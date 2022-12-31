shaunl

Instead of an investment thesis

I have been covering ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) stock since mid-July 2021 and have been bullish or strongly bullish in all of my 10 articles despite the obvious cycle change. Lately, I have been trying to move away from the "buy and hold" strategy on shipping stocks, as their cyclicality destroys the lion's share of investors' returns. So in my last article on ZIM, I recommended buying the stock ahead of the earnings release, focusing on A.P. Møller - Mærsk's (OTCPK:AMKBY) recent earnings results and the behavior of container freight rates, which seemed to have bottomed out at the time.

As time has shown, ZIM actually exceeded analysts' expectations with its quarterly report released on March 13. Times have changed so quickly that the ZIM stock has now already begun to test its old support/resistance level formed late last year.

Looking at the fundamentals and the share price action, I am again optimistic: ZIM stock is still far from its long-term moving average (200-day MA), and the stock's fair value suggests comfortable upside potential, even against the backdrop of a significant dividend cut shortly. Moreover, Wall Street analysts appear to be off the mark again with their forecasts for ZIM's upcoming earnings. Let us examine this in more detail.

ZIM's Earnings Analysis

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services reported strong Q4 2022 results, with earnings per share [EPS] of $3.44 beating estimates by $1.23 [or by 55.66%], and revenue of $2.19B beating estimates by $100M [or by 4.78%]. The company saw a 59% YoY decrease in adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2022 but carried volume only decreased by 4% YoY in the same period. The average freight rate per TEU saw a YoY decrease of 42% in Q4 but had a YoY increase of 16% for the full year, according to Seeking Alpha News.

Despite the challenging market conditions, ZIM maintained a net leverage ratio of ~0.0x as of December 31, 2022, and achieved a positive net cash position of $279 million as of the same date. Looking ahead, the company expects to generate Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion and Adjusted EBIT of between $100 million and $500 million in FY2023.

That is, we are talking about projected revenue and EBIT of $2 billion and $300 million [FY2023], so in the middle range. That is, based on this information, we should see a 15% EBIT margin in FY2023 - almost a two-fold reduction from the Q2 FY2022 margin of 27%. We have already seen a reduction in this particular margin before - from Q4 FY2021 to Q4 FY2022, of a similar magnitude [-2x]. This then led to a decline in diluted EPS from $14.17 to $3.44:

With positive EBIT guidance for FY2023 - again, $300 million in the mid-range - analysts [actually, just 1 analyst] expect ZIM to earn $1.34 per share in total for all quarters, down 61% from Q4 2022 alone:

That is, if $585 million brought in $3.44 per share in Q4 2022, $1 million brought in 0.588 cents. And now $300 million should bring in only $1.34 EPS, that is, 0.447 cents per $1 million, which is 24% less. As far as I can see, this can only be explained by 2 things:

1) rising costs below EBIT, i.e. interest and taxes

2) issuing new shares

The first point is quite logically to be expected in the coming quarters. As Henrik Alex writes in his recent article on the company, investors need to be prepared for ZIM's debt to increase significantly shortly as more newbuilds with long-term charter commitments are added to the fleet.

But I do not think this increase will be very large. The cash cushion of over $1 billion on the company's balance sheet should largely cover the need to raise new capital.

And the recent decline in yields due to the situation around SVB Financial Group (SIVB) should lead to a decline in borrowing costs - the interest rate on new debt should be lower now.

The successful quarter that the market is now talking about is a fact of the past. Going forward, ZIM will indeed have a much lower dividend yield. But dividends are not all that investors are asking for, in my opinion. One should always look at projected earnings mispricing [if any] and fair value per share compared to the current share price. In terms of earnings estimates, we see a clear mispricing here - the market foresees a sharp increase in interest costs in future periods. That's already factored into the price. But whether those costs will rise enough to cause a 24% drop in EPS per unit of EBIT is a big question. And at the same time, Wall Street analysts will soon have to revise their full-year [FY2023] forecasts upward because they cannot cope with the sum of quarterly projections [$1.34]:

Seeking Alpha

Also, take a closer look at the EPS forecasts for FY2024 and FY2025. I would remind you that the company's revenues are expected to grow by 2.48% and 23.59% [year-over-year] in those periods, respectively. Such a large discrepancy between revenue growth and earnings per share is only possible if ZIM loses all of its orders or incurs such a large amount of debt that it can no longer afford to make interest payments and is forced to report severe losses for 2 years in a row. I do not believe in either the first or the second scenarios.

Overall, while ZIM Integrated Shipping Services faced significant challenges in 2022 due to the ongoing pandemic, the company's results demonstrate its resilience and ability to navigate difficult market conditions.

At the same time, the fall of Drewry container indexes continues to slow down:

What will happen if global demand begins to grow and the Chinese economy continues to recover at the same pace it is now?

This question needs no answer because it is understandable - ZIM's valuation will allow it to grow very quickly, and the $40 per share that J Mintzmyer writes about should come very quickly. This is the second pillar that ZIM investors should currently support. Trading for ~$30 per share in cash and having a 2.12x forwarding EV/EBITDA, the company is too cheap right now. What will happen to the stock once earnings are revised upward or the company actually beats again and again? Or the management suddenly becomes even more positive in light of the new macroeconomic sentiment? The margin of safety at the current price level is impressive - long-term investors seem to be fully protected, in my opinion.

ZIM Stock's Technical Picture

Above, you have seen the daily chart of ZIM stock. If we choose a slightly "more gradual" time frame, we can see how ZIM's attempt to return to its downtrend [1-hour time frame] after the earnings beat failed:

As a reminder, on the daily chart, ZIM is still 38% below its 200-day simple moving average. That is, a shorter time frame shows signs of strength that have not yet fully manifested on the daily chart. If positive earnings revisions [my base case scenario] are truly ahead, then that strength should eventually spill over to longer time frames. The weekly chart shows that ZIM stock is currently trying to break out above its key $23-23.5 per share level. I expect that if ZIM manages to hold this level, a rally to the next trading range of $27.4-28.6 per share is very likely. This implies a minimum upside potential of around 17%.

Bottom Line

I share other analysts' concerns that we are facing lower dividends, more CAPEX [less cash on the balance sheet], and the risk of higher debt and interest expense. In addition, freight rates are still trending downward, despite their slowdown. The global macroeconomic picture, despite the positive development in China and the relative strength of the U.S. economy, looks anything but rosy and harbors a lot of risks to consider.

Still, ZIM stock seems too undervalued to me, given the mispriced earnings estimates. Analysts will have to raise those estimates, or the company will simply beat them again in the next quarter or two, moving the stock away from its margin-of-safety price. I again rate ZIM a "Buy" and see comfortable long-term growth potential.