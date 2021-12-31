Natuzzi S.p.A.: Improving But Still Fragile In A Recession

Mar. 16, 2023 5:13 AM ETNatuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ)
Summary

  • Natuzzi is an Italian-based designer and manufacturer of furniture with global production, 650 directly operated or franchised stores, another 350 in China, and many more under private labels.
  • The company turned its strategy towards mono-brand stores in 2016, which has increased gross profit margins despite decreasing sales volumes and relatively constant SG&A expenses.
  • The effect of higher gross margins and constant SG&A is improved profitability. I believe in the company's new strategy.
  • However, the company is still fragile because its margins are razor thin and can barely cover interest expenses from operating profits. A strengthening dollar has further aided it, a trend that reversed.
  • Like any retailer, the risk of a recession is magnified by operational leverage. I believe NTZ is especially exposed, given that its business model is not strong yet.

3D rendering of a cozy living room

alvarez

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) is an Italian-based global manufacturer of furniture.

The company showed spectacular growth between its IPO and the GFC, after which its unbranded wholesale model lost markets.

In 2016, the company shifted strategically towards branded stores, mostly franchised

