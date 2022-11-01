Baris-Ozer

4 Factor Dividend Growth Portfolio

I started the 4 factor dividend growth portfolio on November 1st, 2022. You can read about the strategy, stock selection process and portfolio construction in this article. In a nutshell the strategy leverages the stock selection process of SCHD, or rather its underlying index, the Dow Jones 100 Dividend Index, with a few minor twists. The first major differentiation is the starting universe of stocks, I opted to create my own shortlist of 100+ dividend growth stocks with a history of stable growth and economic moats.

The second major difference is the replacement of the return on equity with the return on capital as one of the ranking criteria. I personally believe the return on capital is superior to the return on equity, you can read more of my thoughts on this in the original article referenced earlier.

Here is a snapshot of the actual portfolio as of March 14th, 2023 including each position, the number of shares, current market value, estimated annual dividend, current allocation and target allocation.

Ticker Shares Market Value Annual Dividend Allocation Target ABBV 0.863150 131.16 5.11 6.66% 6.67% ACN 0.445310 112.64 1.99 5.72% 6.35% ADP 0.291340 62.22 1.46 3.16% 3.56% AMAT 0.489580 56.00 0.63 2.85% 2.69% ASML 0.223530 134.39 2.22 6.83% 6.67% BBY 0.151950 11.94 0.56 0.61% 0.49% BLK 0.085800 54.49 1.72 2.77% 3.24% CSCO 2.859880 138.45 4.46 7.03% 6.61% EXPD 0.125700 13.50 0.17 0.69% 0.57% FAST 0.364810 18.80 0.51 0.95% 0.98% FERG 0.108560 14.66 0.46 0.74% 0.76% GRMN 0.073540 6.99 0.21 0.36% 0.40% HD 0.421060 120.64 3.52 6.13% 6.67% INFY 2.423620 41.86 0.97 2.13% 2.45% KLAC 0.086540 31.80 0.45 1.62% 1.59% LMT 0.161960 77.31 1.94 3.93% 3.86% LOW 0.406170 80.24 1.71 4.08% 4.30% LRCX 0.080980 38.77 0.56 1.97% 1.96% MA 0.380820 132.19 0.87 6.72% 6.67% MPWR 0.030340 14.53 0.12 0.74% 0.54% MRK 1.298850 137.33 3.79 6.98% 6.67% PAYX 0.216150 23.31 0.68 1.18% 1.35% ROL 0.142100 4.93 0.07 0.25% 0.37% SNA 0.028600 6.79 0.19 0.35% 0.41% SWKS 0.115810 12.89 0.29 0.65% 0.49% TROW 0.143730 15.10 0.70 0.77% 0.83% TSM 1.764350 154.80 3.12 7.87% 6.67% TXN 0.571720 99.42 2.84 5.05% 5.17% UPS 0.473580 85.97 3.07 4.37% 4.34% V 0.624460 134.97 1.12 6.86% 6.67% Click to enlarge

February 2023 Results

The portfolio started the year trailing the S&P 500 total return by 11 basis points in January, albeit it still offered a strong gain of 6.17%. Nearly half of these gains were taken back in February as the portfolio shed 2.78% and trailed its benchmark by 34 basis points. Not the best start to the new year, fortunately the last two months of 2022, the first 2 months for this portfolio, built up ample alpha to weather this minor setback. At the end of January the portfolio was 7.89% ahead of the S&P 500 TR since inception. Following February this cushion shrank to 7.31%. The initial results for March are favorable, albeit the portfolio has a negative return during the month it is much lower than the loss for the S&P 500 TR.

The portfolio is top heavy, with the 7 largest holdings making up 46.69% of the target allocation. These 7 positions posted worse than average losses in February of 3.75%, and were the primary drivers of lost alpha. The 10 largest holdings make up 64.82% of the target allocation and had an average loss of 3.49% last month. The smallest positions in the portfolio actually performed the best in February with the smallest 10 stocks seeing an average gain of 0.35%. The bottom half of the portfolio also bested the top half with an average loss of 0.44% compared to a loss of 3.03%

The average loss in February for all 30 holdings was 1.74%, and for the second time the strategic asset allocation did not lead to a positive outcome since the portfolio finished the month with a loss of 2.78%.

Since inception the actual allocation has drifted away from the target allocation, at the moment the absolute drift is 6.41%. This is a minor increase from the absolute drift a month ago which was 6.10%. The minimal dividend stream this portfolio generates will be used to help minimize long term drift.

