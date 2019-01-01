Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) is now my sole fintech position following the closure of my investment in SoFi (SOFI) at a small profit. This new positioning reflects MoneyLion's highly discounted value against what remains a robust growth profile. The company recently reported a revenue beat for its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings against the broader shroud of fear that has engulfed the financial sector. MoneyLion offers digital banking services but is not a bank. The company has partnered with banking infrastructure provider Pathward to offer RoarMoney. Hence, the core near-term impact of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse could coalesce around the continued weakness of MoneyLion's common shares and a potential slowdown of new customer additions as deposit capital moves to the big four US banks.

Data by YCharts

What's the opportunity here? The company's dire trailing-12-month price-to-sales multiple of 0.45x against what was year-over-year revenue growth of 70.9% for its last reported quarter. Bears, which form the 3.24% short interest, would of course highlight continued unprofitability in a risk-off rising interest rate environment as core reasons to avoid the commons. Indeed, deSPACs have broadly been a disaster with at least half a dozen deSPACs filing chapter 11s over the last year. Whilst this is not a possibility for MoneyLion, the angst is there and its SPAC go-public legacy will be likely attached to its common shares until profitability and cash flows can be generated on a sustained basis.

Revenue Beat And The Future Of RoarMoney

MoneyLion's fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings saw revenue come in at $94.94 million, a 70.9% increase from the year-ago quarter and a beat by $3.87 million on consensus estimates. This growth came on the back of 1.1 million new customers added during the period to increase total customers to 6.5 million. This was up 97% versus its year-ago figure and was sequential growth of 20% from 5.4 million customers in the third quarter. Loan originations of $496 million also grew by 11% sequentially with provision for bad debts as a percentage of originations at 4%. This was at the low end of the company's target range of 4% to 6%.

MoneyLion

Critically, MoneyLion's financial services continue to resonate with the US public and continued momentum underlies the MoneyLion value add. The company recently announced a partnership with Column Tax to offer its members free tax filing services and also launched MoneyLion University late last year. This is an initiative to improve financial literacy and drive new users to its platform.

MoneyLion

MoneyLion's unit economics are strong and improving with its customer acquisition cost falling to $8 during the fourth quarter versus ARPU of $62. Whilst this is down from $72 in the year-ago quarter, the company's payback period has been cut in half over the same time frame. Hence, underlying profitability has improved greatly with MoneyLion generating a gross profit of $58 million during the fourth quarter. This formed a gross profit margin of 62% and was a 400 basis point improvement from a gross profit margin of 58% in the third quarter.

What The Rest Of 2023 Could Look Like

MoneyLion's revenue reached $328 million for the full year, an increase of around 100% from fiscal 2021. Revenue has now grown at a 100% compound annual growth rate in the three years from 2019 to 2022. Hence, assuming a forward compound annual growth rate of around 40% in the two years from 2022 to 2024, the company's forward price-to-sales multiple stands at 0.22x. This would see full-year revenue for fiscal 2024 come in at $650 million.

Further, MoneyLion's underlying profitability has been improving with a negative adjusted EBITDA of $6 million during the fourth quarter, a material improvement from negative adjusted EBITDA of $32 million in the year-ago comp. This was the fourth consecutive quarter of a marked improvement in adjusted EBITDA. Whilst, the company did realize a net loss of $136.2 million during the fourth quarter, this was mostly comprised of a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $140 million. The company ended the quarter with cash and equivalents of $154 million.

Critically, MoneyLion is guiding for adjusted EBITDA profitability in 2023. This would represent a step change for the company and would help improve investor sentiment and drag up its valuation. I don't expect the common shares to reverse their current downtrend until this point of profitability is reached and sustained. I think the forward price to sales multiple sufficiently de-risks a long position in the commons and sets a torrid backdrop for what looks to be continued strong operational performance. I remain long on the back of this with MoneyLion's strong positioning set to see members likely reach 10 million in fiscal 2024 as revenue maintains a 40% CAGR over the same time period.

