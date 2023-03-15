Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMWYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.33K Followers

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:BMWYY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 15, 2023 6:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Maximilian Schöberl - Investor Relations

Oliver Zipse - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Nicolas Peter - Chief Financial Officer

Frank Weber - Head, Development

Ilka Horstmeier - Head, People, Real Estate & Labor Relations

Joachim Post - Head, Purchasing & Supplier Network

Milan Nedeljkovic - Head, Production

Pieter Nota - Head, Customer, Brands, Sales

Conference Call Participants

Christina Amann - Thomson Reuters

Daniel Zwick - Die Welt

Wilfried Eckl-Dorna - Bloomberg News

Patricia Nilsson - Financial Times

Marco Engemann - dpa-AFX

William Boston - The Wall Street Journal

Andreas Höß - Münchner Merkur

Oliver Zipse

Ladies and gentlemen, the BMW Group is a company that takes the long view that is profitable even in a volatile environment and that always charts its own course. In 2022, we grew in three different ways with the complex challenges we faced with e-mobility and with our earnings. On the one hand, our focus is on operational excellence in the here and now. We know we can handle complexity. We can pivot quickly if the situation requires and that makes the company more resilient than ever. And on the other hand, we consistently maintain our course for the future realizing our goals with determination.

A good example of this is our BEV ramp up since 2013. We steer it to closely track growing demand. And since the start of the BMW i3, we have put more than 0.5 million, all electric BMW and MINI vehicles on the roads worldwide. And in fact, we sold more than 215,000, all electric vehicles just last year. And that is more than double the number from 2021 despite the difficult supply situation. We deliver on our promises. That has been a differentiating factor for BMW for over 100 years. With our

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.