Individual Returns and Variations

Here are the individual returns from January for each holding. In the table below you can see the ticker symbol for each holding, the target allocation weight, the total return for January and the respective allocation return in the portfolio.

Symbol Target Allocation Feb 23 Alloc Return ASML 6.67% -6.31% -0.42% ABBV 6.67% 4.16% 0.28% TSM 6.67% -6.10% -0.41% HD 6.67% -8.52% -0.57% MA 6.67% -4.13% -0.28% V 6.67% -4.27% -0.28% MRK 6.67% -1.09% -0.07% CSCO 6.61% -0.51% -0.03% ACN 6.35% -4.84% -0.31% TXN 5.17% -3.25% -0.17% UPS 4.34% -0.61% -0.03% LOW 4.30% -1.20% -0.05% LMT 3.86% 3.02% 0.12% ADP 3.56% -2.65% -0.09% BLK 3.24% -9.19% -0.30% AMAT 2.69% 4.43% 0.12% INFY 2.45% -4.57% -0.11% LRCX 1.96% -2.82% -0.06% KLAC 1.59% -3.02% -0.05% PAYX 1.35% -4.06% -0.05% FAST 0.98% 2.69% 0.03% TROW 0.83% -3.60% -0.03% FERG 0.76% 1.24% 0.01% EXPD 0.57% -3.32% -0.02% MPWR 0.54% 13.53% 0.07% BBY 0.49% -6.32% -0.03% SWKS 0.49% 2.30% 0.01% SNA 0.41% 0.64% 0.00% GRMN 0.40% -0.76% -0.00% ROL 0.37% -2.94% -0.01% -1.74% -2.74% Click to enlarge

You will notice that only one of the top seven holdings enjoyed a strong return last month when compared to the S&P 500. AbbVie (ABBV) finished the month with a gain of 4.16%, contributing 0.28% to the overall portfolio return. Notable gains also came from Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) with a return of 13.53%, Applied Materials (AMAT) with a return of 4.43%, Lockheed Martin (LMT) with a return of 3.02%, Fastenal (FAST) with a return of 2.69%, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) with a return of 2.30% and Ferguson plc (FERG) with a return of 1.24%.

There were 5 notable losers that posted losses in excess of 5%. BlackRock (BLK) lost 9.19%, Home Depot (HD) lost 8.52%, Best Buy (BBY) lost 6.32%, ASML Holding (ASML) lost 6.31% and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) lost 6.10%. 3 of these 5 positions are amongst the 7 largest holdings in the portfolio.

Here is a breakdown of the portfolio by top "X" number of stocks, their weight in the portfolio, average return, contribution to the portfolio return and impact on the total portfolio return.

Breakdown % of Portfolio Average Return Portfolio Return % of Portfolio Return Top 7 46.69% -3.75% -1.75% 64.03% Top 10 64.82% -3.49% -2.26% 82.64% Top 15 84.12% -3.03% -2.61% 95.54% Top 20 94.16% -2.78% -2.76% 101.06% Bottom 10 5.83% 0.35% 0.03% -1.06% Click to enlarge

This data is based on the target weight and not the actual portfolio weights, however, the margin of difference is not significant. As you can see the top 10 holdings accounted for nearly 64% of the loss in February. And the entire loss for the month can be attributed to just the top 20 holdings. With the bottom 10 holdings offering a glimmer of light and a positive impact on the overall portfolio.

Here are the combined returns for each holding since November 2022.

Symbol Target Allocation Combined ASML 6.67% 31.45% ABBV 6.67% 6.15% TSM 6.67% 42.30% HD 6.67% 0.73% MA 6.67% 8.43% V 6.67% 6.63% MRK 6.67% 5.66% CSCO 6.61% 7.44% ACN 6.35% -6.10% TXN 5.17% 7.50% UPS 4.34% 10.70% LOW 4.30% 6.08% LMT 3.86% -1.33% ADP 3.56% -8.62% BLK 3.24% 7.47% AMAT 2.69% 32.19% INFY 2.45% -4.21% LRCX 1.96% 20.51% KLAC 1.59% 20.70% PAYX 1.35% -5.42% FAST 0.98% 7.42% TROW 0.83% 6.89% FERG 0.76% 32.67% EXPD 0.57% 7.47% MPWR 0.54% 42.96% BBY 0.49% 22.79% SWKS 0.49% 31.31% SNA 0.41% 13.51% GRMN 0.40% 12.30% ROL 0.37% -15.78% Click to enlarge

Even after this sour month 12 out of the 30 positions in this portfolio have thus far generated double digit total returns, I think that is pretty great. The best performers are:

MPWR +42.96% TSM +42.30% FERG +32.67% AMAT +32.19% ASML +31.45%

The average return of the top 7 holdings is 14.48% compared to an average return of just 11.66% for all 30 positions in the portfolio.

