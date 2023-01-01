Huntsman: Staying On The Sidelines For Now Until Near-Term Headwinds Clear

Mar. 16, 2023 5:28 AM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
189 Followers

Summary

  • Huntsman has significant exposure to struggling construction end markets due to interest rate hikes, weak macro backdrop, and tough competitive pressures.
  • Poor demand has resulted in temporary shutdowns of 30% of its domestic polyurethane capacity and 1/3 of its European capacity.
  • HUN's recent earnings and guidance suggest that earnings could remain under pressure for the foreseeable future.

Worker spraying polyurethane foam for insulating wooden frame house.

anatoliy_gleb

Investment thesis

Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) is a key producer of polyurethanes. More than half of its EBITDA comes from its Polyurethanes division, which has heavy exposure to construction end markets, which are struggling due to the current interest rates hikes, weak macro

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
189 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.