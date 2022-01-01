mbbirdy

Taking a contrarian investment stance can be incredibly rewarding when it works out. But sometimes, even if you are correct, you could experience a great deal of pain in the near term. Such has been the case with a company that I previously rated a ‘strong buy’. That firm is MarineMax (NYSE:HZO), a large recreational boat and yacht retailer, as well as a superyacht services company, that boasts 78 retail locations across 21 states. Recently, revenue generated by the company has been on the rise. But the firm has seen some weakness on its bottom line. When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year, that trend is likely to continue. As a result, shares have been pushed down materially. But in my view, this has been unwarranted. After all, even with a decline in profitability and cash flows priced in, the stock looks incredibly cheap, both on an absolute basis and relative to similar firms. Because of this, I do believe that the previous ‘strong buy’ rating I assigned the company should still hold.

Volatile waters

Most of the companies that I assign a ‘strong buy’ rating to tend to perform quite well. In another article that's unrelated to this topic that I just published the other day, I talked about how 20 of the 28 companies that I gave this rating to since the start of 2022 proved to be the market. Unfortunately, MarineMax was not one of them. The last time I wrote an article about the company was in the middle of July of last year. Leading up to that point, a decline seen by the broader market pushed shares of the business down. This was even in spite of robust fundamental performance reported by management. But because of how cheap shares were, and my view that the situation for the company would not materially deteriorate from the air, I could not help but to rate the company in a very bullish manner. Since then, however, things have not gone exactly as I thought they would. While the S&P 500 is up 2.6%, shares of MarineMax have seen downside of 27.7%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

By this point, many investors would probably throw in the towel. But from what I can see, the company still looks tremendously undervalued. For starters, we should touch on how the firm performed for the 2022 fiscal year. Revenue during that time came in at $2.31 billion. That represents an increase of 11.9% over the $2.06 billion the business reported for the 2021 fiscal year. Most of this sales increase, about $150.1 million, was attributed to the company opening additional stores. This includes the stores that it acquired over that time. Another $94.7 million of this sales increase can be chalked up to a 5% rise in comparable store sales. This, management said, was mostly thanks to demand-driven increases in new boat revenue, as well as finance and insurance products, brokerage services, parts and services revenue, and storage services revenue, that all fared better in 2022 than in 2021.

This rise in sales brought with it improved profits. Net income spiked from $155 million in 2021 to $198 million last year. This increase, totaling 27.7%, was driven not only by the sales improvement the company experienced, but was also driven by improved margins. The firm's gross profit margin, for instance, expanded from 32% to 34.9%. Strong demand for the company's products and services allowed it to increase what it charged customers more than any inflationary pressures it was hit with. Unfortunately, some of this benefit was lost by a rise in the selling, general, and administrative costs of the company. These rose from 21.8% of sales to 23.4%. Operating cash flow for the company during this time changed significantly. It actually managed to fall from $373.9 million down to only $76.8 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would have seen it increase from $186 million to $240.3 million. And over that same window of time, EBITDA for the business went from $234.8 million to $290.4 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2023 fiscal year, the firm has experienced continued strength from a revenue perspective, but this comes with a caveat. Sales of $507.9 million in the first quarter of the year were 7.4% above the $472.7 million reported one year earlier. $41 million worth of this sales increase was related to revenue from the company’s acquisition of IGY Marinas. If we remove this from the equation, sales would have actually declined by $5.8 million because of a 1.3% drop in comparable store sales. A decline in used boat revenue, brokerage revenue, and finance and insurance products revenue, all driven by softer demand for the company's offerings, hit the business.

Even though revenue increased, profits for the company came under pressure. Net income fell from $35.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 to $19.7 million in the first quarter of 2023. Interestingly, this pain was driven by robust demand in the company's higher-margin sales categories. Overall gross profit margin for the firm expanded from 35.4% to 36.8% thanks to strong demand for the higher-end offerings the company provides. However, those same higher-margin products also require greater selling, general, and administrative costs. Other profitability metrics followed suit. Operating cash flow went from $8.1 million to negative $156.3 million. Though if we adjust for changes in working capital, we would have seen it decrease more modestly from $43.6 million to $35.8 million. And over the same window of time, EBITDA inched down from $55.3 million to $53.2 million.

Management has, unfortunately, not provided any guidance for 2023 from a revenue perspective. But they did say that adjusted earnings per share should come in at between $6.90 and $7.40. At the midpoint, this would translate to net profits of $158.9 million. That's more in line with what the company saw in 2021 than in 2022. The firm also said that EBITDA should be between $275 million and $300 million. At the midpoint, that would represent a modest decrease over the $290.4 million reported for the 2022 fiscal year. No guidance was given when it came to other profitability metrics. But if we assume that adjusted operating cash flow should decrease at the same rate that EBITDA is forecasted to, then we would anticipate a reading for the year of $237.9 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Using these estimates, valuing the company becomes pretty straightforward. On a price-to-earnings basis, the firm is trading at a forward multiple of 3.9. That's up from the 3.1 reading that we get using data from 2022. The price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple should be 2.6 for both years, while the EV to EBITDA multiple should increase modestly from 4.2 to 4.3. As part of my analysis, I compared the company with five similar enterprises. On a price-to-earnings basis, these firms ranged from a low of 6.9 to a high of 11.9. Using the price to operating cash flow approach, we end up with a range of between 4.2 and 10.6. And finally, using the EV to EBITDA approach, we get a range of between 4.5 and 7.5. In all three cases, MarineMax ended up being the cheapest of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA MarineMax 3.1 2.6 4.2 Brunswick (BC) 9.2 10.6 6.5 MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) 10.4 4.2 4.5 Marine Products Corporation (MPX) 10.9 8.7 7.4 Malibu Boats (MBUU) 6.9 7.4 4.5 BRP Group Inc. (BRP) 11.9 8.0 7.5 Click to enlarge

Takeaway

Despite turbulent market conditions, management believes that the profit and cash flow picture for the company won't be all that bad this year. Of course, this could change. But even if the picture were to deteriorate to some degree, it's difficult to imagine a scenario where the stock becomes overpriced. Here we have a business that continues to expand, while simultaneously trading at multiples in the low single-digit range. It also helps that it's cheaper than any of its peers. When you add all of these things together, a ‘strong buy’ rating for HZO stock just makes sense to me.