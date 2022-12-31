AntaresNS/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

VTOL Wades Through The Challenges

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) began to rely more on the government sector for the SAR (search and rescue) contracts, which was already discussed in my previous article. Because the market for medium and super medium helicopters offers under a tight demand-supply situation, the company has concentrated on the medium-to-heavy aircraft models. The situation led to higher leading-edge pricing, which can enhance VTOL's operating margin in the medium term. The company's energy service business is at the cusp of a multiyear growth cycle, which would improve its performance in this segment.

VTOL stock is reasonably valued with a mild negative bias. However, the company's market share somewhat squeezed in late 2022 because the supply chain deficiency in the S-92 helicopter supplies. Also, cash flows turned negative in 2022, while its FY2023 capex budget expanded, leaving a concern over the funding of capex. However, it has ample liquidity. At this point, investors would do well to "hold" the stock.

The Fleet Mix Strategy

VTOL's 2022 Earnings Presentation

By 2022-end, its SAR services encompassed the UK, the Dutch Caribbean region, the Falkland Islands, and the Netherlands. Because of the SAR contracts' typical long-term nature, the company is expected to earn a stable and robust cash flow.

As it started adding new contracts, the management expected the market for medium and super medium helicopters would offer a premium because of the demand-supply tightness. So, it concentrated on the AW189 and H175 models. It is also expected to utilize an S-92 heavy helicopter to meet higher demand. But the supply chain disruption affected the S-92 helicopter supplies. So, it contained the company's efforts to gain market share.

On the other hand, opportunities expanded even more as the overall capacity in the market diminished. The unique situation, therefore, led the way to increases in leading-edge rates. As the supply chain eases, VTOL's management expects it will cash on higher pricing, which will benefit the company's finances in 2H 2023.

Challenges And Contracts

Investors may note that in Q1, the company's performance remained weak due to the typical seasonality and adverse weather. Also, during the first half of 2023, some aircraft can go idle in Guyana due to transitioning and reconfiguring the aircraft according to the new contract terms.

Also, the company winning new contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and the North Sea would re-direct some of these aircraft. A few contracts were struck in Brazil for the AW139 helicopters, scheduled to start in 2H 2023. Investors may also note that by 2022-end, the company won a new large SAR contract in Norway that begins to take effect from September 2023. in Nigeria and the US Gulf of Mexico, a better fleet utilization is expected to drive revenues higher, and cash flows stronger in its offshore operations.

As many energy-service companies' management reiterated in their earnings calls, offshore energy services can be described as the start of a multiyear growth cycle due primarily to several years' underinvestment and relatively steady demand.

FRED Economic Research

Investors should know the foreign currency's impacts on the company's earnings. A weaker USD relative to the GBP would benefit its financial results. Although USD has remained nearly unchanged vis-à-vis GBP, it appreciated by 4.5% in Q4 after an 8.5% rise in Q3. According to its estimates, the company used an average GBP to USD exchange rate of 1.22, marginally higher than the current rate.

FY2023 Forecast

VTOL's Q4 2022 Press Release

Despite the relative steadiness of GBP versus USD, VTOL's management expects GBP to strengthen soon, which will benefit its bottom line and improve its outlook. So, it expects revenues to increase by 7.5% next year (at the guidance mid-point) versus the last 12 months. It also expects to record adjusted EBITDA (excluding asset dispositions and foreign exchange) of $160 million (guidance mid-point), similar to FY2023.

Explaining Performance Drivers

VTOL's 2022 Earnings Presentation

Investors may note that the company has recently changed its fiscal year-end from March 31 to December 31. In Q4 2023, Bristow's Government services segment performed better than the rest. Revenues in this segment increased by 10% quarter-over-quarter in Q4 due primarily to new contract commencements in the Netherlands, Dutch Caribbean, and the Falkland Islands. The Netherlands and Dutch Caribbean contracts were ten years each for SAR operations, utilizing AW139 helicopters.

