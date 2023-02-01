John M Lund Photography Inc/DigitalVision via Getty Images

I rate Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) shares a Hold at the current time. Hawaiian is one of the smallest U.S. airlines and it is facing a competitive onslaught in its core markets. It recently announced an agreement with Amazon to operate A330 freighters for Amazon for an initial eight-year term, but this does not fully compensate for the weakness in its main business of transporting travelers to, from and within the Hawaiian Islands. The increased capacity and relatively slow return of both domestic and international demand are both taking their toll on the airline.

Financials and projections

Hawaiian suffered a loss in 2022, its third consecutive year of losses. Unit revenues have rebounded to the point where they are at or slightly above pre-COVID levels on capacity that was around 9% below 2019. However, load factors remained significantly below pre-COVID, a sign of the fact that there is still somewhat of a gap in demand, while CASM-ex is materially above 2019 levels. It remains to be seen whether the restoration of additional capacity can take place at relatively low cost, as has been the case with some of the U.S. majors, or whether high costs will further disadvantage Hawaiian relative to its peers.

Amazon contract

On the bright side, the company will begin its operation of 10 A330-300 cargo airplanes for Amazon (AMZN) in the fourth quarter of this year for what is initially an eight-year contract term. This will be a helpful avenue for Hawaiian to diversify its revenue sources both by product and customer. As part of this agreement, Hawaiian has agreed to issue AMZN approximately 9.4 million warrants, some of which vest with revenue-based milestones agreed between the parties, and a full exercise would see AMZN owning around 19% of the airline. The strike price for two-thirds of the warrants is $14.71 per share, far in excess of the company's current trading price, while the strike price on the remainder will be determined in the future based on the company's 30-day VWAP on the earlier of (i) October 2025 and (ii) when the first tranche vests. The press release mentions $1.8 billion in cumulative potential "Qualified Payments", or an annual average of $180-225 million per year assuming an 8-10 year duration of contract. However, it is unclear what the cadence for these Qualified Payments actually is, so the timeline could be significantly longer, and/or it could assume the provision of additional A330 aircraft operated by Hawaiian in order to reach this milestone.

Risk factors

Increased competitive pressures

Hawaiian generates a majority of its revenues from the North American and Neighbor Island (interisland) markets - 73% and 16% respectively in 2022. It is seeing increased competition on both of these fronts.

Several mainline carriers have encroached on Hawaii's territory in recent months, including Alaska Air Group (ALK) United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and JetBlue (JBLU), among others. This is a function of expansion of these respective carriers' offerings and the surging demand for leisure and "bleisure" travel.

Southwest (LUV) in particular has come very aggressively into the Neighbor Island market that Hawaiian more or less had a monopoly on previously, offering very low fares intended to stimulate demand and undercut Hawaiian's ticket costs. Hawaiian has responded by lowering its own fares, but Southwest and its deep pockets could continue to be a detractor for Hawaiian on these routes. Management cited on its most recent earnings call that PRASM for interisland was 29.3 cents, a big number in isolation but one that is below historical levels of performance in this segment.

Relatively elevated leverage

Hawaiian currently has nearly $1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments, combined with a $235 undrawn revolving credit facility which cumulatively equal over 50% of last 12 months' revenue, which in isolation is a good sign. However, its leverage is high and will remain high, as operating cash flows will be offset by a significant CapEx burden as the company takes 12 787 aircraft over the next few years. My view on leverage is below - my hope is that in light of the coming Amazon contract, these figures are conservative, but my focus remains on the core passenger operations:

2023 2024 2025 2026 Gross Debt / EBITDA 7.5 - 8.0 7.0 - 7.5 6.5 - 7.0 5.0 - 6.0 Net Debt / EBITDA 3.0 - 3.5 3.5 - 4.0 3.5 - 4.0 3.5 - 4.0 Click to enlarge

Source: Author's own calculations; includes debt, finance leases and operating leases but excludes pensions

Labor costs

Hawaiian agreed on a new four-year contract with its pilots in February. It included a relatively sizable pay increase, similar to those of other U.S. airlines that have recently renegotiated with their pilots. At a time when Hawaiian's margins are already under pressure, they are ill prepared for significant additional cost burdens.

Interest rates

Hawaiian has relatively limited near-term debt maturities until 2026 when it's $1.2 billion loyalty financing comes due. There are some 787 deliveries that will require financing, but other than that, their rate exposure is relatively modest over the next few years, which is a positive.

Short squeeze potential

There's already a sizable short interest in Hawaiian shares - approximately 10.8% of the float as of the end of February. Any good news, or a sign of an uptick in performance, could result in a material short squeeze. Hence, while I am definitely cautious on the name (as I also am on American (AAL) and Frontier (ULCC)), I am a bit weary to go short with short interest so high.

Conclusion

Hawaiian's shares have lagged its U.S. peers and the broader market, and with good reason, in my opinion. Their core business is underperforming and is under siege from competitors that have added capacity into the Hawaiian market. The company is sitting on a sizable cash balance that should allow it to weather some tough times, but they do not have a substantial amount of unencumbered assets, having financed most of their aircraft over the past several years and their loyalty program and related assets during the pandemic. In addition, some of their unencumbered aircraft are the A330 variant, the values of which have come under significant pressure in recent years, which is likely to limit the amount of liquidity that can be generated through these assets. They are also taking delivery of several 787s in the coming years, which from a capital cost perspective will be significantly more expensive than the A330 aircraft that these may replace. The Amazon contract should provide some amount of profits; however, it will not show up in results in a material way until 2024 and how much they amount to on a run-rate basis remains to be seen.