Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) reports a growing number of directors and employees, which will likely lead to revenue and FCF growth. Besides, with a solid balance sheet, I believe that new acquisitions could occur if management wants the headcount to grow faster. Even taking into account risks from changing regulations, new labor laws, or revenue volatility, I believe that HLI appears undervalued.

Business Model: It Is A Great Moment For Reviewing Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey is a leading global investment firm with extensive experience in independent investment management and capital investment in the areas of emerging markets and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial consulting. Its clients include corporations, companies, independent investors, financial sponsors, and government agencies, which it serves through offices located in the United States, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

The business model is currently divided into three reportable segments: corporate finance, finance restructuring, and consulting. Historically, in the company's statistics, the corporate finance segment represents the most profits, followed by the restructuring and consulting segments.

The segment for corporate clients presents consulting services for the company's finances and permanent updates in relation to emerging markets and strategic acquisitions. This segment offers recommendation and advice in a vast number of areas such as purchase and sale operations as well as margins for loans and legal support. Revenue from this segment comes by a post-transaction fee. If for any reason these transactions fail, Houlihan keeps the first contract charge.

The financial restructuring segment serves debtors or creditors for bankruptcy situations or situations of legal closure of operations. These are capital reallocation services as well as debt conversion and different types of functions by virtue of realigning the margin of their clients. This service includes both the restructuring strategy and the possible actions to be carried out later, such as sales possibilities, transaction analysis, and corporate viability. Like the previous segment, the company charges fees at the beginning of the contract and after each significant advance in the process, which makes it easier for it to pay for its services even when they do not arrive at port.

Finally, the consulting service offers recommendation and analysis of crucial information for its clients. Mainly, it offers value analysis in assets, companies, cash debts, or legal situations. These valuations are later used in the company's financial reports or tax reports.

I took some time to review the business expectations of Houlihan Lokey after having a look at the most recent quarterly earnings release. I believe that it is a great time for reviewing the company as Houlihan Lokey was recently recognized as the first M&A advisor globally based on the number of completed transactions. Considering the expertise accumulated by management, if the mergers and acquisitions activity increases in 2023, the company will likely enjoy demand for the stock.

I am proud to announce that in 2022 we were recognized as the #1 M&A advisor globally based on number of completed transactions, the #1 restructuring advisor globally based on both the number of completed transactions and value, and the #1 most active fairness opinion advisor by volume for the past 25 years, per Refinitiv. Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

Besides, it is worth noting that management expects long term growth as soon as the market dynamics improve from 2023.

The firm is well poised to continue its long term growth profile when the market dynamics improve. Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

In my view, management expects 2023 to be a beneficial year. Recently, the number of managing directors doing corporate finance, financial restructuring, and valuation increased. I believe that you do not hire more personnel when you expect to sign less deals.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report Source: Quarterly Earnings Report Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

Balance Sheet

In the last report, the company reported cash of $549.422 million, restricted cash of $0.373 million, and investment securities of $36 million. Accounts receivable stood at $138 million with unbilled work in progress of $152 million.

Management also reported income taxes receivable worth $9 million, deferred income taxes of $112 million, property and equipment of $75 million, the operating lease right of use assets of $255 million, and the goodwill of $1.06 billion. In sum, total assets stood at $2.671 billion. Considering the total amount in cash and the company’s asset/liability ratio of more than 2x, I believe that the balance sheet stands in good shape.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

The company’s liabilities include accrued salaries and bonuses of $638 million, accounts payable and accrued expenses of $119 million, deferred income of $40 million, and operating lease liabilities of $283 million. Finally, total liabilities stand at $1.130 billion.

Source: Quarterly Earnings Report

Assumptions In My Model

In my view, Houlihan will successfully deliver FCF growth if it retains key professionals and employees as they play a fundamental role, due to the nature of the services, not only in the analysis and operations to be carried out, but also in the treatment and relationship with clients. With more employees, I would expect more deals signed, revenue growth, and FCF generation.

Source: YCharts

I believe that there is room for optimism. Even taking into account that the number of corporate finance deals did not increase in 2022, management continued to hire directors. I also assumed that Houlihan Lokey will successfully execute more financial restructuring deals and valuation advisories because employee count may increase.

Besides, considering the current state of the balance sheet, I believe that management could easily sign new takeover of targets, which may enhance future revenue generation. Considering that the business of Houlihan Lokey is advising on mergers and acquisitions, I believe that management will likely know how to find profitable acquisitions for its own growth.

