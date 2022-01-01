Chansom Pantip/iStock via Getty Images

AudioEye is a leader in the internet accessibility space. They offer solutions to websites owners who want and increasingly are required on a legal basis to have a website that can be used by people who have myriad disabilities. They are a company I have covered before and encourage readers to access previous articles for a more foundational look at what they do. In brief, my outlook was that their top tier product offering would take market share even while the sub-sector the operate in shows healthy growth generally, resulting in impressive compounding. My intent with today's article is to focus on more recent developments and how that influences my updated valuation model. Bottom line up-front: Even if the business slows down for the next five years and a few metrics get weaker, they are still priced for a 12% annual return, my minimum required rate. This margin of safety is what I am always on the lookout for, and all the better when it comes with a company that has high growth potential.

Income Statement Improvements

AEYE is working to build their subscription base to generate more annual recurring revenue, or ARR. As of fourth quarter 2022 they are generating $29.2 million of ARR, up 13% from the prior year's same period. In the conference call they also pointed to that number accelerating for the remainder of the year with a "material increase" in 2024.

The positive outlook in regard to revenue growth is of course a result of confidence in their product and existing team. It is also owing to a recent hire that AudioEye made for a Chief Revenue Officer, Mikel Chertudi. A brief bio was shared in the conference call:

Mikel is an experienced SaaS technology leader with over 2 decades of go-to-market expertise. He's built industry-recognized, award-winning sales and marketing teams at Adobe, Omniture and Ancestry.com. Mikel oversaw growth in demand creation at Omniture while quickly scaling from $40 million to $400 million of ARR in just 4 years, leading to its acquisition by Adobe. During Mikel's time at Adobe he led the internal digital transformation, scaling growth from $3 billion to over $12 billion of ARR. Being entrepreneurial-minded, Mikel left Adobe after 8 years to co-found an enterprise SaaS marketing and sales analytics technology company. This company was later acquired by ObservePoint where he led sales and customer success. Mikel has recently been at Guild, a marketplace unicorn, helping to scale 50% year-over-year growth.

Clearly, this is someone who has the relationships and expertise to achieve exponential growth in a short time frame. More on that later.

But it isn't just revenue growth that is impressive. It is also cost reduction initiatives that are bringing down dollars spent on both the COGS and operating side. Gross margin was 75% for 2021 and 76% for 2022. It was 77% for Q4 specifically, a number that management has guided to maintaining looking forward. Year over year operating costs were down 19% for the quarter. They were only down 2% for the full year, but that is only because significant cost reductions on the SG&A side were counter-acted by increases in R&D spend, which spend is vital for a SaaS company.

Working in the right direction on both ends of the income statement resulted in a non-GAAP profit of $200,000 for Q4 (non-cash items left out). While that is a tiny number, it is significant because it represents a turning point where going cash positive and then GAAP positive is not far off. They only burned $900,000 of cash in the quarter, $600,000 of which was a non-recurring litigation expense that will go away as that lawsuit has been resolved.

Valuation

I always try to value companies based on weak expectations. Things can always go south. If I can get a 12% return even if the business only does okay means an acceptable margin of safety is built in. Here's a weak expectations scenario for AEYE five years out, or year-end 2027:

Annual revenue growth = 10%

Gross margin = 76%

Operating expense (excluding non-cash) = $25 million

For context, AEYE grew revenue 22% percent last year and 19% the year before that. 10% is a considerable slow down. Gross margin assumption is 100 bps below what they achieved in Q4 of this year and below the 77% they have guided to maintaining looking forward. Cash operating expense grows to $25 million, an increase over the ~$24 million they have had lately (backing out D&A and stock-based compensation).

This slowdown in business performance would result in adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million at year end 2027. Divided by current diluted shares outstanding is $1.01 per share. At a reasonable multiple of 10 the stock price at that time will be ~$10.10. Discounted back to the present at my required rate of 12% means that buying at $5.73 or below ensures a 12% annual return. Current trading levels are in that zone.

I believe the margin of safety is there. But the bear case without a bull case isn't balanced or fully informative.

Let's assume that the new Chief Revenue Officer is able to roughly repeat at AEYE what he did at other companies. In four years he took Omniture from $40 million in sales to $400 million, a 10X increase. He took Adobe from $3 billion to $12 billion in 8 years, a 4X increase. So let's say he helps AEYE increase revenue five-fold in five years, from $29 million to $145 million. Gross margin assumption stays the same at 76%. To support the blistering revenue growth, let's say OPEX goes up by 10 million to $35 million. The result would be approximately $75 million in adjusted EBITDA, or $6.54 per share at year-end 2027. Even at a multiple of just 2, the stock price at year-end 2027 would be $13.07, representing a 20% annual return from current levels.

Between those two scenarios is likely where reality lies. But we won't know until we get there. But I feel comfortable buying now, confident in a 12% return even in a slow growth scenario.

Risk Factor

I believe that the biggest hurdle standing in the way of AEYE is a lack of capital. They only have $6.9 million of cash on hand. While they are debt free, they do have a contingent consideration payment liability associated with their acquisition of the Bureau of Internet Accessibility back in March of 2022, an amount of ~$3 million. This amount is to be paid in part at each of the one- and two-year anniversaries of the transaction closing and is based on certain revenue milestones (more information can be found in Note 3 of their 10K, page F-13). Between these payments and still not being cash positive, a liquidity crunch is a possibility.

They have an "At the Market" agreement that allows them to raise up to $14,000,000 of capital via stock sales, but that would of course raise the number of shares outstanding and dilute existing shares. There are also debt markets of course. But any capital raise would cost shareholders at least in the short term, which would have an impact on my above valuation models. This is a risk that prospective investors must keep in mind.

Conclusion

I have long been bullish about AEYE stock. I have accumulated shares at multiple price points between now and back when I first discovered them in 2021. I believe they are a dominant player in a nascent internet sub-sector that is likely to grow at double digit rates for the foreseeable future. Coupling the growth rate of the sub-sector generally with their capacity to win market share I anticipate will result in tremendous earnings potential. While I don't expect any super near term price action, things may start panning out this time next year as the business model proves itself with cash flow positivity. Accumulating more shares intermittently between now and then is my plan.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.