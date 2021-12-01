Daniel Grizelj

It seems that every day brings another new reason for investors to worry. This time, it appears Europe is handing out bad news with Credit Suisse (CS) now on the verge of collapse.

This has spooked the market again, less than a week after the collapse of SVB Financial Group (SIVB). In the words of comedian Roseanne, “it’s always something!”

Understandably, some investors would rather avoid the drama than to try to pick up bargains that have clouds hanging over them, and that’s why some asset classes have held up better than others.

This brings me to STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG), which remains an undervalued industrial REIT that pays a solid dividend yield.

As shown below, STAG remains well under its 52-week high of $42.49. Let’s explore why STAG may be a good drama-less choice for income and value investors at present.

STAG Stock (Seeking Alpha)

Why STAG?

STAG Industrial is a sizeable industrial REIT, with 562 properties covering 112 million square feet across 41 states. Its strategy is to acquire and lease out properties in secondary markets, where it's able to obtain more favorable deal pricing due to less competition from bigger players such as Prologis (PLD) and Rexford Industrial (REXR), which are focused on the more competitive gateway markets.

STAG’s diverse portfolio of single tenant properties means that it’s able to spread out the single tenant risk over a large portfolio. This compares favorably to a private owner, which may hold just one or a handful of properties, which makes the possibility of tenant departure more risky. This diversification makes a single property more appealing to STAG than it would be for a private market buyer.

Since IPO, STAG has greatly improved its portfolio metrics. This includes higher weighted average rent escalators (around 2.5% today) and same-store NOI growth (around 4.75% today), as shown below.

Investor Presentation

Meanwhile, STAG continues to demonstrate its ability to grow in an accretive manner, as demonstrated by Core FFO per share growth of 8% YoY to $0.55 during the fourth quarter. This was driven by acquisitions as well as respectable same store Cash NOI growth of 4.5%.

Importantly, tenant demand appears to be rather strong, with cash rent and straight line change on new and renewed leases at 14% and 25%, respectively. STAG also has very high 99% occupancy, and most tenants are staying put, with 80% retention after lease expiration during Q4.

Looking ahead, global unrest and uncertainty should continue to drive the onshoring of supply chains, which should benefit STAG, and e-commerce remains a long-term growth driver. Management is also staying ahead of the game, as 61.5% of projected 2023 leasing has already been addressed as of the middle of February, giving STAG a relatively clear line of sight for the rest of the year.

While higher interest rates may be an overhang, STAG is well-positioned with a strong balance sheet. This includes a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.2x, sitting well below the 6.4x level from the end of 2015 and below the 6.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies.

STAG also carries low amount of secured debt, thereby giving it plenty of balance sheet flexibility. This is reflected by secured debt representing just 0.3% of total debt, compared to 100% secured debt at time of IPO. Plus 93% of STAG’s debt is at fixed rates. As shown below, STAG’s debt is well laddered, with only 18% of debt maturing through 2025, thereby mitigating the near-term impacts of higher interest rates.

Investor Presentation

Notably, STAG sports a higher dividend yield than its larger industrial REIT peers, and the dividend is well-protected by a CAD (cash available for distribution) payout ratio of 77.8%.

Lastly, STAG is attractive at $32.44 with forward P/FFO of 14.4 with analysts expecting 5% to 7% annual FFO/share growth in the 2024 to 2025 timeframe. Analysts also have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $37, which equates to a potential 19% total return over the next 12 months.

FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

STAG may be a solid choice for investors seeking to avoid market drama around higher risk sectors, all while being lower priced than its peers. It’s showing solid growth metrics and should benefit from onshoring of manufacturing and underlying e-commerce strength.

Lastly, it’s well-prepared for rising rates with a strong balance sheet and pays a well-covered dividend. For the reasons above, STAG appears to be a solid choice for income and value investors while it remains far below its 52-week high.