In addition to recruiting and organic expansion, we have grown, and intend to continue to grow, our core businesses through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic investments. Source: 10-k

Finally, I believe that increases in interest rates may lead to more mergers and acquisitions as banks may offer more financing. Besides, companies with a lot of debt may decide to merge in order to decrease financing costs. Under this scenario, Houlihan Lokey may sign new agreements for valuation purposes and perhaps more corporate finance deals.

My Financial Model

My financial model included 2033 net income of $346 million, accompanied by a deferred income tax benefit close to -$89 million, provision for bad debt worth -$8.25 million, and non-cash lease expense of $79 million.

I also assumed 2033 depreciation and amortization of $15.55 million, compensation expense of $113 million, and changes in accounts receivable of $228 million.

Source: Internal Estimates

Also, with 2033 unbilled work in progress of $133 million, changes in accrued salaries and bonuses of $81 million, changes in accounts payable and expenses of -$35.321 million, and deferred income of $8.97 million, changes in income tax payable would be close to -$127 million.

Finally, I obtained 2033 CFO of $747 million accompanied by a capex of -$15.5 million and 2033 free cash flow of $731 million. My results include growth of FCF from around $549 million in 2023 to $777 million in 2032.

Source: Internal Estimates

If we also include a conservative exit multiple of 10x FCF, the terminal value would be close to $7.31 billion. Besides, with a WACC of 11.50%, the implied enterprise value would be $6.623 billion. Finally, with cash of $549 million, the equity valuation would stand at $7.172 billion along with a fair price close to $104.49.

Source: Internal Estimates

Competitors

Competitors of Houlihan are investment banks and other financial advisory services, both internationally and regionally. They compete on experience, quality of service, and cost factors. Competitors for the corporate finance segment are Jefferies (JEF), Lazard Ltd, (LAZ), Moelis & Company (MC), Rothschild & Co SCA (OTCPK:PIEJF), Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR), Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, and Stifel Financial Corp. (SF). For the restructuring segment, the competitors are Evercore Inc. (EVR) , Lazard Ltd, Moelis & Company, N M Rothschild & Sons Limited, and PJT Partners (PJT).

Risks

There are several risks to consider. First, there is the dependence on the payment of fees, subject to the success of the operations. The company noted in its annual report that advisory fees usually lead to revenue volatility. Besides, it is worth noting that the company usually reports modest retainers. In sum, lack of recurrent revenue will likely be avoided by certain investors.

A substantial portion of our revenue is derived from advisory engagements in our CF and FR business segments, including engagements under which our fees include a significant component based upon goals, such as the completion of a transaction. Revenue and profits derived from our CF and FR business segments can be highly volatile. We derive a substantial portion of our revenue from advisory fees, which are mainly generated at key transaction milestones, such as closing, the timing of which is outside of our control. In many cases, for advisory engagements that do not result in the successful consummation of a transaction, we are not paid a fee other than the reimbursement of certain out-of-pocket expenses and, in some cases, a modest retainer, despite having devoted considerable resources to these transactions. Source: 10-k

Houlihan Lokey also reports more than one billion in goodwill, which means that mergers and acquisitions represent an essential strategy for the company. In my view, goodwill impairments are likely, which may trigger decline in stock demand and stock price declines. Besides, management may not find targets, or may have to pay too much to acquire them. As a result, inorganic growth would most likely diminish, which may lower future free cash flow expectations.

If we acquire a business, we may be unable to manage it profitably or successfully integrate its operations with our own. Moreover, we may be unable to realize the financial, operational, and other benefits we anticipate from acquisitions. Competition for future acquisition opportunities in our markets could increase the price we pay for businesses we acquire and could reduce the number of potential acquisition targets. Source: 10-k

There are also regional regulations in each market to be able to provide the types of services offered by Houlihan Lokey. Changes in regulations may bring lower FCF margins because of increases in labor costs, compliance with regulations, or changes in securities laws.

Because we operate our business both in the United States and internationally, we are subject to many distinct securities, employment, labor, benefits and tax laws in each country in which we operate, including regulations affecting our employment practices and our relations with our employees and service providers. If we are required to comply with new regulations or new interpretations of existing regulations, or if we are unable to comply with these regulations or interpretations, our business could be adversely affected or the cost of compliance may make it difficult to expand into new international markets. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

Even taking into account that the number of deals signed decreased in 2022, Houlihan Lokey reports significant headcount growth, which appears optimistic news. In my view, more hiring will likely bring revenue growth and FCF growth. Besides, with a solid balance sheet, I believe that we cannot discard further acquisition of smaller competitors. I did see some risks from changing regulations, new labor laws, or revenue volatility. With that, I think that the company could be worth more than what the market currently discloses.