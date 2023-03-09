360 DigiTech's Mediocre Dividends, Unexciting Growth Leave Investors Uninspired

Mar. 16, 2023 6:00 AM ET360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN)
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.5K Followers

Summary

  • 360 DigiTech kept its dividend steady in last year’s fourth quarter after cutting it every previous period since introducing a dividend policy in 2021.
  • The company doesn’t expect its business to grow rapidly, even as China’s economy bounces back in the post-pandemic era, as it remains focused on risk management.
  • QFIN is still performing better than some of its peers.

Double exposure of abstract creative financial chart hologram and world map on modern business center exterior background, research and strategy concept

Igor Kutyaev

One way a company can attract investors is to pay nice dividends. Another is to offer a compelling growth story. The conundrum for 360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN; 3660.HK) is that it can't seem to do either, which is

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.5K Followers
Profit on the recent rally for Chinese stocks at Bamboo Works(www.thebambooworks.com), the premium source for news about US-listed Chinese companies.Bamboo Works provides news on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.