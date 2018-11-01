Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

The fixed income market has shifted significantly in the last year thanks to interest rates rising to the point where fixed income actually pays income. The phenomenon known as T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) is now gone and been replaced with new acronyms describing the fact there is now an alternative to owning stocks.

Goldman Sachs has dubbed the shift "TARA," short for "there are reasonable alternatives," while Deutsche Bank has endorsed "TAPAS," meaning "there are plenty of alternatives," and Insight Investment has come up with "TIARA," or "there is a realistic alternative" to stocks.

Whatever the acronym that takes hold, the fact remains that investors that are risk averse and looking for income can find it in investment grade bonds again. This has been a long time coming as we haven't had actual yield in investment grade corporates in over 15 years.

In this report, we highlight two individual corporate bond options that we think are solid buys here.

Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) 3.0% 2026, CUSIP (56035LAE4)

YTM: 7.184%

Maturity: 7/14/2026

Credit Rating: BBB-

MAIN is a business development company ("BDC") that acts as a pseudo-bank giving out private loans to small and middle-market companies. It is an internally-managed BDC with over $6B in assets under management.

The average loan is just $18mm and the portfolio is highly diversified with the largest loan accounting for 3.3% of the total portfolio. The are also diversified in their capital base by transaction type:

Main street

The main thing to watch with a BDC is their net investment income trends and their non-accrual investments. Net investment income has been on the rise, thanks primarily to strong underwriting and rising interest rates. Non-accruals, or the number of companies in their portfolio that are behind on their loan obligations, is up to 12 or just 0.6% of the total portfolio value. While this is an increase over the past year, it is still very low.

But we are not advocating buying the BDC common shares. Instead, we like to play this from the bond side. The bonds that MAIN issues are used to leverage up the common shares so that they can issue more loans and earn more net investment income. That means a higher yield to investors.

The bonds are rated BBB-, the lowest level of investment grade but as JP Morgan notes, the NSROs rate all of the BDC notes that they cover at that level even though they tend to be safer than many company issues at higher credit ratings.

There are strict covenants that the BDC must abide by in order to remain in compliance with the Investment Company Act of 1940. These include asset to debt ratios that prevent them from taking on too much leverage or paying out dividends to the common is the asset base gets too low.

As such, the bonds underlying the leverage are very safe. In fact, there has never been a BDC note default.

Most Recent Results Were Sharp

The NAV increased 3.5% in the quarter, from $25.94 to $26.86. The NAV benefited from markups in private loans and under-distributing. Thanks to rising rates, recurring interest income increased approximately 60% over the trailing year.

Core net investment income was $0.976 and distributable net investment income was $1.03, which was handsomely above the current dividend rate of $0.66 in addition to the supplemental of $0.10. The coverage ratio on the dividend was a mere 148%.

There is a ton of cushion here for the bond holders. The firm has multiple levers it can pull in the case of a very severe downturn. Even in that unlikely scenario, the bonds are likely still 'money good' given the asset protections. These are very safe bonds despite the lowest investment grade credit rating.

The common shares have averaged over 12% per year in total returns over the past seven years. The dividend is likely to be raised significantly on the common. Remember, as the bondholder, the firm has the option to suspend the dividend in order to conserve cash to continue to pay interest. That provides a lot of safety.

Athene Holding Ltd. (private) 6.65% 2033, CUSIP (04686JAF8)

YTM: 6.45%

Maturity: 02/01/2033

Credit Rating: A-

Call Date: 11/01/2032

Many investors may never have heard of this company. They are an insurer based in Bermuda that is owned and operated by Apollo Global Management. Their core business is insurance and annuities, which include retail and pension group annuities, as well as flow reinsurance.

