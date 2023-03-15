SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 15, 2023 10:43 PM ETSuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), SSSSL
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.33K Followers

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Sindhu Kotha - VP

Mark Klein - Chairman and CEO

Allison Green - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Kevin Fultz - JMP Securities

Operator

Good day ladies and gentlemen and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the SuRo Capital Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. During today’s presentation, all parties will be in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, the conference will be open for questions. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded today, Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

I will turn the call over to Mr. Sindhu Kotha of SuRo Capital. Please go ahead.

Sindhu Kotha

Thank you for joining us on today’s call. I am joined today by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SuRo Capital, Mark Klein; and Chief Financial Officer, Allison Green.

Please note that a slide presentation corresponding to today’s prepared remarks by management is available on our website at www.surocap.com under Investor Relations, Events & Presentations.

Today’s call is being recorded and broadcast live on our website at www.surocap.com. Replay information is included in our press release issued today. This call is the property of SuRo Capital and the unauthorized reproduction of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. I would also like to call your attention to customary disclosures in today’s earnings press release regarding forward-looking information.

Statements made in today’s conference call and webcast may constitute forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition.

These statements are not guarantees of our future performance or future financial condition or results and involve a number of risks, estimates, and uncertainties, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any market volatility that may be detrimental to our business, our portfolio companies, our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.