summary - Its Darkest Before The Dawn

At least that's my story for Argonaut Gold. There are many short-term risks associated with owning this company, but I believe that the potential upside largely outweighs the risks. The most important focus in the short term is the Magino project - and with a new CEO and COO cleaning up the job, Argonaut's future will likely be determined within the next 2 quarters (when Magino first enters production). I believe there's a large upside on value, reasonably hedged/limited risk for permanent capital loss, and a promising future for Argonaut.

I believe Argonaut currently falls under a slow buy/hold strategy. Those not owning shares of AR should start racking up a few shares at today's attractive valuations. Those who already have a position in Argonaut can wait on cash until Q1 2023 to buy even cheaper shares if more bad news arrives. However, It's likely, in my opinion, that a lot of upsides will come in Q2 2023 - so it's smart to have acquired some more ownership by then.

