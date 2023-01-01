Scott Olson/Getty Images News

Company description:

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) operates retail stores that specialize in a variety of discounted merchandise. The company has two segments: Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. Products sold include consumable goods, household items, apparel, accessories, seasonal, electronics merchandise, personal electronics, and toys.

Share price:

Data by YCharts

DLTR's share price has been very volatile, with noticeable gains and losses across the last 10 years. The general trend has been positive, however, with the company gaining over 200%. This has been driven by improving financial performance in recent years compared to FY17-FY19.

Weakening demand:

Current economic conditions are contributing to weakening consumer demand. Inflationary pressures are contributing to a decline in real income as consumers see their cost of living rapidly increase. With wages lagging behind, consumers are finding ways to cut back their expenditures in order to defend their finances. For many in the retail industry, this has meant softening demand. Our view is that this is an opportunity for DLTR, as the company targets the discount segment. Its core customer base is unlikely to find a cheaper option with the range of products available, while many consumers who would usually shop at more expensive retailers may decide to shop with DLTR. Further, DLTR sells many products which are fairly inelastic in demand, such as food, health, and laundry care. The demand for these products will be far more robust. In Q4-22, Dollar Tree experienced a same-store sales increase of 8.7% and Family Dollar saw 5.8% growth.

Going forward, our forecast is for things to continue to weaken as inflation remains stubborn in declining. This should allow DLTR to maintain robust demand, although not to the extent we have seen in FY23. This is because the impact on consumers is constantly compounding and so a time will come when the gain in customers can no longer offset the decline in discretionary purchases.

Inflationary pressures:

DLTR's pricing strategy is based on offering products at fixed low prices, ones that are consistently below their peers. Further, the company prices its products psychologically, as a means of marketing its affordability. However, inflationary pressures are making it challenging for the company to maintain this strategy. In 2021, DLTR increased the prices of many $1 products to $1.25, a landmark announcement following 35 years of $1 pricing. Although this was met with backlash, the company has managed to maintain growth and improve margins (FY22 - GPM 29.4%, FY23 - GPM 31.5%). As the following illustrates, this was not the expected outcome.

Google searches (Google)

Having said this, the company cannot increase its prices as easily as its peers and so inflationary pressures, even at a modest 3% over the long-term, will only act to tighten margins.

Supply Chain Disruptions:

Touching on the short-term inflationary pressures further, the pandemic has contributed to supply chain disruptions, which has affected DLTR's ability to cost-effectively sell products. The company relies heavily on imported products which have faced several challenges, including shipping delays and rising transportation costs. So far, these cost increases have been offset by the pricing actions but this is unlikely to continue in the future. The good news for DLTR is that freight costs are beginning to decline, with gains in Q4-22.

E-commerce:

A long-term threat to the business is the intense competition DLTR faces from online retailers, such as Amazon (AMZN), who offer convenience, variety, and competitive pricing. Online companies are able to do this as they lack the fixed overheads that come with a brick-and-mortar offering. The shift to online shopping was accelerated during the pandemic, and many customers now continue to prefer online shopping, even after the pandemic subsides. DLTR has expanded its online offering but this lacks the quality of its peers. Currently, the business has achieved its growth by convincing consumers that it is worth coming to the store due to the superiority of its prices. Should the pricing differential close, it far more difficult to justify a DLTR visit v. Amazon for example.

Financials:

DLTR Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is DLTR's financial performance for the last 7 years. The overall performance has been fairly strong, with sustained growth and improving profits.

Revenue has grown at a CAGR of 5%, driven by improving same-store sales and a noticeable increase in locations. As we have identified, sales in the most recent period have been strong, driven solely by pricing changes, with a 1.1% decline in volume. This supports the fact that pricing actions were successful but also suggests that the volume demanded beyond price-driven elasticity may have already declined, or is soon to. We could see this decline continuing in the coming year, with the far lower pricing gains.

