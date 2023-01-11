jamesteohart/iStock via Getty Images

The expectations for the global IT industry are not brilliant, while Fed officials add to that with a clear stance of readiness for additional rate hikes, despite the concerns in the financial sector. However, the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) offers an attractive upside as the Software and IT Services pillars are significantly outperforming the market. The IT sector has a strong underlying growth factor in digital transformation, which is in full swing and will continue for a long time to come. The recent backup of the technology stock brought the sector's forward P/E below the 5Y average levels, and opening long positions with exposure to the American IT sector does not seem to be a bad idea for me.

Overview

XLK provides exposure to the US technology sector from the S&P 500 index, where the fund tracks and repeats the dynamics of the Technology Select Sector Index.

Industry allocation (State Street GA)

The fund has a fairly broad focus and covers the software industry (31.9% share), hardware (24%), semiconductors (22.3%), IT services (16%), communication equipment (share 3.4%) and microelectronics (2.4%). However, the ETF is quite concentrated with the top 5 holdings out of 76 accounting for 57.7% of the fund's portfolio as follows: Apple (AAPL) with 23% share; Microsoft (MSFT) with 21%; NVIDIA (NVDA) with 6.45%; Visa (V) with 4% and Mastercard (MA) occupying 3.3% of the portfolio.

Top holdings (State Street GA)

As of March 14, 2023, the fund manages assets in the amount of $40.5 billion, which costs the investors a relatively low 0.10% on annum.

Outlook

The global IT sector manifested no growth in 2022, despite the presence of a number of growth drivers like metaverses, AI, industry 4.0 and IoT. The IT spending last year was estimated to contract slightly (-0.2% YoY) to $4.4 trillion. A sector of this size can no longer be independent of macro trends and is gradually acquiring the features of traditional industries, highly responsive to the changes in the economic situation.

Worldwide IT spending forecasts (Gartner January 2023)

Going further, the industry forecasts are not bright. Global IT spending is expected to increase by 2.4% in 2023, which represents a significant downgrade from the 5.1% growth previously expected.

Against the backdrop of economic uncertainty and an elevated inflation environment, the prospects are mixed, where some areas are outperforming, while others are lagging far behind. In particular, the hardware industry, which took the biggest hit in 2022 with a 10.6% decline, is about to follow on with a 5.1% drop in 2023. At the same time, the software (+9.3% growth) and IT services (+5.5% growth) industries remain recession-resistant as businesses intend to continue investing in digital transformation by any means. The latter is an important feature to improve operational efficiency, which is extremely important in the current period of expensive money.

In my view, cloud computing looks to contribute substantially to the IT sector's performance, as the significant spending on data center systems, we witnessed last year, should provide for a boost in cloud solutions implementation. Another bullish area is cybersecurity, where I expect the latter could bring the most upside risk to the technology sector.

On the downside, the hardware industry looks the least attractive so far, due to the expended device refresh cycle. The global PC shipments fell by 16.2% last year and the recovery is not worth waiting for a while. Regarding the smartphone market, in 2022 their shipments dwindled by 12%, while going forward, the recovery is also clouded. Against the backdrop of an electronics demand drawdown since mid-2022, the weakness of the semiconductor industry has also manifested itself. The near-term outlook for the semi has deteriorated, where they industry leaders expect the slowdown in revenue in H1'23.

Data by YCharts

In 2022, the ETF sank 27.7% compared to an 18.2% decline in the S&P 500 index. Under the pressure of record inflation, interest rate hikes, demand constraints, the IT sector experienced a slowdown in revenue growth and falling margins. Despite the obvious progress in the fight against inflation, Fed officials made it clear last week that it is still not worth waiting for a rate cut this year on the back of strong economic data. And when the question of whether the Fed will pivot its plans to raise interest rates arises, one might remember the catchphrase that Fed tightening always breaks something. Obviously, something has already broken (SVB and SBNY), which changed the market expectations, where the futures quotes are not pricing in the +50bps scenario at all.

Valuation

I will base the assessment of the XLK potential on the weighted average target prices of securities that make up the fund. Based on the consensus estimates, the upside potential of the XLK should be 16.2%, which implies a target price of $162.2 and complies with a Buy rating.

Valuation (Seeking Alpha; author's estimates)

The total contribution of portfolio companies with a share of >1% to the fund's growth potential is 12.4%, while the contribution of companies with a share of less than 1% is 3.8%. The biggest contributors Microsoft (3.14%), Apple (2.87%), Visa (0.84%), Mastercard (0.77%) and NVIDIA (0.63%) collectively provide half of the potential growth. The prospects of the Software and IT services is confirmed by the consensus, where the former (31.8% share in the portfolio) should bring 33.7% of the upside, while the latter (15.9% share) accounts for 23.4% of the upside. Meanwhile, Semiconductors and Hardware stands to provide for 37% of the upside, while accounting for 46.2% of the portfolio.

In addition, the fund's dividend policy provides for quarterly payments. The average annual dividend yield of the fund in 2013-2022 is 1.40%. Considering the fact that most tech companies pay dividends infrequently, giving the preference to buybacks, the dividend payout, albeit low, adds to the attractiveness of the fund.

Since the beginning of the year, the technology sector of the S&P 500 showed strong growth till mid-February, and the forward P/E rose to 24.2x. Since then, the ratio has gone back to 22.7x and is now below the 5-year average of 23.9x. Similarly, taking a look at the fund's holdings, we may infer that the top 10 holdings, which account for 68.3% of the portfolio, are trading at a 10% discount on average to their 5Y historical records on forward P/E.

Risk factors

Despite the recent turmoil in the financial sector, the Fed is taking actions to prevent the contagion, but not to eliminate the cause. Hence, a further tightening of monetary policy shouldn't be ruled out, which could further increase the volatility of the technology sector. In addition, recession fears could restrain the IT budgets of corporations.

Conclusion

The fear hanging over the financial sector changed market expectations on the interest rate pattern, while the Fed appeared on another vibe. In the meantime, the macro environment remains supportive in some part, where consumer and enterprise spending are in good shape and digital business initiatives remain a push forward area. I am bullish on the prospects of the IT sector, due to the fact that the fundamental valuation of top issuers in the sectoral index still provides a gap to historical levels, while Software and IT services have a strong momentum to overtake the market in terms of dynamics for a while.