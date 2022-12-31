Bristow: No Near-Term Catalysts But Upgrading To 'Hold' On Valuation

Mar. 16, 2023 12:39 AM ETBristow Group Inc. (VTOL)
Summary

  • Leading offshore helicopter services provider reports another set of mediocre quarterly results with free cash flow deteriorating to new multi-year lows due to significantly increased capital expenditures.
  • Company perplexed investors by pulling forward $137 million in capital expenditures related to the second-generation UK SAR contract "to ensure successful transition and mitigate contract execution risk".
  • Consequently, free cash flow is likely to remain negative in both 2023 and 2024 which apparently doesn't bode well for potential share buybacks under the company's $40 million stock repurchase program.
  • While increased offshore drilling activity provides some tailwinds for the oil and gas services segment, improvements will be weighed towards the second half of the year.
  • Given the lack of near-term catalysts and management's subpar performance in recent quarters, it's hard to make a case for the stock. That said, with shares now trading at a 55% discount to estimated net asset value, I am upgrading Bristow Group from "Sell" to "Hold".

Hubschrauber und Öl-rig

claffra/iStock via Getty Images

Last week, leading offshore helicopter services provider Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) or "Bristow" reported another set of mediocre quarterly results with free cash flow of negative $48.7 million deteriorating to new multi-year lows.

Free Cash Flow

Company Presentation

UK SAR Contract

Company Presentation

Helicopters

Company Presentation

Outlook

Company Presentation