6 holdings have thus far generated an overall loss for the portfolio, this is one more than a month ago. The losers are:

ROL -15.78% ADP -8.62% ACN -6.10% PAYX -5.42% INFY -4.21% LMT -1.33%

The target allocation for these 6 positions is 17.95%, with the worst holding, Rollins, having the smallest allocation weight of just 0.37%.

Long-Term Performance

Despite the second consecutive loss in February, overall, the portfolio is still fairing quite well when measured against the S&P 500 total return.

March is a continuation of the negative sentiment we saw in February, and of course last week was pretty rough following the events in the banking industry. Through March 14th my portfolio has a loss of 0.52% compared to a loss of 1.19% for the S&P 500. This is an additional 67 basis points of alpha, which is a decent cushion to have mid month. The additional alpha from partial March pushes the cumulative return for my portfolio to 9.91% compared to 1.95% for the S&P 500. As a result, the alpha of 7.31% following the prior month increases to 7.96% as of March 14th.

I didn't expect this portfolio to do so well so quickly, but the journey for this young portfolio is long and this early lead can still fade. My hypothesis for the 4 factor stock selection strategy is that it can produce long term alpha over the S&P 500, and generate a growing passive dividend stream along the way.

Future Outlook

2023 just started, and who knows what this year has in store for quality dividend stocks. I'll take all of the gains I can get and embrace volatility with optimism that it will not last forever.

Currently, the portfolio has a forward dividend yield of 2.31%, which is up from the 2.14% dividend yield a month ago. This is a direct result of the losses we saw in February and early March. The portfolio generated $3.64 in dividend income during the month of February, these dividends were reinvested in a way to reduce the allocation drift. The total dividend income generated in 2022 was $6.08, 2023 has already surpassed this amount with total dividend income of $6.93 after February.

The projected dividend income for the next 12 months is $45.51; this figure has increased from $44.76 a month ago as a result of dividend increases and dividend reinvestment. That is a 1.68% increase month over month. Since I am not adding any new money to the portfolio, I will have a unique opportunity to track how the dividend income grows over time directly through these two factors.

First Insight

I was playing around with the return figures from the last 4 months for all 30 holdings in this portfolio, November 2022 through February 2023. The first major observation I made was that an equal weight allocation would have performed better opposed to the capped float adjusted market cap allocation I applied. The margin of difference would have led to an additional 1.42% in total return, measured by target allocation weight and not the actual portfolio. The actual portfolio is 0.25% ahead of the target allocation because I wasn't able to launch the portfolio exactly at target weight since the initial trading was done during an open market window.

But the first major insight I had was when I reviewed the individual returns based on the original ranking of the 30 position in this portfolio. In general stocks that ranked better in the 4 factor test are performing better, so perhaps borrowing the allocation methodology of SCHD was not a well thought out approach. I was too focused on trying to borrow as much as I could from SCHD and I overlooked the benefit staring me straight in the face. Perhaps the most beneficial outcome of the 4 factor screening process is that it can identify the most opportune stocks at a given moment. And copying the allocation methodology of SCHD, which can be viewed as a measure of safety by allocating more capital to larger companies, was counterintuitive to the original goal of this exercise.

Between November 2022 and February 2023 the average total return for the 15 highest ranked stocks using the 4 factor stock selection process was 17.44%. Whereas the next 15 stocks (positions 16-30) had an average return of just 5.88%. If we break these average returns down further, the top 5 ranked stocks had an average gain of 14.22%, the stocks ranked 6 through 10 had an average gain of 10.58% and the stocks ranked 10 through 15 had an average gain of 27.71%. Given that this is based on just 4 months of rather volatile market activity this could simply be a coincidence, but nevertheless I will be monitoring this going forward. Perhaps there is merit to dropping the original allocation methodology and trimming the number of positions in the portfolio to just the top 15 or 20 stocks.

As I accumulate more data about this portfolio and strategy I hope to build on the initial insights and share them with you by documenting the evolution of my actual portfolio in this series.