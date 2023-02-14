Tracking Larry Robbins' Glenview Capital Management Portfolio - Q4 2022 Update

Summary

  • Glenview Capital Management’s 13F portfolio value increased from $4B to $4.51B this quarter. The number of positions decreased from 54 to 53.
  • They added Universal Health Services, Meta Platforms, and Alphabet while reducing Aptiv and dropping Amazon. They also added a large short position through Puts on the SPDR S&P 500.
  • The top three stakes are Cigna, Tenet Healthcare, and SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF Puts. They add up to ~31% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Larry Robbins' 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Robbins' regulatory 13F Form filed on 2/14/2023. Please visit our

Larry Robbins - Glenview Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison

Larry Robbins - Glenview Capital's Q4 2022 13F Report Q/Q Comparison (John Vincent (author))

Focused on analyzing 13F reports & building tools to help DIY investors generate absolute returns through exploiting inefficiency, volatility, and momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, GOOGL, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

