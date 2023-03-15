Quick Thoughts: Banks And The Butterfly Effect - The Global Ramifications

Mar. 16, 2023 12:19 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, GBKX, DFNL, IXG, EUFN, KBE, KBWB, QABA, FTXO, KRE, KBWR, IAT, BNKU, BNKD, XLF, IYF, IYG, VFH, KCE, KIE, IAI, IAK, RYF, PFI, FXO, PSCF, KBWD, KBWP, BIZD, FNCL, BDCZ, CS, SIVB
Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • Runs on banks happen regularly, but this time recent events have sent reverberations across financial markets.
  • We should expect increased regulation and oversight globally.
  • The startup-company niche clientele of SVB must rethink its approach to banking relationships, driven by the more traditional and less flexible practices.

Blue butterfly on a glass ball in the water

Mary Wandler/iStock via Getty Images

By Stephen H. Dover, CFA, Chief Market Strategist and Head of Franklin Templeton Institute, Franklin Templeton

Most of us have seen the movie Jurassic Park. Not many will remember the scene where Jeff Goldblum

This article was written by

Franklin Templeton Investments profile picture
Franklin Templeton Investments
3.9K Followers
Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is a global investment management organization operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. Franklin Templeton Investments provides global and domestic investment management solutions managed by its Franklin, Templeton, Mutual Series, Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management and K2 investment teams. The San Mateo, CA-based company has more than 65 years of investment experience and over $908 billion in assets under management as of May 31, 2014. For more information, please call 1-800/DIAL BEN® or visit franklinresources.com.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.