Lower mortgage banking income and further margin contraction will lead to a sharp drop in earnings of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) this year. I'm expecting the company to report earnings of only $2.30 per share for 2023, down 34% year-over-year. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Further, the company is offering a very attractive dividend yield. Therefore, I'm adopting a buy rating on HomeStreet, Inc. However, the company currently appears unsuitable for low-risk tolerant investors because of large unrealized mark-to-market losses.
HomeStreet's mortgage banking income (also called net gain on sale of single-family loans) fell so low in the fourth quarter that I don't think it can fall any lower. The mortgage banking income was only around $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, making up just 2% of total revenues.
Technically, mortgage banking income should suffer even more as rates are set to rise even further. Even Mortgage Bankers Association projects a 17% fall in mortgage origination volume industrywide in 2023. However, practically, there are barely any earnings at risk. Even if mortgage banking income falls to zero, the bottom line won't decrease much as this line item contributed only 2% to the total revenues in the last quarter.
Meanwhile, I'm expecting other fee income to trend upward this year at a normal rate. As a result, I'm expecting the total non-interest income to increase from the fourth quarter's level. On a full-year comparison, however, non-interest income will be lower as mortgage banking income trended downwards throughout last year.
HomeStreet's net interest margin plunged by a hefty 47 basis points in the fourth quarter, after dropping by 27 basis points in the third quarter of last year. Moreover, the company's deposit mix significantly worsened over the last two quarters. The proportion of non-interest-bearing deposits dropped, while the proportion of costly certificates of deposits rose, as shown below. The full-quarter impact of the fourth quarter's mix shift will be visible in the results for the first quarter of 2023.
Due to the recent deterioration of the balance-sheet positioning, the balance sheet is now a little liability sensitive. What this means is that liability repricing will outweigh asset repricing immediately after a rate change. Therefore, the net interest margin will suffer as long as the up-rate cycle continues. The results of the management's rate-sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 200-basis points hike in interest rates could decrease the net interest income by 1.7% over twelve months.
Considering these factors, I'm expecting the margin to drop by 15 basis points in the first quarter of 2023 and then rise by six basis points in the last nine months of 2023.
HomeStreet's loan growth slowed down in the fourth quarter, but it was still quite impressive at 2.9%, or 11.6% annualized. The outlook for loan growth is mixed. HomeStreet has an upcoming acquisition that will boost loan growth, although the company is not directly acquiring loans. The company will acquire branches that should help in its outreach efforts and resultantly support loan growth. HomeStreet is scheduled to purchase $450 million in deposits and three retail branches in Southern California in the first quarter of 2023, as mentioned in the earnings presentation. These branches are material for HomeStreet as the company has 55 branches, so the acquisition means a 5% growth.
Multifamily loans made up a majority that is 54% of total loans at the end of December 2022. Therefore, I believe the regional unemployment rates are appropriate indicators of the demand for HomeStreet's credit products. The company operates in Seattle WA, Southern California, San Francisco/Bay Area CA, Hawaiian Islands, and Portland OR. The economies of these regions are quite different from each other and the unemployment rates are currently quite varied. Nevertheless, in every market, the unemployment rate is quite low compared to the last ten years.
The management mentioned in the presentation that it expects loan growth of 5% this year. Considering the factors given above and the management's guidance, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 4% in 2023. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow somewhat in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.
|Financial Position
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net Loans
|5,075
|5,073
|5,180
|5,496
|7,385
|7,685
|Growth of Net Loans
|12.6%
|(0.1)%
|2.1%
|6.1%
|34.4%
|4.1%
|Other Earning Assets
|1,001
|1,151
|1,438
|1,183
|1,418
|1,446
|Deposits
|5,051
|5,340
|5,822
|6,147
|7,452
|7,754
|Borrowings and Sub-Debt
|1,136
|597
|449
|167
|1,240
|1,265
|Common equity
|740
|680
|718
|715
|562
|479
|Book Value Per Share ($)
|27.2
|26.4
|31.1
|33.8
|30.0
|25.5
|Tangible BVPS ($)
|26.4
|25.0
|29.7
|32.3
|28.4
|23.9
|Source: SEC Filings, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)
Lower mortgage banking income and margin contraction will contribute to an earnings decline this year. On the other hand, subdued loan growth will support the bottom line. Overall, I'm expecting HomeStreet to report earnings of $2.30 per share for 2023, down 34% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.
|Income Statement
|FY18
|FY19
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|FY23E
|Net interest income
|190
|189
|209
|227
|233
|220
|Provision for loan losses
|3
|(1)
|20
|(15)
|(5)
|2
|Non-interest income
|37
|74
|149
|120
|52
|45
|Non-interest expense
|195
|216
|236
|215
|205
|207
|Net income - Common Sh.
|40
|18
|80
|115
|67
|43
|EPS - Diluted ($)
|1.47
|0.65
|3.47
|5.46
|3.49
|2.30
|Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified)
HomeStreet has a large securities portfolio that has racked up sizeable unrealized mark-to-market losses. As of the end of December 2022, the losses amounted to $158 million, or 28% of total equity. These losses are unrealized and will most probably reverse when rates start rising again without ever affecting the company's earnings. However, due to the SVB Financial (SIVB) case, I have become a bit cautious about banks with large unrealized mark-to-market losses. As a result, I believe HomeStreet is currently an unsuitable investment for low-risk tolerant investors.
HomeStreet is offering a hefty dividend yield of 6.8% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.35 per share and the closing stock price of March 15. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 61% for 2023, which is much higher than the three-year average of 18%. Nevertheless, I don't think there's a threat of a dividend cut as 61% is manageable.
I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value HomeStreet. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.20x in the past, as shown below.
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|T. Book Value per Share ($)
|29.7
|32.3
|28.4
|Average Market Price ($)
|27.6
|43.0
|38.4
|Historical P/TB
|0.93x
|1.33x
|1.35x
|1.20x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $23.9 gives a target price of $28.8 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 40.5% upside from the March 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.
|P/TB Multiple
|1.00x
|1.10x
|1.20x
|1.30x
|1.40x
|TBVPS - Dec 2023 ($)
|23.9
|23.9
|23.9
|23.9
|23.9
|Target Price ($)
|24.0
|26.4
|28.8
|31.2
|33.6
|Market Price ($)
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|17.1%
|28.8%
|40.5%
|52.1%
|63.8%
|Source: Author's Estimates
The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 8.9x in the past, as shown below.
|FY20
|FY21
|FY22
|Average
|Earnings per Share ($)
|3.47
|5.46
|3.49
|Average Market Price ($)
|27.6
|43.0
|38.4
|Historical P/E
|8.0x
|7.9x
|11.0x
|8.9x
|Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates
Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $2.30 gives a target price of $20.6 for the end of 2023. This price target implies a 0.2% upside from the March 15 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.
|P/E Multiple
|6.9x
|7.9x
|8.9x
|9.9x
|10.9x
|EPS 2023 ($)
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|2.30
|Target Price ($)
|16.0
|18.3
|20.6
|22.9
|25.2
|Market Price ($)
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|20.5
|Upside/(Downside)
|(22.2)%
|(11.0)%
|0.2%
|11.4%
|22.6%
|Source: Author's Estimates
Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $24.7, which implies a 20.3% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 27.2%. Hence, I'm adopting a buy rating on HomeStreet, Inc. However, investors should consider their risk tolerance before making an investment decision as the company's risk level is currently elevated.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.
Comments