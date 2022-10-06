FatCamera

Thesis

The cannabis sector is currently waiting for the findings of the DHHS to be announced. When the federal government reschedules, the legal barriers it places on moving cannabis across state lines will go away and our 50 separate markets are all going to competing with each other. A wave of fresh investments will flow into the sector and a new era of competition will arrive.

While Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:AAWH) has been improving margins, it will need to make additional improvements to be net profitable even after the 280e tax obligation is removed. Although it is not currently well positioned to thrive during the coming price war, at the present rate of margin expansion it will be within a few quarters. Although I expect to eventually switch my recommendation to Buy, I am presently recommending a Hold for Ascend Wellness.

Company Background

Ascend Wellness has operations in six states including Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company avoids operating west of the Rockies and focuses on limited license states east of the Rockies. Recently, the company has been acquiring assets in Maryland, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

The Coming Price War

When the DHHS announces their findings and reschedules cannabis, the federal restrictions that prevent interstate commerce will be removed. The producers in states that don't have legal safeguards in place will have to compete against producers from out of state. This will affect operators unevenly. The markets that already operate at lower wholesale prices expect to prosper during the new more competitive environment, but the overall effect will be sector wide margin contractions.

Depending on how competitive the cannabis sector in the US becomes, it may start to look like Canada's. Consumers in Canada are paying $100.12 CAD per ounce, which comes out to about $75 USD.

The price war has been raging up in Canada since they changed their laws in 2018. It's gotten to the point that most of the producers there have been forced to diversify. SNDL Inc. (SNDL) purchased a chain of liquor stores, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) decided to cut its losses and sold off all of its Canadian retail locations, and Tilray (TLRY) has announced a move into fruits and vegetables.

Financials

As of the Q4 2022 earnings report, Ascend Wellness had $74.1M in cash and short term investments, and between taxes and operations was losing $15.1M per quarter. Although there wasn't significant growth recently, revenue has been improving for most of the last 3 years. This most recent quarter had a cost of revenue reduction, and a corresponding reduction in net losses from $16.9M to $15.1M.

AAWH Revenue (Blake Downer)

Gross profit and operating income have both seen growth for the last 4 consecutive quarters. With this income growth, net losses are shrinking.

AAWH Income (Blake Downer)

Taking a look at what the company would look like without the 280e tax burden more clearly shows that the rate of improvement for net losses is diminishing as it approaches positive net income.

AAWH Income Without Taxes (Blake Downer)

The last 4 quarters have seen a small improvement to gross margins and a significant improvement to both operating margins and net margins.

AAWH Margins (Blake Downer)

Looking at what the margins would be like without the 280e tax obligation, it becomes clear the company is approaching operational viability.

AAWH Margins Without Taxes (Blake Downer)

I like to look at the relationship between cash, revenue, and share count to see how those trends have been playing out. The share count value for Dec 2020 seems to be an outlier or an erroneous data point, so I am ignoring it.

The dilution event that occurred in Jun 2021 gave the company a large cash reserve, but they were unable to use it to effectively grow revenue. Gross and operational margins remain relatively unchanged since Jun 2021. If It wasn't for the improvement in net margins, the dilution would be entirely toxic. This is to be expected for a company that is forced to operate under a brutal tax obligation.

More concerning than the dilution, is the rate cash has been dropping. Immediately after the dilution, they had $209.6M, today they are down to $74.1M and are losing about $15M a quarter.

AAWH Float Cash Revenue (Blake Downer)

Valuations

As of March 14, 2023, the company had a market cap of $165.02M and was trading for $1.17 per share. Since the company is net income negative, the price to book ratio being above 1 is an indication that the markets are positive on the outlook of the company. Its price to sales ratio of 0.56 is quite low; if or when this company eventually starts posting positive net income earnings reports, it's PS ratio will improve.

AAWH Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Risks

This company has enough cash to last it a little over a year, I believe the next major sector rally will happen before then, but it may not.

It is unlikely, but if the federal government removes cannabis from the list of controlled substances and gives it the same treatment we do alcohol and tobacco, then Canadian cannabis is going to flood the market and most of the U.S. based producers will be driven into bankruptcy.

Catalysts

If it is rescheduled into the 3 to 5 range, and international trade protections are put in place, rules of the game change. Every company in the sector will have a new wave of investment money flow in. I expect most of them to raise money by making at-the-market offerings into the euphoria of the rally. This will give Ascend Wellness an opportunity to raise money and remove its oppressive tax obligation.

Conclusion

Ascend Wellness seems to be struggling less than most of the rest of the sector. They have made significant improvements to their margins and continued improvements have the potential to bring them into net income positive. At the present rate of margin improvement, if the 280e tax obligation were removed, it would be possible for them to achieve positive net income as early as next quarter.

I do not currently have a position in AAWH stock and am not planning on buying in the immediate future. But when news of rescheduling wakes the cannabis sector back up, this is on the list of companies I will consider buying into for the ride up. The longer we have before the announcement, the more time Ascend has to improve their financials, and the more likely I am going to include them when the time comes to frantically buy shares and call options on the best companies in the sector. I am expecting margin expansions from the tax relief, followed by competition induced contractions.

