anatoliy_gleb

Investment thesis

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) is a key producer of polyurethanes. More than half of its EBITDA comes from its Polyurethanes division, which has heavy exposure to construction end markets, which are struggling due to the current interest rates hikes, weak macro backdrop, and tough competitive pressures. Also, as 2023 increasingly become uncertain, I am unsure when European and Chinese economic conditions will begin to improve (Will it be push out to FY25?). Also from a screening perspective, when compared to companies like Celanese (CE), Olin (OLN), Lyondell (LYB), and Dow (DOW), which all generate very strong FCF and the latter two also have an attractive dividend yield profile, I believe that HUN shares are less attractive for portfolio allocation.

As such, I'm recommending a hold, as I think earnings could stay under pressure for the foreseeable future due to the difficult macro backdrop and potentially weak performance in the near-term, especially weaker demand in its key PU end markets. Based on the results for the fourth quarter of 2022 and the lower guidance for the first quarter of 2023, I reaffirmed my belief that HUN's is still heavily exposed to underperforming end markets in the chemical industry. Where I could be wrong is if HUN's core PU business grows faster or more strongly than expected, or if management actions to further optimize cost structure materialize faster than expected.

Earnings update

4Q22 adj. EBITDA for HUN came in at $87 million, which was below the low end of the company's previous guidance. As for the 1Q23, management expects EBITDA to be in the range of $115 million to $140 million, which is significantly lower than the $172 million expected consensus. Although this is significantly below market expectations, I think investors were prepared for weaker results and a weaker outlook. Thus, I anticipate that investors' attention in FY23 will be primarily focused on the magnitude of the sequential improvement. HUN did not provide guidance for FY23, but the company did say it expects adjusted EBITDA to be lower than in FY22. While I recognize the uncertainty that management faces in guiding for FY23, I believe this is also a hurdle for any positive stock re-rating in the near-term as investors are unable to get a grasp on how FY23 is going to turnout. Therefore, I believe a strong catalyst that would cause share price to jump is when management provides any additional information that can help investors better model FY23/24 EBITDA.

Segment update

Poor demand has resulted in HUN temporarily shutting down 30% of its domestic polyurethane capacity and 1/3 of its European capacity. During 4Q22, polyurethane volumes were 22% lower than they were last year. This decline was mainly caused by soft market demand and customer clearing inventory. Sherwin-Williams (SHW) has provided an important signal of demand in its 4Q22 earnings call, as its management has cautioned that the current level of demand for paint from professional contractors may be due to backlogs that are being cleared . In my view, Europe is a key area of concern for the industry, as it is facing weak demand and fierce competition in the supply environment are putting downward pressure on prices. On Europe, I believe the moderation of energy prices have certainly helped. However, a more meaningful recovery here will come when inventory levels have recovered back to normalized levels and organic volume demand increase.

The construction and coatings industries also present difficulties for Performance Products. Performance Products volume were down 32% year over year in 4Q22, and EBITDA was down to $61 million from $110 million in the previous quarter. Even so, Performance Products looks to be near its nadir, so any further improvement should be welcomed. Finally, cyclical demand pressure is also felt in the field of advanced Materials. Its demand is primarily driven by investments in infrastructure (60%), so the 28% drop in volumes is not surprising. EBITDA in 4Q22 was $41m, down from $58m in 3Q22.

Shareholder returns

What has been helpful for the stock so far, I believe, has been beneficial that management has kept up its aggressive repurchase activity in 4Q22. Management has also stated their intent to continue returning excess capital to shareholders via share repurchases and dividend increases. With regards to DPS, management has increased it by 12% on the back of a stronger balance sheet, anticipated proceeds from divestiture of the Textile Effects business, and expected improvement in FCF profile. This certainly signals management continued dedication to returning value to shareholders. This is a step towards closing the "gaps" between HUN and peers, in my opinion, which would make it screen much better during portfolio allocations for investors.

Conclusion

HUN is facing challenges due to weak macroeconomic conditions, interest rate hikes, and tough competitive pressures in the construction and coatings markets, which are key end markets for the company's polyurethane division. Based on the recent results and lower guidance, I recommend a hold for HUN stock, as earnings could remain under pressure for the foreseeable future. Importantly, management has also shown its commitment to returning value to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend increases, which could improve its position in screening for portfolio allocations. A positive catalyst that could change my hold rating to buy is when any additional guidance from management is provided to help better model the range of 2023 EBITDA outcomes.