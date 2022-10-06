Ascend Wellness Holdings: Improving Financials, Hold

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
201 Followers

Summary

  • Ascend Wellness just posted the 4th consecutive quarter of improving Gross Profit and Operating Income.
  • The last 4 quarters have also seen improving operational and net margins.
  • As margins improve, the company is slowly approaching net profitable.

Looking at Cannabis Joints

FatCamera

Thesis

The cannabis sector is currently waiting for the findings of the DHHS to be announced. When the federal government reschedules, the legal barriers it places on moving cannabis across state lines will go away and our 50 separate markets

average price of wholesale cannabis by state

Matej Mikulic - Statista

canna cabana high tide HITI

On The Shelf At Canna Cabana (Johnny Stonks)

AAWH ascend wellness holdings revenue

AAWH Revenue (Blake Downer)

AAWH ascend wellness holding income

AAWH Income (Blake Downer)

AAWH ascend wellness holdings

AAWH Income Without Taxes (Blake Downer)

aawh ascend wellness holdings margin margins

AAWH Margins (Blake Downer)

aawh ascend wellness holdings margins taxes

AAWH Margins Without Taxes (Blake Downer)

aawh ascend wellness holdings cash revenue dilution

AAWH Float Cash Revenue (Blake Downer)

AAWH ascend wellness holdings valuation value

AAWH Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
201 Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. Because I have been obsessed with Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.