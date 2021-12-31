alvarez

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) is an Italian-based global manufacturer of furniture.

The company showed spectacular growth between its IPO and the GFC, after which its unbranded wholesale model lost markets.

In 2016, the company shifted strategically towards branded stores, mostly franchised or managed through joint ventures. This strategic change has increased revenues and gross margins without a corresponding increase in commercialization costs.

Today, the company generates income enough to put it at very low multiples of earnings but also carries substantial operating leverage risk. A looming global recession could hit the company's sales and multiply the destructive effect through the bottom line.

Although the company's strategy seems correct, the risk of a recession is too high for it to become an opportunity, and NTZ is not strong enough yet.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, all information has been obtained from NTZ's filings with the SEC.

Business description

Made-in-Italy designer: NTZ started in the 1970s as an Italian furniture exporter. For four decades, the company managed its stores in Italy and sold the products to wholesalers abroad. The power of the Italy brand was strong enough. NTZ went public in the US in 1993 and reached a peak valuation of $1.6 billion. Its revenues expanded until the GFC.

Then, a tremendous decrease in sales ensued. In my opinion, the problems were only manifested by the GFC.

NTZ's biggest weaknesses were the lack of a brand beyond the made-in-Italy brand and the loss of competitiveness from its manufacturing facilities in Italy.

The company did not have branded stores or promote its brand significantly abroad. Competition from cheaper and equal quality competitors ate the company's cake.

Strategic change: Until 2015, the company continued mentioning on its 10-K under the 'Markets' heading that it was a wholesale-based company. In 2016, the company changed its strategy and redirected towards opening branded stores abroad, mostly through franchise operators.

In 2016, one in every two products carried a private label, and the company had 377 branded stores. By 2019, unbranded products were 36% of production, and the company had 555 stores worldwide. By 2021, only 25% of products were sold under private labels, and the company had 651 stores.

The company also moved production away from Italy. In 2005, at its production peak, the company had 3,000 employees in Italy and manufactured most of its products there. By 2015, that number had decreased to 2,000 employees and only 35% of revenue. In 2021, the Italian plants had 1,500 employees, producing 40% of the revenue. The rest of the production is distributed between China, Romania, and Brazil.

The problem with Italian manufacturing is that the employees are expensive and permanent (the company cannot lay off employees easily, as exemplified in the €5 million in labor legal claims paid in 2021 or €3 million in 2020). The advantage is that the manufacturer can then claim the made-in-Italy brand, which has some value abroad.

Moving production abroad, and opening branded stores, resulted in an improvement of the company's gross profit margins (trending up since FY17 end). Most importantly, SG&A to revenue ratios did not climb, which has resulted in improved profitability.

The company also increased the amount of business that its JVs do abroad. In particular, a China JV (49% participation) with the retailer KukaHome (顾家家居) has generated substantial profits. The JV was initiated in 2018 and generated profits of €1 million in 2019, €1.5 million in 2020, €3.5 million in 2021, and €2 million in the 9M22 period (in a bad year for China).

One problem, though, is that KukaHome has 340 stores, but none is Natuzzi mono-brand, so the partnership defeats the purpose of building a brand. This partnership may generate profits now but puts the company in a precarious position in the future. It would be very easy for KukaHome to replicate the style of Natuzzi once if finds that the category is profitable for the long term without risking so much capital.

Natuzzi created another partnership in May 2022 to expand in APAC, with headquarters in Singapore. The partner, a Vietnamese furniture-listed company called TTF, owns 20% of the partnership and paid €5 million for that participation. The partnership will add to consolidated sales.

Balance sheet: As of December 2021 (latest detailed information published), the company had debts of €17 million in long-term instruments paying Euribor + 2.5%, and €36 million in a credit facility paying 5.5%. During the 9M22 period, the company repaid €6 million of those debts. Maturity risks are not high because the company also has €53 million in cash reserves.

However, the company has other liabilities, like €15 million in pension liabilities and €10 million in legal provisions related to labor lawsuits. Its working capital is equilibrated (approximately €150 million in working capital assets and the same in liabilities as of December 2021).

Ownership and management: The company is owned by its founder, Pasquale Natuzzi, with 56% of the shares (60% if family shares are included). The founder is also the company's Chairman, and operated as CEO until May 2021. Managerial compensation is not low, at €3 million for the executive team and directors.

Valuation

I like that NTZ's gross margins are improving while its SG&A expenses (as a percentage of revenue) remain constant. That is the key to future profitability. I also like that the company's profits are trending up after one decade and a half of trending down (chart below). On top of that, the company's JV in China generates profits that do not go to operating income and help with the interest expenses.

The problem is that margins are extremely thin and have been so since at least 2005. On many occasions, SG&A expenses have been above gross profits, even during the recent period 2019-2022.

In the 9M22 period, NTZ generated €6.9 million in operating profit. Its financing costs amounted to €5 million net. The Chinese JV added another €2 million in profits, and the exchange rate gains another €5 million. This led to net profits of €6.6 million for the period ($6.5 million at the September 2022 exchange rate). With the company trading at $56 million, it seems an opportunity.

However, these results are extremely fragile: operating margins for the period are still 2%, operating profits are barely above finance expenses, and the exchange rate gains can translate into losses quickly (the company will probably record FX losses and lower revenues from the U.S. for the Sept22-Mar23 period, given that the dollar devalued).

Most importantly, the company is sensitive to operational leverage, particularly related to its manufacturing facilities. Although SG&A expenses are mostly variable (60% of SG&A expenses are shipping and commissions), a volume reduction would impact the company's gross margins and eat into the company's operating profits.

Normally I would not worry so much about a volume decrease, given that I believe the company's strategy is correct. But today, macroeconomic data seems to point toward a recession, with conditions worsening daily.

I would not worry if NTZ was a strong business, in which I believed long-term, and that could withstand two years of reduced profitability. I believe in NTZ long-term, but even a short period of lower revenues can send it into unprofitability, and the company has substantial debts and fixed expenses. The situation is still too fragile.

Don't be fooled by cash flows: Many investors might point to the company's FCO and FCF figures, which are significantly above net income. This is because, under IFRS, companies might record capital lease payments as financing payments and remove them from the FCF figure. Given that capital lease payments are operating in nature, I believe they should be included as a negative FCF cash flow. Further, that adds to comparability with US-GAAP companies. NTZ's net income and FCF look pretty similar when that difference is adjusted.

Conclusions

NTZ is a business undergoing a transformation that seems interesting, promising, and successful up to this point. Further, the company trades at a low multiple to current net income, and earnings figures are trending up.

However, the company's business is still very fragile and particularly sensitive to small decreases in revenue. Because most economic data points towards a global recession looming, I believe the company is too risky.

Still, I believe NTZ stock might become more interesting in the future, for example, if the recession fears recede or the company proves it can withstand lower revenues. I will keep it on my list, but I do not recommend investing at this stage.