What is disappointing to see is the company's decline in GPM over the last few years. With a historic inability to take pricing action, the company has seen margins continually decline. Despite this, Management must be proactive in sourcing cost-attractive products in order to mitigate the impact, which they have seemingly failed to do. Dollar General (DG), a more traditional discount retailer, has maintained a flat GPM margin across the same period, showing that it is possible.

Cost controls at an S&A level have been better, with the company able to maintain a flat EBITDA margin despite the declining GPM. This has been driven by a focus on growth through store count rather than marketing and other areas of investment. Having said this, costs have ticked up in the most recent period as a result of one-off costs and importantly greater payroll. The payroll impact will be felt going forward, against suggesting margins will slip.

These factors contribute to a moderately attractive profitability profile, with historic evidence to suggest FCF conversion can return to 3-5%.

Moving onto the balance sheet, the company has seen its ROA decline, suggesting locations are becoming less profitable. Management is active in both opening and closing locations, with the ratio likely surprising to some. This comes with 2 issues, firstly the net store increase is actually not that large and when factoring in the time required to reach maturity, the level of initial accretive growth through new locations is low. Secondly, DLTR seems to be poor with choosing locations, thus incurring unnecessary costs with opening and closing these locations.

Opening and closing of stores (Dollar Tree)

Further, the company is experiencing a decline in inventory turnover at a noticeable level. This suggests DLTR is seeing stock moving slower, which could contribute to increased markdowns if sales slow further. This would contribute to accelerating margin decline in the near term.

The company has seen its net debt balance increase at a rate of 10% but this is not necessarily concerning. The ND/EBITDA ratio is only 1.9x, which in our view is a comfortable level. Interest payments are less than a single percent of revenue.

Outlook:

DLTR Outlook (Tikr terminal)

Presented above are analysts' consensus forecasts for DLTR's financial performance in the coming 5 years.

Revenues are forecast to grow at a rate of 4%, lower than in prior years but at an impressive 7% in FY24. With the company's unimpressive location growth, we consider this outlook to be appropriate, although 7% in FY24 may be optimistic.

From a margin perspective, analysts see slight improvement over the coming years. This seems to be the top-end that the company can achieve, as we struggle to see the conduits for notable improvements.

With this in mind, DLTR stock looks to be an attractive investment for those looking for a robust investment during the current inflationary period.

Peer analysis:

Retailer performance (Tikr Terminal)

DLTR performs similarly to a cohort of peers we have chosen, arguably suggesting we have been harsh on the business. The company is only marginally less profitable and on a normalized FCF basis, is again slightly below the average. Looking at growth, the company is again about average. This suggests the company is able to perform in line with other leading retailers while facing above-average pricing restrictions.

Valuation:

DLTR Valuation (Tikr Terminal)

The businesses we have compared are trading at very similar levels, reflecting their uniformity in performance.

In order to value the business, we have conducted a DCF valuation in order to take a long-term view. The key assumptions we have made are:

Growth similar to analysts' forecasts, expecting a slowdown compared to prior years.

An improvement in FCF conversion of 4-5%, reflecting what is historically achievable, and normalization in WC levels.

An exit EBITDA multiple of 11x, in line with the company's historical average, and a discount rate of 7%.

Based on this, we derive a downside of 2%. With the margin for error in mind, this suggests the company is valued appropriately today.

Final thoughts:

DLTR is positioned perfectly to grow during the current economic conditions, with an increasing number of consumers seeing their finances attacked. Looking more long term, we struggle to see how the company can maintain its margins given the company's unique pricing situation. If it were to increase prices more often, our view is that e-commerce then becomes an increasing threat to many of the products the company sells. Financially, the company looks satisfactory but the concern is around sustainability. Analysts believe improvement is ahead, which we can see, but there are heightened risks associated with this. DLTR's valuation does not inspire attraction to the business at the current share price, and so with these other issues in mind, we rate DLTR stock a hold.