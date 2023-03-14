PHYS: Warming Up To Gold

Mar. 16, 2023 1:29 AM ETSprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS), PHYS:CA
Summary

  • PHYS provides exposure to allocated gold bullion stored at the Royal Canadian Mint.
  • The Fed is stuck between a rock and a hard place as inflation continues to soar, while cracks start to emerge in the banking system.
  • If the Fed stops raising interest rates in the coming months before inflation is tamed, I expect inflation expectations to soar and gold prices to rally in sympathy.
  • To play this theme, I have rebuilt a long position in PHYS and will be looking to add on any pullbacks.

Solid pure 999.9 gold bullion ingot bars photo

edwardolive

In late January, I became cautious on gold investments, as I foresaw the weak-U.S. dollar driven gold rally was long in the tooth. After a brief consolidation period, gold has rallied strongly in recent days on the back of market fears and uncertainty

PHYS has physical redemption feature

Figure 1 - PHYS has physical redemption feature (Sprott.com)

PHYS portfololio holdings

Figure 2 - PHYS portfolio holdings (sprott.com)

PHYS historical returns

Figure 3 - PHYS historical returns (morningstar.com)

CPI inflation remains too high

Figure 4 - CPI Inflation remains too high (BLS)

Traders have dramatically repriced Fed rate hikes

Figure 5 - Traders have dramatically repriced Fed rate hikes (Author created with data from CME)

Gold prices have rocketed higher as a safe haven trade

Figure 6 - Gold prices have rocketed higher as a safe haven trade (tradingeconomics.com)

Long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored

Figure 7 - Long-term inflation expectations remain well anchored (St Louis Fed)

Gold is highly correlated to real yields

Figure 8 - Gold is highly correlated to real interest rates (longtermtrends.net)

Gold prices on the cusp of a major breakout

Figure 9 - Gold prices on the cusp of a major breakout (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PHYS:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