Here is the firm's official profile:

Athene Holding Ltd. is a retirement services holding company based in Hamilton, Bermuda, that through its subsidiaries, including Athene Annuity Re Ltd. (AARe), Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company (AADE), Athene Annuity and Life Company (AAIA), Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York (AANY), Athene Life Re Ltd. (ALRe), and Athene Life Re International Ltd. (ALReI), issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement saving products for individuals and institutions. Athene's retirement services division includes operations in the US and Bermuda that issue and reinsure retirement savings products as well as institutional products. It includes retail operations primarily engaged in the sale of fixed indexed annuities (FIA) and registered index-linked annuities. From its reinsurance partners, Athene also reinsures FIA, multi-year guaranteed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products. Its institutional operations, such as funding agreements and pension group annuities, are among its other products. Retail products are marketed via a variety of organic distribution channels, such as independent marketing organizations, banks, and broker-dealers. Flow reinsurance is acquired by partnering with other insurance companies. In addition, through its inorganic channel of acquisitions and block reinsurance, Athene has seen rapid growth in recent years. Effective January 1, 2022, Apollo Global Management, Inc. (AGM) became the beneficial owner of Athene Holdings Ltd.

Their strengths are centered on their strong capital levels, modest financial leverage, and strong interest coverage metrics. The firm is nicely profitable with high interest margins on spread-based products.

athene

The company also benefits from being owned by Apollo Global, which supports the business and provides investment expertise for their general account management. They also provide increased financial flexibility.

The firm has more than doubled in size over the last five years in terms of assets and revenue is up four-fold. Net income reached $3.7B in 2021, up from $1B in 2018.

The company has over $1.1B in cash and marketable securities. The company is expected to make payments of $1.5 billion to its parent, Apollo, for dividends in 2022 ($750 million for 2021 and $750 million for 2022). The sources of these dividends will be the dividends received from Bermuda operating companies, primarily through Athene Annuity Re (AARe).

Athene issued $500 million of 30-year senior unsecured senior debt in December 2021. Proceeds were mainly used for general corporate purposes including growth. In 2021, the company paid annual interest expense of $139 million and preferred stock dividends of $141 million. Athene's debt is very well laddered out and the next debt maturity is not until 2028, when $1 billion of senior unsecured debt comes due.

For a full investor presentation, click HERE.

The price has recently come down as rates have risen.

morningstar

The bond is a 9-year term at this point. So you are able to lock in a 6.5% yield for nearly a decade. The ability to lock in that kind of return for nearly a decade with A- risk, will not last.

How To Buy Individual Bonds

One of the most interesting things that I've learned is just how few individual investors have purchased individual bonds. This makes sense since the ability to do so is not that straight forward.

From BondSavvy: Investors can buy corporate bonds, municipal bonds, Treasury bonds, and agency bonds online from a number of online brokers. These bond trading platforms include Fidelity Investments, E*TRADE Financial, Charles Schwab, Interactive Brokers, and Vanguard. Bond investors benefit from many advantages when they buy bonds online, including: 1. See the largest amount of corporate bond quotes 2) Minimize corporate bond bid-offer spreads 3) Pay the lowest brokerage commissions 4) Enjoy fast and efficient trade execution

Fidelity:

Click on Fixed Income under 'News and Research."

fidelity

Then click the second tab over underneath the search criteria called "Bonds":

fidelity

The default here is a US Treasuries search. We want to click over to "Corporate":

fidelity

From here you can select 'IG secondary', 'High Yield', or 'New Issues.' Let's avoid high yield for now. The new bonds coming to market that I post will be found under new issues IF Fidelity is a part of the offering. For the sake of this report, we will focus on the IG secondary marketplace.

There are, according to my screen, 8522 CUSIPs to choose from. Fidelity has a search limit of 3,000 CUSIPs so you do have to enter some criteria to narrow down the search. The easiest to do is to set a minimum 'yield to worst' on the slider bar. Or a cap in maturities if you want to keep your duration tighter.

For the yield-to-worst, I would enter something like 5% or 5.5%, minimum. Below that you might as well venture into treasuries or other instruments like munis because the yield will not be competitive.

Entering 5.5% gives us 755 bonds to choose from. I sort descending by YTW on the Ask.

fidelity

To actually execute on a bond you have found, select the buy button on the left, select the account, and enter the quantity. Please note that entering '1' in the quantity field is an investment of 1 bond which, if at par, is $1,000.

On the next screen, you will get to preview the order before executing including the mark-up in price.

fidelity

That's it... Happy hunting!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.