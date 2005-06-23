PBE: Healthcare Dashboard For March

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Marketplace

Summary

  • The pharma/biotech subsector is undervalued by 16% relative to 11-year averages.
  • Healthcare equipment is the less attractive subsector regarding both valuation and quality.
  • Fast facts on PBE, a biotechnology and genomics ETF.
  • 10 stocks cheaper than their peers in November.
  • Quantitative Risk & Value members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Scientist analyzing medical sample in laboratory

Morsa Images

This monthly article series shows a dashboard with aggregate industry metrics in healthcare. It may also serve as a top-down analysis of sector ETFs like the iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH) and the Health Care Select Sector

Value and quality in healthcare

Value and quality in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Variations in value and quality

Variations in value and quality (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

Momentum in healthcare

Momentum in healthcare (Chart: author; data: Portfolio123)

PBE vs XLV, IBB, since June 2005

PBE vs XLV, IBB, since June 2005 (Seeking Alpha)

PBE vs XLV, IBB, last 12 months

PBE vs XLV, IBB, last 12 months (Seeking Alpha)

Quantitative Risk & Value (QRV) features data-driven strategies in stocks and closed-end funds outperforming their benchmarks since inception. Get started with a two-week free trial now. 

This article was written by

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
14.7K Followers
Data-driven portfolios and risk indicators.
Author of Quantitative Risk & Value and three books, I have been investing in systematic strategies since 2010. I have a PhD in computer science, an MSc in software engineering, an MSc in civil engineering and 30 years of professional experience in various sectors. My aim is making simple and efficient quantitative investing techniques available to my followers. Quantitative models can make investment decisions faster, reproducible and emotionless by focusing on relevant information in the middle of market noise. Moreover, models can be refined to meet specific risk tolerance and objectives. 

Step up your investing experience: try Quantitative Risk & Value for free now (limited offer).

I am an individual investor and an IT professional, not a finance professional. My writings are data analysis and opinions, not investment advice. They may contain inaccurate information, despite all the effort I put in them. Readers are responsible for all consequences of using information included in my work, and are encouraged to do their own research from various sources.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PFE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.