Investment Thesis

Earnings missed the estimates once again, Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) has traded down since then and is now down almost 42% in the last year, lagging all major indices by a mile. The company’s guidance seems to be very optimistic, which hasn’t been the most reliable source in the past, however, coupled with a decent balance sheet with a few minor red flags and high free cashflow generation the company may seem relatively cheap at these prices. With further expansions of operations in all their mining sites and relatively conservative assumptions for a DCF model, the company has a lot of room to grow.

Ramaco Resources is a company that engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. It produces metallurgical coal, which is used to make steel. It has four projects in West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

FY2022 Results

Full-year results I thought were quite good, with revenues doubling and all margins expanding, gross margins expanded by 10%, net margins by 7% and EBITDA margins by 11%. EBITDA almost tripled y-o-y. To me, these are great results, but the street doesn't seem to think so and so the company has been slowly trading down ever since the results were published.

Growth Prospects and Outlook of the Economy

The management intends to ramp up production even more in the upcoming years and aims to reach 6.5m tons by 2025, which I think is a bit of a hefty goal, but the Berwind mine is back up and running and expects to reach its full potential and become 2nd largest mine at over 1.5m tons a year. With further developments in all their sites, the management expects to bring in 50% more revenues in '23 compared to '22, which would amount to almost $900m in revenue. The company has not been around for very long but the way it has scaled its operations is quite impressive. Another way the company is looking to increase its free cash flow is by planning on reducing its Capex needs by $50m compared to Capex requirements for '22.

The company has been testing more routes around the world and reported their first shipment to India to be very successful and have noticed that there is a lot of interest for their product in Japan and other countries which will boost revenue potential in the long run.

There are a lot of economic headwinds ahead, with a recession looming in the US, which can dampen the demand for the company’s product. Coal prices shot up when the invasion of Ukraine started at the beginning of 2022, as natural gas soared also. The coal prices have plummeted from around $430+ to now around $180 a ton. This is important because some of the company’s coking coal is sold based on the thermal coal index. The big risk here is that the prices may continue to fall which will decrease the revenues quite considerably if the prices return to pre-pandemic levels of around $100 or even less. On the upside the prices may pick back up as the war in Ukraine is still raging, which is not ideal in the moral sense, and the demand for coal is increasing all around the world with China’s zero covid policy not fully gone but the economy is much more open and in much more demand for coal products than it was during the peak times.

The ramp-up in production at the mines will be beneficial if the prices of coal continue to fall, but this will mean that the guidance the company has provided or will provide in the future may fall short once again, however, I believe that the company has solid growth prospects in place and will continue to generate solid free cashflows in the future.

Financials

The company boasts a decent balance sheet, and I do see that there could be some improvements in a couple of areas that I will touch on below.

The company has increased its cash position quite a bit in the last couple of years, however, they have also taken on a lot more debt, which is not easily covered by the cash on hand. This is a red flag to me as I prefer companies that can cover most if not all their short-term obligations just with the cash.

Another warning I see is that if it continues, I do not see the company as a potential investment and that is its current ratio. It has deteriorated quite considerably over the last 5 years and especially y-o-y, it is sitting at .91 which means that it is not able to cover its short-term obligations and could be in a risky situation if the management is not able to restore that in the future, and even better to a ratio of 2.0 which is the minimum I would like a company to have if I was to invest. This can be explained by the company taking more debt to expand its operations and I would expect this ratio to become healthier in the future.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

Return on assets and equity have been quite good, which indicates the company is efficient and quite profitable, with a clear upward trend. It would be good to see these either continuing up or stabilizing at the current levels as these are more than acceptable.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

The same trend can be seen in return on invested capital, and I would like this to continue but I am not sure how the performance will be affected by the future global environment.

ROIC (Own Calculations)

The company's plans to ramp up operations in the future have been more or less implemented which required a lot of capital. I will expect the red flags to go away if everything goes according to plan and then the books will be in a much healthier shape.

Valuation

Given the uncertainty of the prices of coal over the longer period, I expect them to come down further after all the negativity leaves the global environment. I mentioned that the management is expecting to grow revenues by 50% over the next year, however, I am not going to be that optimistic and over the next 10 years, I went with much more conservative estimates on growth and even more conservative profit margins than the company has seen in ’22.

The uncertainty of the markets and high volatility of the sector demands a high margin of safety in my model, so I estimate that the company's revenues will grow at 20% in 2023 to show the ramp-up has succeeded and then the revenues will grow at an average 8% per year until 2032 for the base case. Also, gross margins will decline 5% from the '22 figures, and net margins and EBITDA both will be 7% lower than the '22 figures.

For a conservative case, revenues over the 10 years will average 7%, and for the optimistic case 11% average over the decade with slight improvements in margins. As I mentioned above, the volatility demands to be more conservative in my figures and that also means a higher margin of safety on the final share price. Here I chose a 50% margin of safety as the company is still very young and the fact that it kept under-delivering in the past, the full potential has not been realized. With all the conservative assumptions in place, the company still seems to be able to generate great free cashflows and the implied intrinsic value of the company is $12.90 which indicates there is an upside of 37.5% to current valuations.

DCF Valuation (Own Calculations)

Closing Remarks

The above valuation is just one of many that are available on the internet and I suggest do not follow blindly and do your due diligence before making your investment decision. These estimates are what I believe are achievable by the company and are on the much more conservative side in this case I felt it was necessary to add a 50% margin of safety due to how unpredictable this sector might be in the future, where there are so many different alternatives on the rise and I am not saying that in 10 years the need for coal will drop drastically, I'm just saying that it may not be as prevalent with other alternatives being explored to replace coking coal for steelmaking such as hydrogen, natural gas, biomass, and electricity. With more and more people becoming socially responsible, I do expect a change for the better, but it will take some time.

It is an interesting company that I just recently found out about and I am no expert in this industry at all, I just like to explore different sectors and learn as much as I can, and right now I am not interested in investing my money here until I feel more comfortable with the sector and until the company gets out of this downward trend which it has been in for a year now. For all the current investors of the company, the dividend yield is decent enough to wait around and see how the story develops later.