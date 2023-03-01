Maxxa_Satori

After Silicon Valley Bank failed, shocking investors all over the world, financial firms, business development firms, and REITs came under pressure last week. As depositors staged a run on their money on Friday, forcing Silicon Valley Bank out of business, regulators seized its assets. The Silicon Valley Bank saga has put pressure on the stock market, which has affected the REIT sector.

As a result, the REIT sector is now providing passive income investors with an expanding selection of low-cost investment opportunities that shouldn't be negatively impacted by the bank's failure.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), a real estate investment trust that I am currently actively purchasing, is one that I have previously covered in-depth and recommended due primarily to the trust's covered dividend.

The trust's high and covered 13% dividend yield, along with the valuation, which in my opinion is too low, are two compelling arguments for passive income investors to take a contrarian stance and build up risk assets.

Silicon Valley Bank Disaster Spells Opportunity For Unaffected Hospital REIT

I believe that by this point, the majority of readers are well-aware of what transpired last week with Silicon Valley Bank in California. Those who don't, I'll provide a brief summary for you:

The fixed income portfolio of Silicon Valley Bank, which is especially popular with Silicon Valley-based venture capital firms, suffered significant losses, raising questions about the bank's liquidity profile. Regulators took control of the bank after depositors launched a run on the institution's deposits on Thursday and the institution was unable to raise more equity.

Investors fearing financial industry contagion caused the stock market to experience significant stress as a result of this event. As a result of this fear, the opportunity arose to purchase real estate investment trusts like Medical Properties Trust, which shouldn't be significantly impacted by Silicon Valley Bank's failure.

SVB Failure Should Not Impact Medical Properties Trust’s Dividend Coverage Metrics And Operating Performance

The fact that Medical Properties Trust has a portfolio of internationally-diversified hospitals that are unlikely to be significantly impacted by issues in Silicon Valley's banking and venture capital sectors is, in my opinion, one of the most crucial things to understand about the trust.

One of the things that I repeatedly highlighted in the past was that Medical Properties Trust covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations and that the pay-out ratio, in my view, was low enough to suggest that the trust wouldn’t have to slash its dividend despite problems related to Prospect Medical Holdings, a key tenant for MPW, which wasn’t making rental payments.

Here are the dividend pay-out statistics for Medical Properties Trust for the previous four quarters to refresh your memory. The trust's $0.29 per share dividend payout is more than easily covered by the pay-out ratio of 82%.

Dividend Pay-Out (Author Created Table Using Trust Information)

How likely is that the failure of Silicon Valley Bank will affect Medical Properties Trust’s operating performance in the hospital/care market?

Not much, in my opinion. The trust owns and runs hospitals in the U.S. and Europe, so from an operational standpoint, it should be fairly protected from potential cascading issues in the U.S. financial system.

The venture capital industry is currently dealing with a relatively small problem for investors, and the FDIC, who is SVB's receiver, will likely try to sell the company at auction, where I would anticipate there would be many interested parties.

SVB, a 40-year-old banking brand, experienced an unusual problem where multiple depositors attempted to withdraw their money at once. Silicon Valley Bank was "in sound financial condition prior to March 9, 2023," according to California's Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.

Medical Properties Trust’s Debt Situation

Since the majority of the trust's debt is fixed rate, the impact of rising interest rates, which contributed to Silicon Valley Bank's demise, is also very minimal. The trust's debt structure only uses variable debt 11% of the time, limiting the effects of rising interest rates.

Debt Summary (Medical Properties Trust)

Valuation Now Reflects A Very High Margin Of Safety

The trust's unrealistically low and untenable valuation is the main justification for my purchase of MPW. I predicted that Medical Properties Trust could earn $1.40–1.50 per share in adjusted funds from operations in 2023 after the hospital REIT released its results for the fourth quarter, and I still believe that prediction is warranted.

However, what has changed quite substantially since my last recommendation is that the REIT has seen a 21% valuation haircut which I don't think is warranted at all. The lease situation, operating results, debt composition, or liquidity situation of Medical Properties Trust have not fundamentally changed since the end of February.

The pressure in the financial sector has increased, or, to put it another way, a buying opportunity has presented itself, and this is the only factor contributing to the decline in MPW's valuation. As a result, in my opinion, passive income investors can profit from a significant undervaluation of MPW's stock.

The trust's stock is trading for 6.0x AFFO, which, in my opinion, is completely inappropriate and reflects a very high margin of safety, especially given that MPW covers its dividend with adjusted funds from operations.

In 2023, $1.40 to $1.50 per share in AFFO is expected. The AFFO multiple for Medical Properties Trust in 2022 was twice what it is today, suggesting that the market has become excessively irrational.

Why MPW Could See A Lower Valuation

In the event that the effects of the SVB spill over to the commercial banking industry, which I believe is unlikely given that the deposit bases of the majority of the big banks are much more diversified, the value of Medical Properties Trust may decline.

Having said that, bank failures are never good for market confidence, and even unaffected businesses like hospital REITs may experience a change in consumer perception. But in my opinion, this shouldn't have an impact on the trust's operating efficiency or dividend coverage.

My Conclusion

I contend that now is a good time to profit from the unpredictability brought on by the second-largest bank failure in American history.

The stock price of Medical Properties Trust dropped by 8% on Friday and hit a new 52-week low, which I believe passive income investors can take advantage of.

Given that the REIT is using AFFO to cover its dividend payments and that the valuation reflects a very high margin of safety, I believe that passive income investors have every right to become overly excited about MPW's 13.2% (covered) yield.