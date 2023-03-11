RocketPool: No Rocket Emojis, Just Strong Fundamentals And Big Upcoming Catalysts

Mar. 15, 2023 11:25 PM ETRocketPool (RPL-USD)
Summary

  • RocketPool is an Ethereum staking service. The protocol seeks to lower both the capital and hardware requirements for staking on ETH while enabling liquidity of assets for users.
  • RocketPool has a number of upcoming catalysts being overlooked by the market that will likely induce mechanical buy pressure on the asset, expand the utilization of its associated liquid.
  • Risks include smart contract risk, lack of integrations within defi, and higher fees than competition.

Despite a recent rise in liquid staking tokens, RocketPool (RPL-USD) is not valued even remotely close to fair value

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RPL-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

