MarsBars

Good things come to those who wait, and over and over again, this has proven to be the case for stocks across multiple economic events and cycles.

With a recent slate of bad news from banks in the U.S. and Europe, think Credit Suisse (CS), the market has again sold off, giving up most of its gains this year.

This brings me to Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD), a stock which I liked but recommended a Hold back in November, due primarily to valuation. Well, since then, the stock has sold off by 10%. Let’s explore why this presents a nice entry point for investors seeking to layer capital into income-generating stocks.

(Note: Dividend yield as of 3/15 market close is 9.58%)

GLAD stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why GLAD?

Gladstone Capital is a BDC that's externally-managed by Gladstone Management Corp., with its namesake David Gladstone serving as Chairman of the company. It belongs to the Gladstone family of companies, including REITs Gladstone Land (LAND), Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), and BDC peer, Gladstone Investment (GAIN).

At present, GLAD carries a diverse portfolio of investments with a fair market value of $622 million. Most of GLAD's portfolio is in defensive segments such as business services, healthcare, education, manufacturing, and aerospace/defense.

GLAD differs from its sibling BDC, GAIN, in that it has lower exposure to equity investments, and higher exposure to secured debt. This makes GLAD more like a traditional BDC with a more assured recurring income stream versus a private equity / BDC hybrid that GAIN more closely resembles. As of fiscal Q1’23, 91% of GLAD’s investments are in the form of senior secured debt (72% first lien and 19% second lien) with the remaining 9% being equity investments.

Meanwhile, GLAD continues to benefit from high interest rates as 91% of its debt investments are floating rate. Rising rates contributed to 110 basis points increase in GLAD’s weighted average yield on interest bearing investments from 11.2% in the prior year period to 12.3% in the last reported quarter (fiscal Q1 2023). This resulted in a material 18% YoY increase in interest income to $18.4 million.

At the same time GLAD carries a strong balance sheet with a debt to equity ratio of 97%, sitting well under the 200% statutory limit. Plus, 65% of GLAD’s debt is fixed rate. This compares favorably to 9% of its debt investments being fixed rate, thereby enabling GLAD to take advantage of an increasing investment spread in a rising rate environment.

Notably, GLAD was to able issue 1.08 million shares at a 10% premium to net asset value, resulting in $10.5 million from the capital raise. This, combined with balance sheet strength, gives GLAD plenty of flexibility to fund opportunistic investments.

Looking forward, it’d be easy to say that GLAD should continue to benefit from higher interest rates. However, management is being prudent around identifying which industries would be able to sustain higher rates. As such, GLAD may be prioritizing stability over simply collecting higher interest income, which may be a prudent move in the current environment. This was noted during the recent conference call:

We're also facing a pretty significant step-up in underlying rates. So, I think we were being a little bit more conservative in the approach that we were taking in terms of which industries, which sectors, we're going to be able to support the significant step-up in rate. I think we are being very careful about not only rates, but what's the economic headwinds that are going to affect the revenues in the underlying portfolio.

Importantly for income investors, the recent share price weakness has pushed GLAD’s dividend yield to 9.58%, and the distribution is well covered by a 90% payout ratio, based on Q1 NII per share of $0.25.

Lastly, I view GLAD as being a good value at the current price of $9.23 with a price to book value of 1.02x. As shown below, this sits at the low end of GLAD’s trading range over the past 5 years. Analysts have an average price target of $9.75, which translates to a potential 15% total return over the next 12 months.

Seeking Alpha

Investor Takeaway

Gladstone Capital offers investors a high-yield, strong balance sheet, and attractive upside potential. Additionally, with rising interest rates and a prudent approach towards investments, GLAD should be well positioned to weather the current economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, the current share price downturn has pushed GLAD's valuation down to the low end of its historical range. As such, investors may want to revisit this BDC for the high-yield opportunity.