In the Offshore energy services segment, revenues remained nearly unchanged as utilization varied in different geographies. Also, strengthening the USD against the British Pound adversely affected the quarter's result. Revenues from the fixed-wing services segment, on the other hand, were reduced by 13% due to the typical seasonal slowdown.

Adjusted EBITDA (excluding asset dispositions and foreign exchange-related costs) increased by 7.5% in Q4 following the new contracts in the regions mentioned earlier in the article. However, net income dipped significantly to a loss of $0.25 per share in Q4 compared to net earnings of $0.59 in Q3. In Q4, costs related to professional services fees and severance increased. Also, during the quarter, it recognized a $1.7 million impairment loss and $9.2 in foreign exchange losses, while in the preceding period, it recorded a $3.4 million gain.

Cash Flows And Leverage

VTOL's debt-to-equity was 0.65x as of December 31, 2022, higher than the peers' (SMHI, HLX, and FTI) average (0.52x). Its liquidity was $240 million as of that date. In January, it refinanced its secured equipment financings to support its obligations under its SAR contracts in the UK.

VTOL's cash flow from operations (or CFO) turned negative in FY2022 compared to a year ago despite revenues remaining steady. On top of that, its capex increased. It also plans to increase its FY2023 capex budget by 74% compared to FY2022, which would be used to ensure contract execution and transition of operations to the UKSAR2G contract. So, free cash flow (or FCF) turned negative.

Target Price And Relative Valuation

Seeking Alpha

Over the past 90 days, two sell-side analysts rated VTOL a "buy" (including a "Strong buy"), while none recommended a "Sell" or a "Hold." With a price target set by the sell-side analysts at $39.5, the stock's return potential is 77% at the current price.

Seeking Alpha

VTOL's forward EV-to-EBITDA multiple will contract less steeply versus the current EV/EBITDA than its peers, which implies its EBITDA will increase less sharply than its peers. This should typically result in a lower EV/EBITDA multiple than the peers. The company's EV/EBITDA multiple (9x) is lower than its peers' (SMHI, HLX, and FTI) average of 13.7x. However, its current EV/EBITDA is higher than the past five-year average multiple (8.3x). So, the stock appears to be reasonably valued with a negative bias at this level.

(Note that VTOL operates in a niche industry, and almost no publicly traded companies are comparable peers. So, the relative valuation analysis may not be accurate.)

Why DO I Change My Call?

I was fairly bullish on my previous article on VTOL. Not only was the stock relatively undervalued then, but the acquisition of British International Helicopters also contributed to its asset spurt and would catapult revenues significantly, as I thought. I wrote:

The energy business is poised to improve in 2023, particularly in the US Gulf of Mexico, Nigeria, and Brazil. Oil and gas services still drive a significant part of VTOL's revenues (67% in Q2), but non-energy (i.e., Government and fixed-wing services) have become an important driver (33% of its sales).

Now, the company retains some of its mojos. Government contracts have become an even more forceful driver, given the SAR contracts signed in various parts of the world. However, in Q1, the company's performance can weaken due to the typical seasonality, while during 1H 2023, some aircraft can go idle in Guyana due to transitioning and reconfiguring. But more importantly, the stock's valuation is less attractive now. So, I change my rating from a "Buy" to a "Hold."

What's The Take On VTOL?

Seeking Alpha

Over the past few quarters, the overall capacity of the offshore helicopter diminished while demand in the offshore energy market improved. The situation led to higher pricing, which can improve VTOL's medium-term operating margin. The company won new contracts in the US Gulf of Mexico, Brazil, and the North Sea, which would improve asset utilization in 2023. Also, the offshore energy services market is viewed to be at a multiyear growth cycle, which would be hugely beneficial for the operators like VTOL.

However, the company suffered in late 2022 because the supply chain disruption affected the S-92 helicopter supplies. So, it marginalized the company's efforts to gain market share. Also, cash flows turned negative in 2022, while its FY2023 capex budget is set to increase on account of contract execution and transition of operations to its UK SAR contract. So, the pressure on FCF will continue. As a result, the stock underperformed the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) in the past year. Given the at-par relative valuation, I think the stock warrants a "hold" with a mild negative bias at the current price.