Bristow Group To Face Hurdles Before Gaining From Opportunities (Rating Downgrade)

Mar. 16, 2023 4:31 AM ETBristow Group Inc. (VTOL)
Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • Bristow Group's asset mix has strengthened with heavier aircraft and fixed-wing businesses joining the fleet after the British International Helicopters acquisition.
  • In the near term, its performance can weaken due to seasonality and the idling of assets in some regions.
  • A weaker US dollar can benefit its operating margin in the near term.
  • VTOL is reasonably valued compared to its peers.

An ambulance helicopter flies up to the building of the cardiology hospital in the city of Nitra.

AntaresNS/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

VTOL Wades Through The Challenges

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) began to rely more on the government sector for the SAR (search and rescue) contracts, which was already discussed in my previous article. Because

Utilization of assets

VTOL's 2022 Earnings Presentation

USD-GBP Exchange rate

FRED Economic Research

Forecast

VTOL's Q4 2022 Press Release

Revenues and margin

VTOL's 2022 Earnings Presentation

Analyst rating

Seeking Alpha

Relative valuation multiples

Seeking Alpha

Total returns

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.16K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.