BRC, Inc. (BRCC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 10:18 PM ETBRC Inc. (BRCC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.32K Followers

BRC, Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Tanner Doss - VP, Investor Relations

Evan Hefer - Founder & CEO

Tom Davin - Co-CEO, Black Rifle Coffee Company

Gregory Iverson - CFO

Toby Johnson - Chief Operating Officer

Heath Nielsen - Chief Retail Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Baker - D.A. Davidson

Bill Chappell - Truist Securities

Joe Altobello - Raymond James

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Black Rifle Coffee Company Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the conference over to your host, Tanner Doss, you may begin.

Tanner Doss

Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining Black Rifle Coffee Company's conference call to discuss our fourth quarter 2022 financial results, which we released today and can be found on our website at ir.blackriflcoffee.com. With me on the call today is Evan Hefer, Founder and CEO; Tom Davin, Co-CEO; Greg Iverson, our Chief Financial Officer; Toby Johnson, our Chief Operating Officer; and Heath Nielsen, our Chief Retail Officer.

Before we get started, I would like to remind you the company's safe harbor language, which I'm sure you're all familiar with. On today's call, management may make forward-looking statements, including guidance and underlying assumptions. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For a further discussion of risks related to our business, please see our previous filings with the SEC.

This call will also contain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release furnished to the SEC, and they are also available on our investor website.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.